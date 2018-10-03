Fresh Apple Cake Recipe
Thinly sliced apples create rich, moist layers of fruit within this cake recipe.
It isn't hard to understand why this recipe is a top-rated reader favorite dessert. This apple cake became an instant hit when the recipe was first published in 2001, and it continues to delight adults and children alike today. A lovely combination of our favorite fall flavors—apples, cinnamon, and nuts—are baked into a moist and delicious sheet cake and slathered with a tangy and fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting. A short prep time means you aren't in the kitchen long; you don't even need your mixer for this recipe. Be forewarned however—this is a very thick batter, almost like a cookie dough, and it takes a bit of stirring to incorporate the apples into the batter. But it is well worth the effort, because the end result is a super moist cake worthy of any family reunion or neighborhood potluck.