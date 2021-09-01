2021 Idea House: Room-By-Room Source Guide

All of the products used by Sarah Bartholomew in our Kentucky Idea House.

Overall

Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate product line.

Interior Trim and Wall Panel Installation: LSC Inc. Interior Trim.

Foundation: River City Foundations, LLC - House and Bourbon Pavilion.

Insulation: Louisville Spray Foam Insulation.

Excavation: J Gray Excavation.

Roof and Skylight Installation: New Level Construction.

Interior Window and Mullion Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Emerald Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Hardwood Flooring Installation: Carpet Specialists.

Floor Finishes: Bona - Bona Traffic Naturale Commercial Extra MatteWood Floor Finish, Bona R540 Moisture Barrier and Primer, Bona R851 Wood Floor Adhesive, Bona R540 Moisture Barrier and Primer.

Custom Decorative Painting: Artist Ken Dean.

Painting Contractor: Ramos Contracting.

Countertop Installation: Luxe Surfaces Inc.

Cabinet Installation, Security System, Home Automation & Audio: Century Entertainment.

Door Hardware Installation: Willis Klein.

Tile Installation: Jonathan Stanton, Inc.

Electrical System Installation: Corrigan Electric.

Heating and Air Systems: Prudential Heating and Air Conditioning.

Plumbing: Marvin Maeser Plumbing.

Setting Materials and Showers/Waterproofing Materials: Repel Systems, LLC.

Garage Door & Opener Installation: Cunningham Door & Window.

Hardware: Emtek Products - Pivot Stop for Brass Hinges, Unlacquered Brass - Extended Button Tips for Brass Hinges, Unlacquered Brass -Providence Knob, Regular Rosette, Unlacquered Brass.

Cleaning Service: Grand Finale Cleaning Inc.

2021 Idea House Front Exterior

Exteriors and Landscaping

Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate product line.

Exterior Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Siding and Trim - Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior- Snowbound SW 7004, Garage Doors and Shutters - Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior- Roycroft Bottle Green SW 2847, Porch Ceilings - Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior- Misty SW 6232.

Siding and Trim: James Hardie - Hardie Plank, Hardie Panel with Hardie Trim battens, Hardie Trim Boards, Hardie Soffit.

Decking: Zuri Premium Decking by Royal Building Products - in color Hickory.

Paving: Derby City Paving - Chip & Seal.

Garage Doors: Clopay Garage Doors - Clopay Reserve Wood Custom insulated carriage house doors with Extira, painted Roycroft Bottle Green SW 2847.

Garage Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Garage Lanterns: The Coppersmith - Georgetown Copper Lantern.

Landscape Materials and Installation: Perry and Kaelin Landscape & Maintenance.

Irrigation: Chism Irrigation.

Plants: Southern Living Plant Collection - Hydrangea Oakleaf 'Semmes Beauty' 5 Gal; Pieris Mountain Snow 7 Gallon; Lum Yew Yewtopia Tm 3 Gal; Ilex Low Rider Tm Ppaf 1 Gal; Dogwood A. Empress Of China Tm Pp#14537; Rose It's A Breeze Tm Pp25950 3 Gal; Mahonia Hyb. Marvel Pp27425 2 Gal; Ilex Oakland Tm Pp#14417 7 Gal; Ilex Oakland 15 Gallon; Hydrangea P. Moon Dance Tm Ppaf 2 Gal; Ilex Touch Of Gold 3 Gallon; Hydrangea Dear Dolores Tm 2 Gal; Hydrangea Tara Oakleaf 3 Gallon 12; Hydrangea P. White Wedding Tm Pp28973 7 Gal; Gardenia Diamond Spire Tm Ppaf 3 Gal; Nandina Obsession Tm Pp#21891 3 Gal; Abelia Miss Lemon Tm 3 Gal 50; Boxwood Lucky Charm 3 Gal; Liriope Big Blue Pint Liner; Boxwood Baby Gem 2 Gal.

Front Porch

Screen Door: Custom built by LSC Inc. Interior Trim painted in The Sherwin-Williams Company - Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior- Roycroft Bottle Green SW 2847.

Planters: Kimball & Bean Garden - Pair of Custom, Made to Order Aluminum "Orangerie Style" Planter Boxes.

Lantern: The Coppersmith - Georgetown Copper Lantern.

Doormat: Serena & Lily - Sailors Knot Doormat (24x36, Natural).

2021 Idea House Entryway

2021 Idea House Entry Stairway with Painted Floors

Entry

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling and Door in Emerald Designer Edition - Cotton SW 9581.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Lantern: Larry Stone Custom Sheet Metal, LLC - 32 ounce all welded construction, copper lantern with black patina finish.

Demilune Consoles: Fabulous Things, Ltd. - Pair of Swedish Style DemiLune Consoles - Faux Bois Finish.

Gilded Mirrors above Consoles: William Word.

Lamps on Consoles: Sarah Bartholomew Design with Custom Gathered Lamp Shades by Cruel Mountain Designs in Ainsworth Noah- Classic Cloth petite check taupe.

Baskets: Mainly Baskets Home - Rush Baskets.

Bench: oomph Home - X Bench upholstered in Clover in DK. Wheat by Tillett Textiles and Trim in GSD #938-07 20 mm Braid by Travis & Company.

Floor Lamps: Circa Lighting - Pair of Dorchester Swing Arm Floor Lamps in Antique-Burnished Brass with custom lampshades by Fenchel-Ivory Paper Velum.

Rug: Annie Selke - La Palma Natural Woven Jute/Cotton Rug.

Moroccan Table, Additional Accessories and Artwork: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Library Vestibule

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Door - Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Alderly Small Flush Mount in Antique Brass with White Glass.

Window Seat Cushion: Suzanne Tucker Home - "Corsica" 100% linen print by Suzanne Tucker Home with welt in Flanders Aegean Blue 4010 by Arabel.

