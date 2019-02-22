120 Easter Brunch Dishes to Make Your Best Menu Yet
When Easter rolls around, we can't wait to put out our holiday best again. It's such a fun time to debut fresh spring produce (and a brand new outfit!). Though some families have a formal Easter Sunday supper tradition, it's also a great time to set out a fabulous brunch spread. These recipes show off the best spring ingredients and will feed a crowd. Even the pickiest bunnies at your table will love these ideas. Easter brunch for a bunch? This year will be a breeze.
How To Make Resurrection Rolls
These breakfast bites are a fun, sweet way to teach your kids about the real meaning of Easter.
Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
This french toast bake will make a decadent breakfast come together easily.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
Crisp corn tostadas give this skillet heurvos rancheros the perfect amount of crunch.
Company Quiche
You can easily impress your guests with a simple braided crust.
Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
You can't call it brunch in the South without cheese grits on the table.
Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham
This impressive Easter ham has three glaze options to fit your taste— Pineapple-Prosecco, Cola-Dijon-Brown Sugar, or Coffee-and-Pepper Jelly.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
This pretty spring quiche will be a gorgeous addition to your Easter table.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
The shrimp gravy is the star of this grits casserole.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
This egg salad recipe has more oomph than your vintage one, and it has a high yield, so it's great to serve for a large shower or luncheon.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
The lemon-dill vinaigrette this potato salad is tossed in is light and bright for spring.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
These ooey, gooey rolls are the perfect balance of sweet and savory.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Even though a good brunch is filled with cheesy breakfast casseroles and sweet pastries, there should always be a spot on the table for some fresh fruit.
Ham Biscuits
Ham biscuits are an Easter staple for many families, and this recipe comes with several delicious homemade spread options like Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, and Pecan Cheese Spread.
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
This classic cheesy potato casserole starts with a package of frozen hashbrowns for the easiest prep ever.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
We're a sucker for classic banana bread, but this recipe is a great way to feed a crowd.
Pineapple Casserole
For some families, pineapple casserole is an Easter staple. If you've never heard of it, you should start the tradition this year.
Potato-Bacon Hash
Don't be tempted to stir the potatoes too much as this hash cooks—letting them sit for a bit will leave you with a perfectly browned hash.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Reminiscent of vintage layered salads, this cold pasta salad is a must-have for potlucks and holidays.
Cream Cheese Pastries
If you want something sweet to set out, these pastries are a crowd-pleasing option. This recipe makes four loaves, so you can even make some to send home as sweet Easter gifts for guests.
Pineapple Glazed Ham
Mama will be thrilled if she walks in to find that you've made this vintage recipe.
Hot Cross Buns
This beloved bread recipe has an origin that's centuries old, and we're still serving it up every Easter.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Classic ham salad gets elevated when placed between fluffy cheese puffs.
Blackberry French Toast
This big-batch French toast recipe is already sweet, but we can't help but top it with a drizzle of maple syrup.
Romaine with Creamy Olive Dressing
This crisp, simple salad is topped with a homemade dressing your family will love. It's the perfect fresh note to start the meal.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Who can turn down tater tots? Not us, especially when they're baked with eggs, cheese, and bacon.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
This cheesy pasta bake can be put together in advance to help you out Easter morning.
DIY Deviled Egg Bar
Deviled eggs are an Easter must, and this fun setup allows guests to top them how they prefer.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole has been a brunch go-to of ours for years, and it will be yours once you try it on Easter day.
Orange Rolls
Wake up to the bright comfort of a warm batch of orange rolls.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
This light, bright salad is a beautiful way to start your Easter meal.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
If you're all about presentation, this version of gentleman's casserole looks beautiful topped with creamy cheese sauce.
Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls
If you want absolutely everything on your table to be homemade, these rolls are the easiest bread recipe to get you there.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
You know you're going to love a quiche when the crust is made of shredded potatoes and bacon.
Country Ham Hash
Get a head start on this cozy hash by chopping your veggies a day in advance.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Serve this simple salad as an appetizer bite with toasted baguette slices or over simple greens as a starter salad.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
This sweet breakfast casserole is the easiest way to make cinnamon rolls for a crowd. Plus, we give an option for an orange-apricot version is you're feeling a fresher take.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This cozy breakfast casserole is an easier version of a soufflé that will become a new family favorite.
Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
Bacon plays well with just about everything, and this recipe proves it brings asparagus to the next level.
Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach
Creamy spinach casserole gets a Southern twist with pimiento cheese.
Creamy Egg Strata
This indulgent breakfast casserole is a great meatless option to accommodate everyone.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Don't waste your Easter morning flipping flapjacks—make this big-batch casserole for hands-off ease.
Garden Potato Salad
This springy side brings a bit of green to the table with potato salad comfort.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Dial up your deviled egg presentation this year and go all-out with fried deviled eggs—they'll be a hit.
Braised Lamb Shanks
Your family will be so impressed that you managed to serve lamb shanks, but with Birmingham chef John Hall's method, it's easier than you think.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Store-bought ingredients make this comforting casserole so easy to throw together.
Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Be sure to allow time for the veggies to marinate in the vinaigrette for full flavor.
Potato Hash
This easy skillet hash is topped with crème fraiche or sour cream for a creamy element.
Citrus Glazed Ham
This six-ingredient recipe is a balanced blend of sweet and tangy.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Any brunch worth attending is going to have cheese grits on the menu, and this recipe adds them into a savory breakfast casserole.
Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
This fresh, 15-minute side dish is a beautiful way to showcase fresh asparagus.
Carrot Cake Biscuits and Pineapple-Cinnamon Butter
We reimagined an Easter favorite dessert as a delicious make-ahead biscuit recipe.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
This pull-apart treat will add a pop of bright citrus flavor to your brunch spread.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
An easy pick-up option for a buffet-style brunch, this fresh take on finger sandwiches is so delicious.
New Potato and Fennel Salad
This herby potato salad is a mayo-free version that tastes like spring.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
You can alter this easy quiche recipe to fit whatever is in your fridge at the time.
Chicks in a Blanket
This spin on pigs in a blanket is topped with a homemade everything-bagel seasoning. Put out a basket of these while you finish the main dishes to hold everyone over.