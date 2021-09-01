2021 Idea House: Step Inside Our Dreamy Kentucky Home

On a bluff overlooking the Ohio River, our 2021 Idea House in Louisville, Kentucky, shows off the pastoral beauty of the Bluegrass State. Find inspiration around every corner in our new-old home.

Home took on an entirely new meaning in 2020. As we started planning our 2021 Idea House, we imagined a comfortable, welcoming place for a family to live, work, and play. With Louisville, Kentucky, tapped as our location, we called on builders who know the Bluegrass State best—Jason Black and Jimmy King of Artisan Signature Homes (a member of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program)—to bring our vision to life in their own backyard. Nestled in a new development, The Breakers At Prospect, this house sits on a prime waterfront lot along the Ohio River. The builders were joined by architect Brandon Ingram, interior designer Sarah Bartholomew, and landscape architect Josh Myers to dream up a new home filled with tried-and-true decorating ideas. "A house can feel traditional and still live for today," Brandon says. Here, classic looks anything but outdated. Inspired by historical architectural precedents from around the South and coastal New England, Brandon designed a 5,545-square-foot Colonial Greek Revival cottage he named Riverbend (SL-2066). "The house doesn't give away all its secrets the minute you walk through the front door. It's a home you have to explore, and every new room is a surprise," he says. See how this extraordinary team balanced livable and lively ideas.

2021 Idea House Front Exterior Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

"The Doric columns make this house feel old and grounded," says architect Brandon Ingram. Durable and rot-resistant James Hardie siding is painted Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior Snowbound (SW 7004). The shutters and Clopay garage doors are painted Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior Roycroft Bottle Green (SW 2847).

2021 Idea House Entryway 2021 Idea House Entry Stairway with Painted Floors

Make a Subtle Intro

Instead of a rug, Sarah painted the entryway's floors in a checked pattern (which she carried through the interiors). Millwork gives a new build old-house charm. "We used that as a way to make each space unique but keep a consistent thread that runs throughout," Brandon says. The home starts out formal in the foyer but begins to relax as you move from room to room. "Exploring the house is like getting to know the family better as a guest—it loosens up," he says.

2021 Idea House Living Room with White Walls Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Fit For a Crowd

"I wanted this to be a defining comfortable space," Sarah says. In the living room, she kept the palette light with neutrals and touches of blue. A mix of lounge-worthy furniture provides plenty of seating for piling in this central gathering area. Transitioning from the dramatic foyer to a more intimate living room, Brandon added beams "to visually drop the ceiling. It's like wearing a cozy sweater—you feel at ease in a space that's not excessively large," he says. Maximizing natural light, the team installed Marvin Signature Ultimate Swinging French Doors that open to the porch. "Every pane is a frame around the view," Brandon says.

2021 Idea House Living Room Dry Bar Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

The best way to keep a Kentucky living room ready for company? A built-in bar with a Monogram Appliances wine fridge and bourbon from Log Still Distillery.

2021 Idea House Library Built in Banquet Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Build In Surprises

"This is where an adult could sneak away to work, or it could double as a place to hang out with friends over a glass of bourbon," Sarah says of the library. She wrapped the room in a woven wallcovering by Phillip Jeffries (Manila Hemp in Truffle Brown). A decorative artist created a stencil that mimicked the eclectic mix of fabrics and painted a border underneath the molding.

2021 Idea House Library Stencil Detail 2021 Idea House Library Builtin Shelf and Pullout Desk

A hidden desk built into the bookcase can be pulled out for conference calls and put up for cocktail hour. The tufted banquette with chocolate brown upholstery by Grant Trick Furnishings makes the small space feel like a tucked-away escape from the hustle of the house.

2021 Idea House Formal Dining Room Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Design for All Occasions

"The formal dining room is the center of memories, especially in Southern houses," says Brandon, but he found a happy medium between dressy and laid-back. It can stay open to the kitchen for everyday meals, but concealed pocket doors can close for dinner parties. Sarah also balanced high and low, starting with the wallcovering (Lorenzo in Taupe on Oyster by Bennison Fabrics from Ainsworth-Noah). "It's a formal damask pattern executed in a casual way," she says. She paired an antique farm table with wicker chairs. "Mix pieces your grandmother may have passed down with newer ones. It doesn't feel brand-new but doesn't seem dusty," she says.

