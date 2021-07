I am one of those awful reviewers who gives the dish 5 stars and then proceeds to tell how they changed it all around. I made the cake layers exactly as written and they were beautiful. Then I made the caramel icing exactly as written and the results were exactly as described by the writer. She forewarned that the icing was very rich (and sweet) and caramel-y.

And she wasn’t kidding, so after a taste of it, I made a few changes to suit our family: I made a filling by whipping some cream, vanilla, and a bit of sea salt along with some big spoons-full of the caramel icing. Then I stirred in some amoretto liqueur. I also painted each layer with a coating of amoretto before I spread the whipped cream filling out. I also spread some of the cream on the top and sides in a thin layer and then overlaid the caramel icing from the recipe as the final layer. (About a cup of icing was leftover.)

The cake looked a little bit ‘de-constructed’ (as is the style these days anyway), but the family ate it and asked for extras. They said it was delicious and ‘not heavy’. Lol. The birthday girl said it was the best cake she had ever eaten. So the caramel cake recipe gets five stars from me along with all of my caveats.