Accent Pillows: Travis & Company - Decor Barbares - 0181/Indigo.

Artwork: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Library Built in Banquet

2021 Idea House Library Builtin Shelf and Pullout Desk

Library

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling, Trim, Doors, Cabinets- Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Custom Paint Details: Artist Ken Dean.

Wall Upholstery: Phillip Jeffries - Natural, Textured, Specialty Wallcovering Manila Hemp color Truffle Brown.

Blinds: Ainsworth Noah - Namay Samay.

Chandelier: Circa Lighting - Square Tube Hanging Shade in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with custom gathered lampshade by Cruel Mountain Designs with Soane - Symi in chestnut fabric and Ainsworth Noah- Samuel & Sons Trim.

Picture Lights: Circa Lighting - 24" Cabinet Maker's Picture Light in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass.

Wall Mount Lights: Circa Lighting - Dorchester Swing Arm in Antique-Burnished Brass with Black Shades.

Sofa: Grant Trick Furnishings - Custom Tufted Banquette with Dressmaker Skirt.

Sofa Fabric: The Lot Showroom Vendors - Fabricut - Zenith in Cocoa.

Fringe on Sofa: Ainsworth Noah - Samuel & Sons Bali Cotton Fringe.

Accent Pillows: Katie Leede & Company - Amun Border - Root.

Table: Fabulous Things, Ltd. - Emily Cocktail Table - Tortoise Finish.

Chair: oomph Home - Chatham Slipper Chair upholstered in Quadrille - 9060-09 - Carna Brown On Tinted L/C.

Antique Reclining Chair Fabric: Travis & Company - Penny Morrison, Name: Inca Vertic / Natural.

Rug: Fibreworks - 480 Pathway w/ Linen Coffee Border.

Art: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Bison Print, Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Main Closet

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Doors, Cabinets, Emerald Designer Edition- Silver Lake SW 9633 - Ceiling Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Closet System: Closet Factory.

Knobs: Emtek Products - Astoria Clear Cabinet Knob.

Curtain Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Curtain Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Cafe Curtain chelsea textiles 1030/36.

Appliances: Haier Appliances - Haier 2.4 Cu Ft. Smart Frontload Washer, Stacking - Haier 4.3 Cu. Ft. Capacity Smart Frontload Electric Dryer With Stainless Steel Basket Stacking.

White Bath Towels: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

2021 Idea House Main Bathroom Vanity

2021 Idea House Main Bathroom Wicker Wrapped Tub

Main Bath

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling, Trim, Doors, Cabinets- Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Wallpaper: The Lot Contributing Vendors - Fabricut - Jean Monro Squirrel Leaf in Chambray.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Vanities: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Glacier - concealed hinges.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern Matter by Addison Weeks - Beehive Knobs in Polished Nickel.

Countertops: Cambria - Torquay Matte. Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Caxton.

Faucet: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Toilet: Ferguson - Kohler - Memoirs.

Shower System: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Tub: Ferguson - Signature Hardware - Kateryn.

Mirrors above Vanities: Mirror Image Home - Bunny Williams BW3006-BGL Venezia - Burnished Gold Leaf & Antiqued Mirror.

Sconces: Authentic Designs, Inc. - Cambridge Custom Painted with gold accents.

Tub Frame: Rockerbuilt - Custom fabricated steel frame and armature.

Tub Skirt: Walk the Willow with Justin Roberts - Woven Tub Skirt Rubykin Willow Saplings.

Shower Tile: The Tile Shop - Shower Walls - Bulevar White Ceramic Wall Tile - 4 x 12 in., Shower Floor - Bianco Puro Honed Marble Mosaic Wall and Floor Tile - 5/8 x 5/8 in. Square.

Shower Curb & Shelf: Cambria - White Cliff.

Curtain Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Curtain Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Cafe Curtain Chelsea Textiles 1030/36.

Dressing Table Skirt: Ainsworth Noah - Chelsea Textiles 1030/36 with trim by Cowtan & Tout - Colefax and Fowler, Foss, light blue.

Mirror above Dressing Table: Fleur Home - Fleur Home Audubon Bamboo Mirror in White Dove.

Lamps on Dressing Table: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Faux Bois Chair: Sarah Bartholomew Design with cushion by Travis & Company - Penny Morrison, Name: Kalind.

Art: Jennifer Gibbs Studio - Columbine Curve, Viola Curve, Magnolia Curve, Iris Curve.

Towels: Weezie - Piped Edge Hand Towels in White, Piped Edge Bath Towels in White. Accessories: E Boiardi Studio - Fluted Ceramic tray hand glazed in tortoiseshell shagreen pattern by artist Elena Boiardi.

2021 Idea House Main Bedroom in Blue and White

Main Bedroom

Windows and Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2 and Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls and Ceiling Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Trim and Doors Emerald Designer Edition- Silver Lake SW 9633.

Sconces: Circa Lighting - Graves Pivoting Sconce in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with Natural Paper Shades.

Bed: Reid Classics - Fully Custom King Size Bed with tester in White Dove Lacquer Finish.

Mattress: Sleep Number - Sleep Number 360 i8 smart bed.

Bedding: Matouk - Gatsby Shams in White & Pool, Dream Modal Blanket in Pool, Elliot Coverlet in White and Carolina Duvet in White with Pool.

Fabric Behind Bed: Ainsworth Noah - Chelsea Textiles 1030/36.

Accent Pillows: Fabric - Travis & Company - Penny Morrison, Name: Kalind, Trim - Janet Yonaty ES120/26 Essentials / Grosgrain Piping - Pumpkin.

Drapery Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - 1" Diameter smooth round drapery rod w/ French Returns, horizontal mount bracket, and 1 ½" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Drapery Fabric: Travis & Company - Penny Morrison, Name: Kalind.

Rug: Stark Carpet - Maldives - Powder- 100% Wool.

Bedside Table to Left of Bed: Fabulous Things, Ltd. - Kelley Bedside Table Beefy Burlap Finish.