2021 Idea House Front Powder Room Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Get Creative

Instead of wallpaper, Sarah opted for strié, a painting technique that mimics the textural look of a covering like seagrass, with olive and cream shades. The Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. vanity in olive is special to the space thanks to a custom counter and backsplash. "Bring one piece of old into every room," Bartholomew says of the antique Queen Anne mirror. A pair of cheeky Nickey Kehoe Scalloped Sconces help the welcoming formal powder feel more relaxed.

2021 Idea House Kitchen with White Walls and Painted Floor Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Give Classics a Refresh

"Over time, the Buttboard used on the walls and ceiling will continue to move, adding to the home's character," says Jason. Inspired by Bunny Mellon's signature painted wood floors, Sarah perked up the cabinetry (in Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition Snowbound, SW 7004) with a blue-and-white geometric pattern underfoot. "I like a warm white paint that has a good balance between gray and yellow undertones. I imagine having a bright white and then rubbing a little bit of dirt in it—that's my perfect shade," she says. The butcher block atop the island adds a "casual warmth," which is further complemented by brass accents on the Monogram Appliances range.

"Open shelves float in front of the window and get integrated into it," says Brandon, who added the extra storage without obstructing the view. The prep space overlooking the porch is prime for hosts. Mix drinks, arrange a charcuterie board with Kerrygold USA cheeses, and serve guests outside.

2021 Idea House Rear Kitchen/Pantry 2021 Idea House Scullery Storage

The rear kitchen (left) serves as a pantry, coffee bar, and appliance-storage area. At the far end of the rear kitchen is the scullery (right), which is right off the dining room. Dinnerware from The Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's can be displayed in glass-front Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. cabinetry. Use the extra counter space for party prep. Sarah continued the painted floor from the kitchen throughout this adjacent area.

2021 Idea House Studio and Breakfast Table Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Redefine Hardworking Spaces

The colorful studio is like "the family epicenter," says Brandon. Connected to the kitchen and laundry room, this space is a multiuse hub where kids can sprawl out with school projects at the table and parents can work at the built-in desk. Shelves and cabinetry provide storage for book bags, games, and art supplies. The bench seat takes advantage of the view.

2021 Idea House Study Built in Desk 2021 Idea House Study Jib Door to Closet

"Areas that work hard can still be beautiful," he adds. Sarah brought a playful palette to the utilitarian space; Lake August's Nasturtium in Bigleaf wallpaper shines against trim in Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition Leaflet (SW 9674). She used only durable Sunbrella fabrics in the studio (even for the shades), taking any stress out of potential messes.

2021 Idea House Main Bedroom in Blue and White Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Frame The View

Brandon describes the main bedroom, which is set in a back corner of the first floor, as "the catbird seat for the whole house." It's right off the living room, with French doors that open to the covered porch. "You have views, you have access, and you're connected. But you can also easily retreat," he says. Sarah emphasized the sweeping scenery by painting the trim Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition in Silver Lake (SW 9633) and keeping the walls white (Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition in Cotton, SW 9581). "It makes the color pop without feeling overpowering," she says.

Behind the scalloped headboard of the white-lacquered canopy bed by Reid Classics (which also includes hidden baseball bats in the posts, a nod to Louisville), the designer hung curtains to add another layer of softness to the bedroom.

2021 Idea House Main Bathroom Wicker Wrapped Tub 2021 Idea House Main Bathroom Vanity

In the adjoining bath, a freestanding cast-iron tub is wrapped in a basket skirt, which was woven from willow saplings by Kentucky artist Justin Roberts of Walk the Willow. Cafe curtains maintain privacy while allowing light to pour into the room.

2021 Idea House Guest Bedroom in Yellow 2021 Idea House Guest Bedroom Sunlights

Let The Sun Shine In

"Find things that speak to your past, and bring them into the house in an updated way," Sarah says. In the downstairs guest bedroom, the skirted coverlet recalls memories of beds at her grandmother's house, but it's kept fresh in a yellow-and-white ticking stripe. "It's a nod to the past without feeling dated," she says. Layering yellow textiles in various shades, patterns, and textures kept the palette feeling fun and cheery instead of bold and heavy.

2021 Idea House Guest Bathroom 2021 Idea House Guest Room Morning Bar

This bedroom could also function as the primary living quarters for aging parents with a Sleep Number mattress, an adjoining full bath (left), easy access to the laundry room, and a separate side entrance. A built-in morning bar (right) adds another hospitable amenity for weekend guests.

