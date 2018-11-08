Our Favorite Pimento Cheese
One of the first dishes Southern cooks master is homemade pimento cheese. Every hostess may have her own special twist on the classic party dish, but this version will never let you down. Our best pimento cheese recipe gets a signature crunch from toasted pecans and a dash of heat from ground red pepper. Blended together with creamy mayonnaise and sharp Cheddar cheese, it's a combination that keeps guests coming back for seconds. Pimiento cheese dip may be an easy appetizer for entertaining, but there's just one way to mess up the recipe: pre-shredded cheese. In a dish this simple, texture is important. The time you take to pull out your box grater and shred by hand will pay off in taste.Can't wait for your next gathering to whip up a batch of Southern pimento cheese? Brighten up lunchtime with a hearty pimento cheese sandwich- we'll take ours with garden-fresh tomato slices on the side!