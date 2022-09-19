2022 Idea House Plan: Build The Great Escape

Our 2022 Idea House, designed by William Court, is a current take on a timeless Southern coastal home. The Great Escape (SL-2082), a 4,125-square-foot home, is complete with an extensive wraparound porch as well as an inviting two-story front porch. The Great Escape redefines the idea of an open concept floor plan with thoughtfully connected spaces for gathering while also providing plenty of distinct areas to enjoy.

The dining room is centrally located with easy access to the screened porch, living room, and kitchen from each side. The laundry/mudroom is conveniently situated next to the back door, which is set off the kitchen. When it comes to bedrooms, there are three spaces in the main house with options for two more in the additional guesthouse and carriage house. Uniquely, the primary bedroom is located on the second floor with a secluded porch – perfect for capturing the views wherever you build as well as providing privacy away from the hustle and bustle of the downstairs. As a true multigenerational home, a bedroom located on the first floor makes the home practical to accommodate various living scenarios or future needs.

The plan also includes a detached garage (connected by a covered breezeway), plus a 456-square-foot bonus room above for converting into a home gym, game room, office, or extra bedroom. Across the courtyard, mirroring the carriage house, is a one story guesthouse–ideal for a mother-in-law suite, making this a truly flexible home.

Best of all, this house is made for entertaining with ample outdoor living spaces. There are expansive porches (over 1,000 sq. ft.) on three sides of the house including a screened-in side porch with a fireplace, lounge, and dining area. Not to mention, a private rear courtyard.

The Details

Plan Designer: William Court of Court Atkins Group

Name: The Great Escape

Plan: SL-2082

Size: 4,125 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

Buy the Plan: houseplans.southernliving.com

Photographer: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Kendra Surface

If you're in the coastal North Carolina area you can check it out in person. Click here for tickets.