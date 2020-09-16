2020 Southern Living Idea House: A Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Hideaway

For our 2020 Idea House, we built a spectacular escape that shows off Asheville, North Carolina’s down-to-earth style.

Come October, the leaf peepers putter bumper to bumper along the Blue Ridge Parkway to take in its famed autumn color. So when it came time to decide on a location for this year's Idea House, we headed north (well, not too far) for a nice dose of Western North Carolina's mountain magic. Asheville has really exploded as a hot spot for outdoor adventurers, innovative artisans, and award-winning chefs. Not to mention the fact that Biltmore is a picturesque Southern pilgrimage. We broke ground in The Ramble Biltmore Forest, a secluded 1,000-acre community (part of the original farm founded by George W. Vanderbilt in 1897) nestled into a wooded mountainside. It's around 15 minutes from the action downtown but feels like it's a world away. We called on a talented team from across the region to bring our Appalachian getaway to life: interior designer Lauren Liess, builders Rick Buchanan, Jason Norton, and Rodger Gardner of Buchanan Construction, architects Kate Campbell and Beau Clowney of Beau Clowney Architects, and landscape architect Greg Cloos.

"We wanted to design a classic mountain house with a nostalgic reinterpretation of the vernacular architecture of the North Carolina region," says Beau. "It's full of light and air with classical proportions." The blueprint (a collection of smaller cabins layered around a larger one) represents the idea of a family farmhouse that's been added onto over time. "Great Southern homes have a connection between indoors and out. This house feels like a quaint cottage in the woods," Kate adds. Lauren infused the interiors with soulful antiques, earthy color palettes, and cozy gathering spaces that are just as relaxed as the beautiful Blue Ridge setting. The result? A laid-back escape for year-round mountain living and getting together with family and friends. Step inside this year's home for inspiration.

2020 Idea House Inspiration Board by Lauren Liess 2020 Idea House Upstairs Landing Door

Setting the Tone

The Inspiration

"The location really was my starting point. My vision came from the views outside the windows of the house," says Lauren.

The Palette

"People choose to live in the North Carolina mountains because of the natural beauty of the surroundings here, so I emphasized the different shades of green (which I pulled from trees and other plants) as well as the texture of the wood," she says.

The Feeling

"This is a space for exhaling, relaxing, and not worrying about anything else," Lauren says.

Designer Picks

Lauren chose fabrics and surfaces that were mostly neutral but provided a lot of texture. Here are some of the materials she used throughout the home.

Idea House 2020 Front Exterior Entry with Dog sitting on Porch Idea House 2020 Entry Antique Hall Tree

Inviting Entry

A wide terrace greets visitors. James Hardie's Artisan lap siding and HardieShingle siding (on the archway) are painted with Sherwin-Williams Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior Acrylic Latex with custom tint in Quill Extra White (SW 7006), which stands up against the weather. The front door looks welcoming in Sherwin-Williams Rural Green (SW 6418) (shown on left). An antique hall tree adds function and charm to the foyer (on right).

2020 Idea House Living Room with Wood Beams and Fireplace Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Living Room

In this open floor plan, the living room had to be equal parts hangout spot, entertaining center, and functional pass-through. A jute rug, layered with a vintage kilim, helps distinguish the space. Deep sofas and a large ottoman (from the Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King) can seat a crowd. "I often use new upholstery but bring in quirky antiques—like the Victorian armchair—to add charm," Lauren says of her first purchase for the house.

Idea House 2020 Kitchen with White Island and Dark lower Cabinets Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Kitchen

Lauren created a focal point above the range with terra-cotta tiles (Folk Bouquet from her line by Architectural Ceramics) that's the perfect backdrop for displaying essentials like the Southern Living Collection for Dillard's cast-iron casserole dish and other kitchen solutions. The sleek Wellborn Cabinet, Inc, cabinetry has built-in organizers and a touch-to-open wastebasket and drawers, making it functional for busy families and great for entertaining. The chimney-style range hood (with an oak board) adds a historical touch to the new space.

Idea House 2020 Back Kitchen Pantry Idea House 2020 Back Kitchen Cabinet Details with Two Colors

Back Kitchen

The galley-style back kitchen, with extra pantry and counter space, features large windows that overlook the back deck. Liess describes this space as the ultimate party-prep area for inside and outside entertaining. Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. cabinetry in Sandstone Slate and Oyster White Java finishes keep the back kitchen feeling light and airy.

Idea House 2020 Dining Room with White Walls, Wood Dining Table, and Metal Chairs Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Dining Room

Tall Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) windows wrap around the dining room, making it seem like a glassed-in porch. Forgoing draperies and painting the frames glossy green (Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Momentum, SW 9530) helps draw attention to the pine trees in the background. "I kept the space spare so all eyes would be fixed on the view," says Lauren. A traditional farm table from her collection by Woodbridge Furniture anchors the modern metal Windsor chairs from Wayfair.

Idea House 2020 Library with Bookshelf Wall, Leather Sofa, and Dark Painted Ceiling Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Library

A busy cottage needs a quiet room to retreat. The comfortable leather furniture (Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King), floor-to-ceiling oak bookshelves, and painted ceiling (Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Momentum, SW 9530) with reverse-shiplap detailing make this a cozy spot to relax. "Dark colors have a cavelike effect and create a sense of privacy," says Lauren. With a stocked bar cart, the library can transition into a cocktail lounge later in the evening.

Idea House 2020 Screened Porch with Outdoor Stone Fireplace Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Screened Porch

"Living in the mountains calls for a wood-burning fireplace," says Rick. A screened porch off the living room combines the best of indoors and out. The team installed Zuri Premium Decking in Chestnut, which resembles the interior's hardwoods but resists scratches and stains. In the living area, a stone coffee table from The Home Depot and LEE Industries sofas covered in Sunbrella Spinnaker Cream fabric invite guests to gather around the fire.