Bedside Table to Right of Bed: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Bedside Lamps: Bunny Williams Home - Pair of Cinnamon Lamps with custom gathered lampshades by Cruel Mountain Designs.

Custom Lampshade Fabric/Trim: Pierre Frey-Philidor Pomme B7626001 with trim by Travis & Company - GSD #937-50 10mm Braid.

Bench: Wisteria.

Chest: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Bowfront Chest of Drawers.

Lamp on Chest: Circa Lighting -Desmond Table Lamp in Alabaster with Natural Paper Shade.

Faux Bois Chair: Sarah Bartholomew Design with cushion fabric in Travis & Company - Penny Morrison, Name: Kalind.

Art: Renée Bouchon - "Relics" series, mixed media collage on antique French documents.

Mirror and Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Main Bedroom Vestibule

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Cabinetry Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Country Sem-Flush Bell Jar Lantern in Antique-Burnished Brass.

Cabinet Curtains: Ainsworth Noah - Chelsea Textiles 1030/36.

Art: Chelsea Fly Art - Watercolor Landscape on Raw Canvas.

2021 Idea House Living Room with White Walls

Living Room

Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Chandelier: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Drapery Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - 1" Round smooth drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets, horizontal mount brackets, and 1 ½" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Drapery Fabric: Kravet - Lee Jofa, Mackay Sheer Fabric in Blue with Trim by Ainsworth Noah - Samuel & Sons- French Grosgrain 048 Prussion.

Fireplace and Hearth: Cambria - Charleston Matte.

Art Above Fireplace: Mia Carameros - Original painting on paper.

Chairs by Fireplace: Grant Trick Furnishings - Custom English Armchairs upholstered in Kettlewell Collection - KC100-02 Mobby Fabric in Indigo.

Accent Pillows: Grizzel & Mann - Throw Pillow fabric Loch Lochy by Johnstons of Elgin.

Ottoman at Fireplace: Mainly Baskets Home - Scallop Cushioned Ottoman.

Floor Lamps: Circa Lighting - Pair of Mia Floor Lamps in Gilded Iron with Natural Paper Shades.

Chest: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Large Mahogany Chest.

Lamp on Chest: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Sofa: Grant Trick Furnishings - Custom Roll Arm Sofa upholstered in Kravet - Lee Jofa, Lanare Paisley Fabric in Pearl/Beige by Suzanne Rheinstein.

Sofa Pillows: Holland and Sherry - Jennifer shorto - Kan Streams - Vocea 9537 and Holland and Sherry DE11459 Andes - Sun.

Side Tables: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Charles II Oak Side Table on Ring Turned Legs.

Reading Lamps: Circa Lighting - Pair of Hackney Table Lamps in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with Natural Paper Shades.

Console Table: MDM Design Studio - Console Table made in Quartersawn White Oak and Ghost White Finish.

Art above Console Table: David Lusk Gallery - Memphis & Nashville - KIT REUTHER, "Abstract #1553", oil & graphite on canvas, 60x56".

Lamp on Console: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Pottery Lamp.

Upholstered Ottoman: oomph Home - Chatham Upholstered Ottoman in Ainsworth Noah - Classic cloth 1277/01 Catalina - Husk.

Upholstered Wing Chair: oomph Home - Wilton Wing Chair upholstered in Kravet - GP&J Baker, Poppies Fabric in Indigo.

Chairs Close to Back Porch: Chairish - with Cushions in Travis & Company - Decors Barbares - Naboika 0181/Indigo.

Octagonal Brass Reflector: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc.

Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Living Room Dry Bar

Bourbon Bar

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Cabinets, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern Matter by Addison Weeks - Elliptical Tortoise Knobs.

Wine Reserve: Monogram Appliances - 24" Wine Reserve-finished in Stainless.

Mirror: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Cushion Mirror Large.

Art: Chelsea Fly Art - Watercolor Landscape on Raw Canvas.

Bourbon and Gin: Log Still Distillery - Monk's Road Fifth District Series Bourbon, Monk's Road Dry Gin, Monk's Road Barrel Finished Gin.

Bar Accessories: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Classic Ribbed Bar Tool Set.

Dining Room Vestibule

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Door Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Country Sem-Flush Bell Jar Lantern in Antique-Burnished Brass.

2021 Idea House Powder Room

Front Powder Room

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls - Crosshatch with Emerald Designer Edition- Soft Sage SW 9647 and Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581, Trim and Doors - Emerald Designer Edition- Frosted Fern SW 9648.

Custom Painted Walls: Artist Ken Dean.

Ceiling Wallpaper: Hamilton Weston- Chester Square.

Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Hanover Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Olive - concealed hinges.

Custom Vanity Top: Element Construction.

Knobs: Armac Martin - Cotswold Turn in Burnished Brass.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Iron Plains.

Faucet: Ferguson - Newport Brass - Bridge Chesterfield in Uncoated Polished Brass.

Toilet: Ferguson - Signature Hardware - Keywest.

Window Treatment Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Window Treatment Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Bennison All Over Floral Negative Celadon on Oyster.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Randolph Small Flush Mount in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass.

Sconces: Nickey Kehoe - Scallop Sconces.

Mirror: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Small Queen Anne Mirror.

Hand Towels: Leontine Linens - Terry Hand Towels with Custom Juliette Applique Monogram.

Soap: KEPT - No. 1106 Hand Soap.

Artwork and Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Formal Dining Room

Dining Room

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling and Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Wallcovering: Ainsworth Noah - Bennison Lorenzo Taupe on Oyster.

Chandelier: Authentic Designs, Inc. - Bredbury Chandelier Custom painted with Brass Hardware.

Antique Sconces: Parc Monceau.

Drapery Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - 1" Diameter smooth round drapery rod w/ French Returns and 1 ½" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Drapery Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Bennison Lorenzo Taupe on Oyster.

