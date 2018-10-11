Want to see something impressive? Enter, our Caramel Apple Cake. It makes for a show stopping centerpiece that no one will be able to resist once those slices start getting passed around. To make it even more decadent, we topped it with a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce. Friends and family will be amazed when this confection lands on the table, but we'll keep the minimal prep time our little secret. Caramel Apple Cake only requires you to be on your feet for 20 minutes—yes, you read that right. Of course, it will take about two more hours for your party-ready treat to finish due to cooking and cooling times. When all is said and done, you'll be proud to set this beauty on the table and even more excited to grab your fork and dig in. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to really take this dessert to the next level.