2020 Idea House Screened Porch Swing Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

An Original Charleston Bedswing in Mahogany with a cushion covered in Sunbrella Sailcloth Sailor fabric (with cozy Sunbrella throw pillows and a throw) is a prime spot for relaxing on the screened porch. The French doors behind the swing lead to the main bedroom.

Idea House 2020 Sitting Area Off the Living Room Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Sitting Area

Gold velvet chairs (from the designer's collection by Taylor King) encourage passersby to plop down and enjoy the view. "Slipper chairs are comfortable and more noncommittal than armchairs. This is a great sneak-away spot for conversation during a party," Lauren says.

2020 Idea House Main Bedroom with Canopy Bed and White Linens Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Main Bedroom

A Reid Classics mahogany canopy bed (topped with bedding from The Home Depot) and Morris & Co. Meadow Sweet wall-paper are historical nods. Decorating tip: Crisp white bedding grounds the sculptural furniture and ornate wallpaper in this space.

Idea House 2020 Main Bathroom Vanity Idea House 2020 Main Bath with Soaking Tub in Corner by Windows

Main Bath

Idea House 2020 Mudroom with Storage and Bench Idea House 2020 Mudroom Storage Cabinet Doors

Mudroom

The Buchanan Construction team added custom touches in the mudroom like cabinetry paneled in warm faux leather and a built-in wooden bench. This nook an ideal place for pet food, bowls, and leashes. The vintage style dog sketches (Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane) complete the look.

Idea House 2020 Laundry Room with Farmhouse Sink Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Laundry Room

An apron-front sink, lace curtain, and moveable zinc-topped potting table add farmhouse style, while the vintage drying rack brings a Victorian detail to the laundry.

Idea House 2020 Powder Bathroom Vanity Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styking: Kendra Surface

Powder Bath

A marble sink from Signature Hardware and brass sconces from The Home Depot liven up this tiny room. The powder bath walls are painted Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Simple Stone (SW 9521).

Idea House 2020 Guest Bedroom with Warm Neutral Colors Idea House 2020 Guest Bathroom

Guest Room

The Reid Classics bed, moody green walls (Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Momentum, SW 9530), and ethereal Annie Selke bedding create a sense of tranquility. In the guest bath, fixtures with brushed-gold finishes dress up the neutral vanity.

2020 Idea House Upstairs Landing Sitting Area with Botanical Prints Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Upstairs Landing

A pair of cane-back corner chairs are perched at the top of the staircase. "I love how botanicals take over the entire space," says Lauren of the landing's natural artwork (Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane). An antique rug adds patina to the quiet spot.

Idea House 2020 Twin Bedroom with Colorful Green Wallpaper Idea House 2020 Twin Bedroom Seating Area

Twin Room

A bold wallpaper by Morris & Co. "helps form memories of a space," says Lauren of family homes. A pair of Reid Classics mahogany twin beds topped with cozy quilts keeps guests feeling snug. A pair of plush armchairs from Lauren's collection with Taylor King are perfect spots to curl up with a book before bed.

Idea House 2020 Twin Bathroom Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Subtle tones and simple details balance the adjoining bedroom's busy wallpaper. Textured tiles by Crossville, Inc, add stunning impact.

Idea House 2020 Bunk Room with built end beds Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Bunk Room

Built-in beds double as lounging spots and keep the floorspace open. Artwork plays up more nods to the outdoors, with a collection of vintage tree prints hanging in the bunks. The bedroom walls are painted Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Foraged Steel (SW 9565), and the ceiling and trim are painted Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Simple Stone (SW 9521). A set of Lee Industries chairs covered in Sunbrella fabric invites guests to settle in for a board game.

Idea House 2020 Bunk Room Bath Art Wall Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Idea House 2020 Bunk Room Bathroom Shower Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

In the bunk bath, Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition Natural White (SW 9542) coats the walls. A set of bird prints by John Gould for Biltmore add natural elements to a blank space. Crossville Tile's Jazz Age-Louis shower tiles in a watery grey hue wrap around the walk-in shower.

Idea House 2020 Outdoor Bistro Table Sitting Area on Porch Idea House 2020 Outdoor Bench

Pick a Porch

Being in the mountain setting means you can enjoy the outdoor space year-round. There are plenty of spots to sit and relax.

Idea House 2020 Back Porch Sofa Seating Area Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Back Deck

The sofa and sling chairs (covered in weatherproof Sunbrella fabric) offer front-row forest views. "Outdoor spaces play an important role in mountain living," says Rick.

Idea House 2020 Outdoor Firepit Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Firepit

A casual outdoor place to bring family together is always a bonus. Below the deck, wooden Adirondack chairs from The Home Depot surround a stone firepit, and shrubs from the Southern Living Plant Collection enhance the backyard's natural landscape.

A Quick Tour of the House Plan

Build our 2020 Idea House! This 3,650-square-foot home offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths (plus plenty of porch space for outdoor living). Buy the plan for The Ramble Farmhouse (SL-2052) at houseplans.southernliving.com.

Idea House 2020 House Plan 2052 First Floor Credit: Beau Clowney Architects

Idea House 2020 House Plan 2052 Second Floor Plan Credit: Beau Clowney Architects

Explore the Community of The Ramble Biltmore Forest

"Preserving and appreciating natural beauty are both fundamental parts of our design," says Brad Galbraith, vice president of community development for The Ramble Biltmore Forest. Its wooded 1,000 acres are nestled into Ducker Mountain, neighboring the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore. To maintain its scenic environs, the community carefully created miles of trails for exploring the area and designated a significant portion of acreage to be permanently preserved as woodlands.