Drapery Banding: The Lot Contributing Vendors - Fabricut Andes Silk in Driftwood.

Dining Table: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Oak Farm Table on Trestle Base.

Chairs: Mainly Baskets Home - Tisbury Dining Chairs.

Chair Cushions and Slipcovers: Schumacher - Imogen in Fawn.

Sideboard: Chairish - 19th Century English Curved Front Server.

Sideboard Lamps: Circa Lighting - Pair of Wyatt Accent Lamp in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with custom gathered lampshades by Cruel Mountain Designs.

Lampshade Fabric: Pindler - 7975 Bentley, Color Pumice.

Rug: King's House Rugs - Swedish Stripe.

Tableware: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

Mirror, Artwork and Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Scullery Storage

Scullery

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Cabinetry - Snowbound SW 7004 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Pendants: Hector Finch Lighting - Lucia Pendant, Medium, Naval.

Butcher Block Counters: Element Construction- White Oak.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Inspire Snowbound SW 7004 finish with Sapphire accent - antique brass hinges.

Cabinet Hardware: Armac Martin - Cotswold Turn in Burnished Brass, Bakes Knob in Burnished Brass.

Curtain Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Curtain Fabric: Nobilis - Granita 10705/63.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Northland.

Faucet: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances - 15" Built-In Gourmet Clear Ice Maker.

Kitchen Solution Items: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Alexa Collection - Large Cereal Bowls, Dinner and Salad Plates, Stoneware Mugs, Embossed Stoneware Pitcher, Embossed Stoneware Oval Platter, Hobnail Clear Glass Tumblers.

2021 Idea House Rear Kitchen/Pantry

Galley Kitchen

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Cabinetry - Snowbound SW 7004.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Pendants: Hector Finch Lighting - Lucia Pendant, Medium, Naval.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Inspire Snowbound SW 7004 finish with Sapphire Accents and Antique Brass Hinges.

Cabinet Hardware: Armac Martin - Cotswold Turn in Burnished Brass, Bakes Knob in Burnished Brass.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances - 24" 1.2 cu. ft. Built-In Drawer Microwave, 30" Built-In Advantium Speed Cooking Oven - 240V and 30" Warming Drawer.

Butcher Block Counters: Element Construction- White Oak.

Accessories: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - White Wire Baskets, KEPT - Utility Caddy and Ceramic Canister Set (Set of 3).

Tableware and Kitchen Solution Items: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Alexa Collection - Large Cereal Bowls, Large serving bowls, Stoneware Mugs, Embossed Stoneware Pitcher, Kitchen Solutions Collection - Ribbed Canister with Spoon.

Morning Bar

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Cabinetry - Snowbound SW 7004.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Inspire Snowbound SW 7004 finish with Antique Brass Hinges.

Butcher Block Counters: Element Construction- White Oak.

Curtain Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Curtain Fabric: Nobilis - Granita 10705/63.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances - 24" Stainless Steel Double Drawer Refrigerator with Statement Handle and Café Appliances - Café Speciality Drip Coffee - Stainless Steel.

Art: David Lusk Gallery - Memphis & Nashville - TERRY LYNN, "Homecoming", intaglio & aquatint print on paper, 8x7.25".

Accessories: KEPT - Ceramic Canister Set.

2021 Idea House Kitchen with White Walls and Painted Floor

Kitchen

Windows and Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement Picture and Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Doors, Cabinetry - Snowbound SW 7004.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Inspire Snowbound SW 7004 with Antique Brass Hinges.

Cabinet Hardware: Armac Martin - Cotswold Turn in Burnished Brass, Bakes Knob in Burnished Brass, Bakes Pull in Burnished Brass.

Fabric in Cabinets: Holland and Sherry - Jennifer Shorto Petrel - Blue.

Perimeter Countertops: Cambria - Torquay Matte.

Butcher Block Countertop and Range Hood: Element Construction - White Oak Countertop.

Apron Sink: Ferguson - Signature Hardware - Derin.

Faucet: Ferguson - Newport Brass - Bridge Chesterfield in Polished Nickel.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances - Refrigerator: 36" Smart Integrated Column Refrigerator with Custom Panel Freezer: 36" Smart Integrated Column Freezer with Custom Panel Range: 48" Dual-Fuel Professional Range with 4 Burners, Grill, and Griddle (Natural Gas) with 48" Custom Hood Insert Dishwashers: 24" Fully integrated Dishwasher with Custom Panel.

Flush Mount Lighting: Circa Lighting - Marine Medium Flush Mount in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with White Glass.

Pendants: Ann Morris Inc. - Pair of Rover Pendant Lights with antique brass hardware in custom paint color.

Counter Stools: Mainly Baskets Home - Louis XVI Trellis Counter Stools.

Cushions: Ainsworth Noah - Namay Samay Sitaron Denim SIT03.

Kitchen Solution Items: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Alexa Large Cereal Bowls and Serving Bowls, Alexa Stoneware Salad and Dinner Plates, Blue Textured Double Old-fashion Glasses, Wood Utensil and Silicone Spatula, Stainless Cookware.

Art and Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Soap: KEPT - No. 1106 Hand Soap, No. 1106 Dish Soap.

Butter and Cheese: Kerrygold USA.

2021 Idea House Laundry Room

Laundry

Window: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Cabinetry - Snowbound SW 7004 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Flush Mount Lights: Schoolhouse - Albax Medium in White.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series in Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Inspire Snowbound SW 7004 - concealed hinges.

Countertops: Trademark Universal Stone - White Quartz.

Laundry Skirt: Custom by Boone Fabrics.

Roman Shade Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Namay Samay Janavi JNV-01 and The Lot Contributing Vendors - Fabricut - Acquaintance Harbor Fabric for Banding.

Washer and Dryer: GE Appliances - Front Load Washer with Ultra Fresh Vent System and Smart Front Load Electric Dryer with Steam and Sanitize - Color-Sapphire Blue.

