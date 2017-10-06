White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream Recipe
This simple white cake is jazzed up with a cranberry filling and an orange flavored buttercream.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Looking for the perfect layer cake this holiday season? This simple white cake is jazzed up with a cranberry filling and an orange flavored buttercream. Add the cranberry filling to the top of the cake and you don't even have to decorate it. A Christmas cake doesn't have to be fancy, but it should be tasty.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cake layers may be baked in 3 (8-inch) square disposable aluminum foil pans. Increase bake time to 26 to 30 minutes.