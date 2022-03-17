Katie Jacobs is a fourth-generation Nashville native author, stylist, and photographer. She is the art director and creator of StylingMyEveryday.com, a food and lifestyle blog created in 2011 with a focus on food, entertaining, and DIY. She released her first award-winning book, So Much to Celebrate, in 2018 and is currently in production of her second book to be released in the spring of 2023. She's been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, Martha Stewart Living, Southern Living, Nashville Lifestyles, Edible Nashville, and The Scout Guide as well as on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." She is a content contributor for Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James, SouthernLiving.com, and Crate&Barrel amongst others.
Bacon jam is the greatest addition to any burger. These burgers are dressed with bacon jam and Worcestershire caramelized onions for the perfect sweet and savory combination. The bacon jam is best made in advance so prepare a jar and keep it up to four weeks. You'll be ready for family cookouts, weeknight dinners, or the ultimate 4th of July celebration.