Rug: Annie Selke - Denim Plaid Woven Cotton Rug.

Dog Food: The PEDIGREE brand.

Dog Bed: The Houndry - Medium Lounger Bed in Sunbrella Navy Newfie.

White Bath Towels: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

Accessories: KEPT - Glass Container Set (Set of 3), Wool Dryer Balls.

2021 Idea House Studio and Breakfast Table

2021 Idea House Study Built in Desk

Studio

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling - Snowbound SW 7004, Trim, Cabinetry, Doors- Emerald Designer Edition- Leaflet SW 9674.

Wallpaper: Lake August - Nasturtium Wallpaper in Bigleaf.

Roman Shades: Sunbrella - Fabric in Sunbrella Spectrum Eggshell 48018-0000 with 1" Cord Pearl 18/2 Acrylic 084-96419 by Ardwyn Binding Products Company Inc.

Chandelier: Sarah Bartholomew Design with Custom Painted Lampshades by Kayce Hughes Art.

Library Lights: Circa Lighting - Boston Functional Double Arm Library Lights in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass.

Sconces: Circa Lighting- Evans Library Sconces in Natural Brass with custom lampshades from Cruel Mountain Designs - Scalloped Raffia Sconce Shade with Sunflower Trim.

Window Seat Fabric: Sunbrella - Cushion in Sunbrella Dupioni Corn Silk 8102-0000.

Pillow Fabrics: Sunbrella Spectrum Eggshell 48018-0000 with 1/4" Cord with flange Pearl 18/2 Acrylic 084-96419 by Ardwyn Binding Products Company Inc., Sunbrella Dupioni Corn Silk 8102-0000 and Sunbrella Echo Sangria (8080-0000).

Throw: Native Spun - Sunbrella Throw.

Table and Chairs: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Seat Cushions: Custom by Boone Fabrics in Sunbrella Spectrum Eggshell 48018-0000 with ¼" Cord with flange Pearl 18/2 Acrylic 084-96419 by Ardwyn Binding Products Company Inc.

Desk Chair: oomph Home - Casablanca Desk Chair in Sunbrella Spectrum Eggshell 48018-0000.

Art: Nashville Artist Collective - Katherine Stratton Miller, "Sugar Daddy" watercolor on paper, "Wooden Peg Game" watercolor on paper.

Dog Bed: The Houndry - XL Round Bed in Sunbrella Mossy Mutt.

Felted Wall Animal: Serena & Lily - Lion.

Accessories: Serena & Lily - Rattan Magazine Holder, Schoolhouse, and Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Blue Powder Room

Back Powder Room

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls and Ceiling Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Trim and Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Sleepy Owlet SW 9513.

Custom Painted Floors: Artist Ken Dean.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Hanover and Upton Door Styles in Maple with Non-Beaded Inset - Color Aqua - concealed hinges.

Hardware: Armac Martin - Latchford Knob Burnished Brass 30 mm.

Countertops: Cambria - Torquay Matte.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Caxton.

Faucet: Ferguson - Newport Brass - Wall Mount Victorian in Uncoated Polished Brass.

Toilet: Ferguson - Kohler - Memoirs.

Window Treatment: Travis & Company - Rosa Bernal #RB173 Granada/Piedra.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Single Swing Arm Sconce in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass.

Lamp Shades: Cruel Mountain Designs – Raffia Sconce Shade with Bison Trim.

Art: Kayce Hughes Art - Original White Story on Tan Painting.

Towels: Weezie - Piped Edge Hand Towels in Sand.

Soap: KEPT - No. 1106 Hand Soap.

2021 Idea House Back Hall

Rear Hall

Windows and Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors and Marvin Signature Ultimate Casements.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling and Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Doors, Arrowroote SW 9502.

Flush Mount Lights: Circa Lighting - Mill Small Flush Mounts in Plaster White.

Console Table: Bojay Inc. - Vintage Inlay Console Table.

Art above Console Table: Kayce Hughes Art.

Artwork (set of 8): McKenzie Dove - 12"x12" Oil Pastel and Watercolor on Paper.

Rug: King's House Rugs - Hampton Stripe.

Mirror: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Small Cushion Mirror.

Bench Cushion Fabric: Heather Chadduck Textiles - Thisthletown in Ochre.

Pillows: Ainsworth Noah - Hodsoll Mckenzie Winton Floral 554.

Art above Bench: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - American White Pelican. AUDUBON, John James From "The Birds of America" (Amsterdam Edition).

Curtain Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Curtain Fabric: Kettlewell Collection - KC101-00 Kimno Fabric in Cream.

Door to Garage Hardware: Emtek Products - Low Profile Deadbolt, Unlacquered Brass - Door Stop, Unlacquered Brass.

2021 Idea House Guest Room Morning Bar

Downstairs Guest Morning Bar

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Tile: Renaissance Tile and Bath - O'Neil Ruppel Studio 513 Collection - Mezzonite and Caramello on Off White.

Butcher Block Counters: Element Construction- White Oak.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Northland.

Faucet: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Country Semi-Flush Bell Jar Lantern in Antique-Burnished Brass.

Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets, custom projection center support, and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Skirt: Gray Line Linen - Warsa off-white with contrast fabric from Pindler - Fabric- 6751 Clifton, Color Dandelion.

Appliances: Café Appliances - Café Speciality Drip Coffee - Matte White.

Art: Ornis Gallery - Modern Series: #OM_5927 and OM_5924. 25"x25", Larson-Juhl.

Tableware and Towels: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Alexa Stoneware Mugs, Alexa Large Cereal Bowls.

Napkins: Serena & Lily- Brela Napkins in Canary.

2021 Idea House Guest Bedroom in Yellow

Downstairs Guest Bedroom

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Skylights: Awaken - The Marvin Awaken Skylight.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Arrowroote SW 9502.

Chandelier: Serena & Lily - Fairmont Chandelier in Wicker.

