Best Waldorf Salad
Waldorf salad is a fan favorite that has earned its place on every lunch menu. This fruity concoction was first made in Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York over a century ago and since then has become a staple in restaurants, country clubs, and Southern homes. Our Best Waldorf Salad combines fresh celery, granny smith apples, seedless grapes, and pecans to make a fruity, light dish. After these fresh ingredients are chopped and mixed, you can eat them right out of the bowl or serve them on a bed of crisp lettuce. While the recipe calls to dress the salad with mayonnaise, to create a healthier dish, you can swap out the mayonnaise for Greek yogurt. This dish is versatile enough to serve as an appetizer or a light lunch salad. This salad is truly fit for any occasion but is most enjoyable in the summer heat or in the fall when crisp apples are in season.