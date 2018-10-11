Caramel Apple Cake

Want to see something impressive? Enter, our Caramel Apple Cake. It makes for a show stopping centerpiece that no one will be able to resist once those slices start getting passed around. To make it even more decadent, we topped it with a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce. Friends and family will be amazed when this confection lands on the table, but we'll keep the minimal prep time our little secret. Caramel Apple Cake only requires you to be on your feet for 20 minutes—yes, you read that right. Of course, it will take about two more hours for your party-ready treat to finish due to cooking and cooling times. When all is said and done, you'll be proud to set this beauty on the table and even more excited to grab your fork and dig in. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to really take this dessert to the next level.

Ingredients

Cake
Apples

Directions

  • Prepare Cake: Preheat oven to 350°. Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition; stir in vanilla.

  • Whisk together flour and next 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat just until blended after each addition. Spread batter in a greased (with shortening) and floured 9- x 2-inch round cake pan.

  • Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, shielding with aluminum foil after 35 to 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

  • Meanwhile, prepare Apples. Cut apples into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Toss together apples, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and next 3 ingredients. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apple mixture, and sauté 5 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender and golden. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Arrange sautéed apples over cooled cake, and drizzle with desired amount of warm Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce; serve with remaining sauce.