Sconces: Circa Lighting - Triple Swing Arm Wall Lamps in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with custom gathered lampshades by Cruel Mountain Designs.

Lampshade Fabric: The Lot Contributing Vendors - GYRI DESIGN - Gustav in Yellow.

Headboard: LEE Industries - Square Headboard Style S3-50MPST upholstered in Fritz Porter - Butternut Cotton Velvet from Rose Uniacke.

Mattress: Sleep Number - Sleep Number 360 i8 smart bed with FlexFit 2 smart adjustable base.

Custom Coverlet Fabric: Ainsworth Noah - Rose Cumming Swedish Stripe - Gold 5589/10.

Bedding: Matouk - Grace Pillowcases & Sheets in White.

Lumbar Pillow: Custom made in Holland and Sherry - Jennifer Shorto Don - Old Gold/Ecru with Trim from Ainsworth Noah - Samuel & Sons.

Bedside Tables: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Pair of Satinwood Bedside Cupboards.

Drapery Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - 1" Round smooth drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1 ½" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Drapery Fabric: The Lot Contributing Vendors - GYRI DESIGN - Arthur in Yellow Fabric.

Bench: LEE Industries - 9799-90 Cocktail Ottoman upholstered in Holland and Sherry- Jennier Shorto-Don F24962 101.

Step Stool: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Antique English Painted Step Commode.

Rug: Fibreworks - 772 Siskiyou w/ Wide Honeycomb Cotton Border.

Art: Renée Bouchon - "Le Botanica" series, oil on antique French document, Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Accessories: Serena & Lily - Scallop Tray.

2021 Idea House Guest Bathroom

Downstairs Guest Bath

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Doors, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Tile: The Tile Shop - Floor Tile - Penny Round Gloss White Porcelain Mosaic, Shower - Imperial Bianco Matte Ceramic Subway Wall Tile - 3 x 6 in.

Shower Shelf: Cambria- White Cliff.

Countertops: Cambria - Whitehall Matte.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate and Elegant Bath Series with Upton Door Style in Galena Maple with Non-Beaded Inset - Color Shale Granite.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern Matter by Addison Weeks - Baleno Knobs in Polished Nickel.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Verticyl.

Faucet: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Toilet: Ferguson - Kohler - Memoirs.

Shower System: Ferguson - Kohler - Artifacts in Polished Nickel.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Siena Small Flush Mount in Polished Nickel with White Glass.

Sconces: Original BTC - Hector Pleat Bone China Wall Lights.

Mirror: Restoration Hardware.

Roman Shade Fabric: Gyri -Gustav No. 13 Yellow.

Rug: From Jaipur with Love - Scalloped Jute Rug.

Art: Kayce Hughes Art - Original Yellow Circle Painting.

Towels: Weezie - Piped Edge Hand Towels in White.

White Bath Towels: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

Soap: KEPT - No. 1106 Hand Soap.

Accessories: E Boiardi Studio - Ceramic Julep Cup hand glazed in Celadon Shagreen pattern by artist Elena Boiardi.

2021 Idea House Porch Fireplace Seating Area

2021 Idea House Porch Dining Area

Back Porch

Decking: Zuri Premium Decking by Royal Building Products - in color Hickory.

Lanterns: The Coppersmith - Georgetown Copper Lantern.

Bourbon and Gin: Log Still Distillery - Monk's Road Fifth District Series Bourbon, Monk's Road Dry Gin, Monk's Road Barrel Finished Gin.

Dining Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home- Paige Teak Rectangular Dining Table, Haley Teak Arm and Side Chairs. Cushions in Sunbrella Stitched Grid Chambray (756)- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Lounge Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home - Haley Teak Lounge Chairs, Largo Woven Coffee Table, Darley Side Tables and Paige Teak Console Table. Cushions in Sunbrella Stitched Grid Chambray (756)- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Accent Pillows in Sunbrella Spectrum Denim 48086-0000 piped in Sunbrella Canvas White 57003-0000.

Rug: Summer Classics Home - Annie Selke - Herringbone Linen/White.

Throw: Native Spun - Sunbrella Throw.

Pitcher and Glassware: Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's - Simplicity Collection White and Natural Speckled Pitcher.

Accessories: Serena & Lily - Kent Lantern (Large and Small), Spinnaker Tray (White), Poetto Vase (Large and Small).

2021 Idea House Outdoor Kitchen

Outdoor Patio/Kitchen/Dog House

Dining Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home - Drake Teak Arm Chairs and Paige Teak Round Dining Table. Cushions in Sunbrella Equal Ink 56110-0001.- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Throw: Native Spun - Sunbrella Throw.

Outdoor Kitchen: Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds - Metropolitan Signature Kitchen.

Stone on Outdoor Kitchen: Cultured Stone - Golden Buckeye Limestone.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances - 24" Outdoor/Indoor Undercounter Refrigerator with Statement Handle - 15" Built-in Gourmet Clear Ice Maker.

Countertop: Trademark Universal Stone - Black Leathered Granite.

Lounge Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home- Haley Teak Sofa and Lounge Chairs, Ibis End Tables and Modena Coffee Table. Cushions in Sunbrella Adena Chambray (759). Accent Pillows in Sunbrella Adena Chambray (759) and Sunbrella Canvas White 57003-0000- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Bench: Summer Classics Home- Haley Teak Bench. Cushion in Sunbrella Adena Chambray (759)- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Dog House: Custom by LSC Inc. Interior Trim.

Dog Bed: The Houndry - Medium Lounger Bed in Sunbrella Hazy Herder.

Dog Food: The PEDIGREE brand.

2021 Idea House Outdoor Fireplace

Bourbon Pavilion/Swing

Bourbon Pavilion: Designed by C. Brandon Ingram - Built by Chuck & Anthony Ballard.

Firebowl: Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds - Marbella Fire Bowl in Oyster Shell with honed finish with Marbella Wood Top.

