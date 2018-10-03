Fresh Apple Cake Recipe

Thinly sliced apples create rich, moist layers of fruit within this cake recipe.

By Southern Living Editors

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Makes 12 to 15 servings
It isn't hard to understand why this recipe is a top-rated reader favorite dessert. This apple cake became an instant hit when the recipe was first published in 2001, and it continues to delight adults and children alike today. A lovely combination of our favorite fall flavors—apples, cinnamon, and nuts—are baked into a moist and delicious sheet cake and slathered with a tangy and fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting. A short prep time means you aren't in the kitchen long; you don't even need your mixer for this recipe. Be forewarned however—this is a very thick batter, almost like a cookie dough, and it takes a bit of stirring to incorporate the apples into the batter. But it is well worth the effort, because the end result is a super moist cake worthy of any family reunion or neighborhood potluck.  

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

  • Combine butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until blended. Combine flour, salt, cinnamon, baking soda and butter mixture, stirring until blended. Stir in apples and 1 cup pecans. Spread thick batter into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch pan.

  • Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Remove from oven when a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack for 30-45 minutes. Spread frosting (your choice) on cake and sprinkle with remaining pecans.

