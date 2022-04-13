Pam Lolley was a Recipe Tester and Developer with Southern Living Magazine, developing and testing 1000s of recipes for the South's most-trusted kitchen for 19 years. She was the owner and operator of a catering and baking company for 8 years prior to joining Southern Living Magazine in their Test Kitchen in 2003. While at Southern Living she developed nine of the iconic Big White Cakes for their Christmas issue along with several desserts, cakes, and pies that have been featured on their covers through the years.
Pam also tested and developed recipes for AllRecipes.com, Cooking Light, EatingWell.com, Food and Wine, MyRecipes.com, Health, People Magazine, and Martha Stewart Living. Pam collaborated with pit master Chris Lilly for his two cookbooks, Big Bob Gibson's BBQ Book and the critically-acclaimed Fire and Smoke.