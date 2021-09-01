2021 Idea House Plan: Build Riverbend

When we tasked architect Brandon Ingram with designing our 2021 Idea House plan, we knew we were in good hands. All of Brandon's designs, including the ones he has completed for the Southern Living House Plan program, are filled with smart details that truly bring soul to a new build home. With a range of architectural styles included in the Riverbend (SL-2066) house plan, this 5,545-square-foot home has thoughtful details and spaces that make it seem approachable and cozy.

After spending more time at home than ever before, we can all appreciate having space to ourselves. We've made a case for the closed floor plan in the past, but our 2021 Idea House needed all kinds of thoughtful areas. Designed with rooms built for working and playing, cozy spots for gathering, and lots of outdoor living options, the Riverbend house plan is built for the new family home. This house plan was developed to work for multiple stages of life, whether you're home with the kids all day or entertaining weekend guests.

There are two bedroom suites on the first floor, including the main suite and a guest suite that is perfect for in-laws. In addition to a library and studio with lots of built-ins for books and homework, there are two half baths. The three bedrooms on the second floor surround a large media room and a study that makes it the ultimate zone for kids. Brandon didn't forget about outdoor spaces when designing this house plan either. A wonderful back porch has enough room for outdoor dining and lounging around a lovely brick fireplace.

2021 Idea House Plan Riverbend

The Details

Plan Designer: C. Brandon Ingram Design

Name: Riverbend

Plan: SL-2066

Size: 5,545 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Buy the Plan: houseplans.southernliving.com

2021 Idea House Riverbend House Plan Front Exterior Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins