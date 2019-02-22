120 Easter Brunch Dishes to Make Your Best Menu Yet

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated February 28, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

When Easter rolls around, we can't wait to put out our holiday best again. It's such a fun time to debut fresh spring produce (and a brand new outfit!). Though some families have a formal Easter Sunday supper  tradition, it's also a great time to set out a fabulous brunch spread. These recipes show off the best spring ingredients and will feed a crowd. Even the pickiest bunnies at your table will love these ideas. Easter brunch for a bunch? This year will be a breeze.

How To Make Resurrection Rolls

These breakfast bites are a fun, sweet way to teach your kids about the real meaning of Easter.

Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

This french toast bake will make a decadent breakfast come together easily.

Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake

Crisp corn tostadas give this skillet heurvos rancheros the perfect amount of crunch.

Company Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Company Quiche

You can easily impress your guests with a simple braided crust.

Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

You can't call it brunch in the South without cheese grits on the table.

Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham

This impressive Easter ham has three glaze options to fit your taste— Pineapple-Prosecco, Cola-Dijon-Brown Sugar, or Coffee-and-Pepper Jelly.

Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

This pretty spring quiche will be a gorgeous addition to your Easter table.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

The shrimp gravy is the star of this grits casserole.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

This egg salad recipe has more oomph than your vintage one, and it has a high yield, so it's great to serve for a large shower or luncheon.

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

The lemon-dill vinaigrette this potato salad is tossed in is light and bright for spring.

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

These ooey, gooey rolls are the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Even though a good brunch is filled with cheesy breakfast casseroles and sweet pastries, there should always be a spot on the table for some fresh fruit.

Ham Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

Ham biscuits are an Easter staple for many families, and this recipe comes with several delicious homemade spread options like Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, and Pecan Cheese Spread.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole

This classic cheesy potato casserole starts with a package of frozen hashbrowns for the easiest prep ever.

Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

We're a sucker for classic banana bread, but this recipe is a great way to feed a crowd.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

For some families, pineapple casserole is an Easter staple. If you've never heard of it, you should start the tradition this year.

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

Don't be tempted to stir the potatoes too much as this hash cooks—letting them sit for a bit will leave you with a perfectly browned hash.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Reminiscent of vintage layered salads, this cold pasta salad is a must-have for potlucks and holidays.

Cream Cheese Pastries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries

If you want something sweet to set out, these pastries are a crowd-pleasing option. This recipe makes four loaves, so you can even make some to send home as sweet Easter gifts for guests.

Pineapple Glazed Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Pineapple-Glazed Ham

Mama will be thrilled if she walks in to find that you've made this vintage recipe.

Hot Cross Buns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Cross Buns

This beloved bread recipe has an origin that's centuries old, and we're still serving it up every Easter.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Classic ham salad gets elevated when placed between fluffy cheese puffs.

Blackberry French Toast

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

This big-batch French toast recipe is already sweet, but we can't help but top it with a drizzle of maple syrup.

Romaine with Creamy Olive Dressing

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Romaine with Creamy Olive Dressing

This crisp, simple salad is topped with a homemade dressing your family will love. It's the perfect fresh note to start the meal.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Who can turn down tater tots? Not us, especially when they're baked with eggs, cheese, and bacon.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

This cheesy pasta bake can be put together in advance to help you out Easter morning.

DIY Deviled Egg Bar

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: DIY Deviled Egg Bar

Deviled eggs are an Easter must, and this fun setup allows guests to top them how they prefer.

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

This breakfast casserole has been a brunch go-to of ours for years, and it will be yours once you try it on Easter day.

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Orange Rolls

Wake up to the bright comfort of a warm batch of orange rolls.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

This light, bright salad is a beautiful way to start your Easter meal.

Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole

If you're all about presentation, this version of gentleman's casserole looks beautiful topped with creamy cheese sauce.

Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson

Recipe: Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

If you want absolutely everything on your table to be homemade, these rolls are the easiest bread recipe to get you there.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

You know you're going to love a quiche when the crust is made of shredded potatoes and bacon.

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Get a head start on this cozy hash by chopping your veggies a day in advance.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

Serve this simple salad as an appetizer bite with toasted baguette slices or over simple greens as a starter salad.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

This sweet breakfast casserole is the easiest way to make cinnamon rolls for a crowd. Plus, we give an option for an orange-apricot version is you're feeling a fresher take.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

This cozy breakfast casserole is an easier version of a soufflé that will become a new family favorite.

Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Bacon plays well with just about everything, and this recipe proves it brings asparagus to the next level.

Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Creamy spinach casserole gets a Southern twist with pimiento cheese.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

This indulgent breakfast casserole is a great meatless option to accommodate everyone.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Don't waste your Easter morning flipping flapjacks—make this big-batch casserole for hands-off ease.

Garden Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Garden Potato Salad

This springy side brings a bit of green to the table with potato salad comfort.

Fried Deviled Eggs

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs

Dial up your deviled egg presentation this year and go all-out with fried deviled eggs—they'll be a hit.

Braised Lamb Shanks

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks

Your family will be so impressed that you managed to serve lamb shanks, but with Birmingham chef John Hall's method, it's easier than you think.

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Store-bought ingredients make this comforting casserole so easy to throw together.

Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Be sure to allow time for the veggies to marinate in the vinaigrette for full flavor.

Potato Hash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Hash

This easy skillet hash is topped with crème fraiche or sour cream for a creamy element.

Citrus Glazed Ham

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Citrus Glazed Ham

This six-ingredient recipe is a balanced blend of sweet and tangy.

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Any brunch worth attending is going to have cheese grits on the menu, and this recipe adds them into a savory breakfast casserole.

Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

This fresh, 15-minute side dish is a beautiful way to showcase fresh asparagus.

Carrot Cake Biscuits and Pineapple-Cinnamon Butter

Credit: PHOTO: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ; PROP STYLING: CAROLINE M. CUNNINGHAM

Recipe: Carrot Cake Biscuits and Pineapple-Cinnamon Butter

We reimagined an Easter favorite dessert as a delicious make-ahead biscuit recipe.

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

This pull-apart treat will add a pop of bright citrus flavor to your brunch spread.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

An easy pick-up option for a buffet-style brunch, this fresh take on finger sandwiches is so delicious.

New Potato and Fennel Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad

This herby potato salad is a mayo-free version that tastes like spring.

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

You can alter this easy quiche recipe to fit whatever is in your fridge at the time.

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

This spin on pigs in a blanket is topped with a homemade everything-bagel seasoning. Put out a basket of these while you finish the main dishes to hold everyone over.