Bourbon and Gin: Log Still Distillery - Monk's Road Fifth District Series Bourbon, Monk's Road Dry Gin, Monk's Road Barrel Finished Gin.

Furniture: Summer Classics Home - Club Aluminum Adirondack Chairs.

Accent Pillows: Sunbrella Adena Chambray (756) piped in Sunbrella Canvas White 57003-0000- Available to order through Summer Classics Home.

Bench: Summer Classics Home - Haley Teak Bench. Cushion in Sunbrella Equal Ink 56110-0001.

Swing: Southern Pine Swing Company - "The 42 Twin" Tree Swing.

Stairwell

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Door in Emerald Designer Edition - Cotton SW 9581.

Lighting: Larry Stone Custom Sheet Metal, LLC - 32 ounce all welded construction, copper lantern with black patina finish.

Stair Runner: Stark Carpet - Pecola - color: wheat 100% sisal with linen binding color: LS 945.

Upper Stair Hall

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Door Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 Blinds: Ainsworth Noah - Namay Samay.

Bench: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Rare Windsor Settee.

Table: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Primitive Sycamore Table with Shelf.

Pillows: Carly Home - Linen Scalloped Pillows Mustard, Embroidered Linen Primavera Pillows Mustard.

Art: Kayce Hughes Art - Original White Spotlight on Blue Painting.

Rug: King's House Rugs - Hampton Stripe.

Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Twin Bedroom Vestibule

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Door Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Single Swing Arm Sconce in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass.

2021 Idea House Twin Bedroom

Twin Bedroom

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Ceiling, Door- Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 with Stencil Design in Emerald Designer Edition- Azure Tide SW 9684.

Custom Paint Details: Artist Ken Dean.

Chandelier: Vaughn Poyner with Custom painted shade by Artist Ken Dean.

Wall Lights: Circa Lighting - Classic Swing Arm Wall Lamps in White with Linen Shades.

Roman Shade Fabric: The Lot Contributing Vendors - Les Indiennes - Sabine Indigo.

Bed: oomph Home - Capri Platform Beds upholstered in The Lot Contributing Vendors - Les Indiennes - Sabine Indigo.

Mattresses: Sleep Number - Sleep Number 360 p5 smart beds.

Bedding: Matouk - Elliot Coverlet in White, Bergamo Flat Sheets and Pillow Sham in White.

Pillows: The Lot Contributing Vendors - Les Indiennes bolsters.

Quilts: Etsy.

Chest: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Antique French Painted Chest of Drawers.

Stools: Serena & Lily - Costa X-Base Stools.

Rugs: Fibreworks -6891 Zira w/Jute Braid Wheat, Annie Selke- Hampshire Stripe Cobalt.

Lamp on Desk: Serena & Lily - Brighton Table Lamp (Large/White).

Art: Kayce Hughes Art - Original Botanical Painting.

Desk, Chair and Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Twin Bedroom Bathroom

Twin Bath

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Double Hung G2.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Trim, Door, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 - Ceiling, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581 with Stencil Design in Emerald Designer Edition- Azure Tide SW 9684.

Custom Paint Details: Artist Ken Dean.

Tile: Daltile - Floor - Daltile's Natural Hues Collection Size: 2" x 2" in Pearl White QH63 and Atlantis QH43.

Countertop: Cambria - White Cliff Matte.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Maple with Beaded Inset - Color Glacier finish with Onyx accent - concealed hinges.

Knobs: Emtek Products - Astoria Clear Cabinet Knob.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Caxton.

Faucet: Ferguson - Signature Hardware - New York in Polished Chrome.

Toilet: Ferguson - Kohler - Memoirs.

Tub: Ferguson - Signature Hardware- Barrett.

Shower Curtain: The Lot Contributing Vendors - Les Indiennes - Veronique Indigo.

Rug: Annie Selke - Gridiron Denim Indoor/Outdoor Rug.

Towels: Weezie - Navy Makeup Towels with Eyelids, Piped Edge Hand Towels in Navy, Piped Edge Bath Towels in Navy.

Artwork and Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Media Room

Media Room

Windows and Doors: Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors and Marvin Signature Ultimate Direct Glaze Round Top.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Ceiling, Trim, Door, Cabinets- Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Wallpaper: Nobilis - Papier Bois Wallpaper PBS 32.

Drapery Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - 1" Round smooth drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets, horizontal mount brackets, and 1 ½" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Drapery Fabric: Gray Line Linen - Off White with Boxed Edges with banding from Arabel - Wassen Red.

Cabinetry Hardware: Schaub and Company - Mountain Appliance Pull, Natural Bronze - Mountain Knob, Natural Bronze.

Pendants: Circa Lighting - Henry Industrial Hanging Light in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with White Shades.

Sofa: LEE Industries - 5656 Sectional in Sanders Oyster Fabric on the base and Nolan Marigold fabric on cushions.

Sofa Pillows: Travis & Company - Fleurons de Helene / Charlotte in Original.

Rug: Fibreworks - 490 Togo w/ Linen Border.

Coffee Table: Serena & Lily - South Seas Coffee Table in Natural.

Side Table: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Small Sledge Foot Gate Leg Table.

Lamp on Console: Circa Lighting - Carmel Table Lamp in Plaster White with Natural Paper Shade.

Floor Lamp: Currey & Company - Kiowa Floor Lamp.

Game Table and Chairs: oomph Home - Backgammon Tables, Upholstered Cubes in The Lot Contributing Vendors - Marika Meyer - Roman Fig in Colorway 08.

Chair: LEE Industries - L1898-01 Chair in Phoenix Natural Leather with Pinafore China fabric on Seat.

Console Table: Serena & Lily - Blake Console in Indigo.

Mirror: Serena & Lily - Capistrano Round Mirror in Light Dune.

Throw: Native Spun - Sunbrella Throw.

Art: Natural Curiosities - An American Journey Large, Kentucky, Kayce Hughes Art, Ornis Gallery.

