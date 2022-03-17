Katie Jacobs

Katie Jacobs is a fourth-generation Nashville native author, stylist, and photographer. She is the art director and creator of StylingMyEveryday.com, a food and lifestyle blog created in 2011 with a focus on food, entertaining, and DIY. She released her first award-winning book, So Much to Celebrate, in 2018 and is currently in production of her second book to be released in the spring of 2023. She's been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, Martha Stewart Living, Southern Living, Nashville Lifestyles, Edible Nashville, and The Scout Guide as well as on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." She is a content contributor for Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James, SouthernLiving.com, and Crate&Barrel amongst others.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
These easy to assemble hand pies are delicious straight out of the oven, but also travel well to tailgates and picnics.
Crudités Platter
Step up your crudités with a seasonal spread.
Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
This simple and refreshing batch cocktail recipe is perfect for springtime celebrations.
Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Hummingbird Cake designed for on the go? Yes, please!
How to Host a Fall Tailgate Like a Southerner
Entertaining expert Katie Jacobs shares her tips for a small town pumpkin picking party.
Hot Spiced Tea
Cool weather activities call for warm drinks.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix for Fall
We think Mom would approve of this snack mix variation.
Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe
This cocktail recipe, from entertaining expert Katie Jacobs, makes a great addition to any fall get-together.
Watermelon Sangria
Cool fresh watermelon is summer's quintessential treat. This pink sangria highlights it perfectly with hints of tart lime and smooth mint.
Mojitarita Cocktail
Can't choose between a mojito and a margarita? Have the best of both worlds with a Mojitarita!
Bacon Jam
Bacon jam is the greatest addition to any burger. These burgers are dressed with bacon jam and Worcestershire caramelized onions for the perfect sweet and savory combination. The bacon jam is best made in advance so prepare a jar and keep it up to four weeks. You'll be ready for family cookouts, weeknight dinners, or the ultimate 4th of July celebration. 
Salted Caramel Popcorn Recipe
Salted caramel popcorn is the perfect holiday party recipe; it's portable, easy to make, and oh-so delicious.
Homemade Cherry Limeade Recipe
Cherry limeades are a childhood favorite that adults don't have to be ashamed to say they adore.
Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake Recipe
Meet your new favorite dessert.