Accessories: Serena & Lily - Portland Bone Inlay Tray in Blue, Tennis Rackets - Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Kids' Study Desk

2021 Idea House Kids' Study/Playroom Reading Nook

Children's Study

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Emerald Designer Edition- Barely Pear SW 9666 - Ceiling, Trim, Door, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581, Back of Bookcases, Emerald Designer Edition- Beetroot SW 9695.

Window Hardware: B & B Metal Designs - ½" Round smooth round drapery rod w/ inside mount brackets and 1" round drapery ring / English Brown Finish.

Window Treatments: Ainsworth Noah - Namay Samay with Samuel & Sons Trim.

Sconces: Circa Lighting - Vendome Single Sconce in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with Natural

Paper Shade Lampshades for Sconces: Custom Painted by Kayce Hughes Art.

Window Seat and Pillows: The Lot Contributing Vendors - IAN MANKIN - Ticking 01.

Chairs: Mainly Baskets Home - Child's Wicker Play Chairs.

Rug: From Jaipur with Love - Scalloped Jute Rug.

Poofs: Serena & Lily - Moroccan Poofs.

Desk Chairs: Schoolhouse - Drafting Chairs.

Art: Nashville Artist Collective - Katherine Stratton Miller, "Double Bubble" Watercolor on paper, "Jacks" Watercolor on paper, "View Master" Watercolor on paper- David Lusk Gallery - Memphis & Nashville - TERRY LYNN, "Hopeful", intaglio print on paper, 6.5x4".

Felted Wall Animal: Serena & Lily- Ombre Giraffe.

Blankets in Basket: Marigold Living - Malabar Paisley Reversible Twin Quilts in Deep Blue.

Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Upstairs Guest Bedroom Vestibule

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Club Small Hexagonal Flush Mounts in Bronze with Clear Glass.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Emerald Designer Edition- Tea Leaf SW 9604 - Ceiling, Trim, Door, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Art: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Brown Bedroom

Upstairs Guest Bedroom

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement Stationary, Windows: Marvin Signature™ Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Emerald Designer Edition- Tea Leaf SW 9604 - Ceiling, Trim, Door, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Roman Shades Fabric: Heather Chadduck Textiles - Harley in Saddle HAR-02-N.

Chandelier: Rejuvenation Hardware.

Bed: Reid Classics - Modified LP166 Cannonball Bed Queen Size with a 200 Style Headboard in American Walnut Finish.

Mattress: Sleep Number - Sleep Number 360 m7 smart bed.

Bedding: Matouk - Lowell Shams and Sheets in Bronze.

Coverlet: Taylor Linens - Hudson Charcoal Stripe Queen Matelasse.

Pillow on Bed: Kravet - Lee Jofa, Indian Zag Fabric in Bark by Suzanne Rheinstein.

Bedside Tables: Currey & Company - Kaipo Nightstands.

Lamps: Circa Lighting - Mia Table Lamp in Aged Iron with Natural Paper Shades.

Dresser: Serena & Lily - Blake Wide Dresser in Natural.

Lamp on Dresser: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

Chair: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. - Primitive Chair.

Rug: King's House Rugs - Cotswold Check.

Window Seat Fabric: Kravet - Lee Jofa, Indian Zag Fabric in Bark by Suzanne Rheinstein.

Pillows on Window Seat: Kettlewell Collection - KC102-05 Aiko Fabric in Camel.

Art: Fletcher Williams III - Fabric 001, 2020 - Acrylic on Paper, 50 x 38 in., Kayce Hughes Art, McKenzie Dove - 8"x8" Oil Pastel and Watercolor on Paper.

Dog Bed: Reid Classics - Oliver Dog Bed - Custom Four Poster Dog Bed in American Walnut Finish.

Dog Bed Cushion: Grant Trick Furnishings - Custom Dog Bed Cushion in Heather Chadduck Textiles - Harley in Saddle HAR-02-N.

Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Bathroom

Upstairs Guest Bath

Windows: Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company - Walls, Ceiling, Trim, Door, Emerald Designer Edition- Cotton SW 9581.

Lighting: Circa Lighting - Longacre Sconces in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass with Natural Paper Shade, Siena Small Flush mount in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass, Serena & Lily - Portside Sconce.

Tile: Daltile - Floor & Shower Floor - Daltile's Natural Hues Collection Size: 4" x 4" Colors: Pepper QH35, Midnight Blue QH57, Mushroom QH16, Burlap QH10, and Quarter Round 6" Q106, In Mushroom QH16 - Shower Walls - Daltile's Natural Hues Collection Size: 6" x 6" Color: Burlap QH10, Quarter Round 6" Q106, In Midnight Blue QH57.

Shower Curb and Shelf: Cambria- White Cliff.

Cabinets: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - Estate Series with Upton and Modesto Door Styles in Maple with Non-Beaded Inset - Color Ash - concealed hinges.

Cabinet Hardware: Schaub and Company - Pub House Knurled Knob, Signature Satin Brass.

Countertop: Cambria - Carrick Matte.

Sink: Ferguson - Kohler - Kathryn.

Faucet: Ferguson - Kohler - Bancroft in Polished Nickel.

Toilet: Ferguson - Kohler - Memoirs.

Mirrors: Serena & Lily - Nautical Rope Mirror (Arch/Nautical).

Roman Shade Fabric: Heather Chadduck Textiles - Little Bamboo in Chocolate BAM-02-W, Trim - Schumacher - Marta Tape in Navy.

Window Seat Fabric: Schumacher - Jack Strip in Navy.

Rug: Annie Selkie- La Palma Natural Woven Jute Rug.

Art: Ornis Gallery.

Towels: Weezie - Piped Edge Bath Towels in Navy, Piped Edge Hand Towels in Navy.

Additional Accessories: Sarah Bartholomew Design.

2021 Idea House Morning Deck Seating

Morning Deck