2021 Idea House Back Hall 2021 Idea House Blue Powder Room

Don't Push the Color (Too Much)

Off the rear hall is a second powder room. Sarah painted the floor in a colorful checkerboard pattern. "It's a hardworking powder where everyone comes in and washes their hands," says Sarah, who kept the palette kid friendly. "It's not precious—it's just fun." The Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. cabinetry in aqua compliments the colors from the rear hallway.

2021 Idea House Laundry Room 2021 Idea House Mudroom Dog Area

Play Hard and Work Harder

Living beside a river inevitably means mud, so Sarah chose a large sink for soaking dirty clothes. A skirt hides cleaning supplies stashed underneath. "Every pup needs a spot in the house," says Sarah of the built-in pet nook in the laundry room. It's an ideal place for toys, a bed, and bowls of Pedigree dog food.

2021 Idea House Media Room 2021 Idea House Media Room Game Tables

Dial Up Downtime

There's a "more the merrier" attitude upstairs in the family-friendly media room. An elliptical window lets natural light pour into the airy space, which Sarah wrapped in a wood-grain wallpaper by Nobilis. She kept potential spills in mind when designing the sofa, covering the base of the LEE Industries sectional in Sanders Oyster and the cushions in Nolan Marigold. "If you love a sport or activity, celebrate it," says Sarah, who hung vintage tennis rackets and brought in Oomph Home game tables that are ready for backgammon tournaments.

2021 Idea House Morning Deck Seating Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

The media room's French doors open to a morning deck for indoor-outdoor entertaining and a bird's-eye view of the landscape. "You can capture some rays during the day and watch the sun set over the Ohio River in the evening," Jason says. A scalloped awning in Sunbrella's Oyster fabric can be rolled out to offer shade or provide shelter on rainy days.

2021 Idea House Kids' Study/Playroom Reading Nook 2021 Idea House Kids' Study Desk

Designate a Spot for Kids

Adjacent to the all-ages media room, the children's study doubles as a playroom and homework space thanks to the individual built-in desks. The Namay Samay fabric from Ainsworth-Noah used for the window treatments inspired the room's unexpected color combo of red and pale green. Sarah painted the walls Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition Barely Pear (SW 9666) and chose a red-and-white ticking stripe for the window seat's cushion. "When red is used sparingly, it can make a space feel fun and still be sophisticated," she says.

2021 Idea House Twin Bedroom 2021 Idea House Twin Bedroom Desk

Play the Blues

Almost every inch of this guest bedroom—from the ceiling and the floating nightstands to the bulletin board and light switch—is covered in a hand-painted stenciled pattern (Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition in Azure Tide, SW 9684) by artist Ken Dean. "Keeping the design small prevents it from becoming overwhelming," says Sarah. She continued the blue-and-white scheme on the scalloped Capri Platform Beds by Oomph Home (covered in a playful striped fabric by Les Indiennes from The Lot Contributing Vendors).

2021 Idea House Twin Bedroom Bathroom Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

A freestanding tub adds an old-fashioned touch. "Play with the floor as another surface," says Sarah, who carried on the blue-and-white scheme with Daltile tiles. With the sink framing the only window in the space, Brandon built in a sliding mirror that can be pulled out as needed.

2021 Idea House Brown Bedroom 2021 Idea House Brown Bedroom

Create Comfortable Guest Spaces

A Reid Classics walnut cannonball bed anchors the upstairs guest bedroom. Sarah swathed the walls in brown (Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition in Tea Leaf, SW 9604). A bed topped with a comfy cotton matelassé from Taylor Linens is a soft place for visitors to land. To contrast with the dark walls, Sarah layered neutral textures and patterns like the rope-wrapped Kaipo Nightstand by Currey & Company and the lumbar pillow in Lee Jofa's Indian Zag fabric in Bark. She carried the scheme into the adjoining bath (shown below).

2021 Idea House Bathroom Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

2021 Idea House Riverbend House Plan Back Exterior Credit: Marta Xochilt Perez; Styling: Page Mullins

Listen to the Location

The home is oriented around the scenery to the rear, taking advantage of the panoramic views. "There's a connection to the outside from almost every room," says Jason. Landscape architect Josh Myers used manicured boxwoods and other shrubs from the Southern Living Plant Collection to incorporate the patio into the lawn.

2021 Idea House Porch Fireplace Seating Area 2021 Idea House Porch Dining Area

Create an Outdoor Attraction

The rear covered porch (with over 500 square feet of living space) is divided into two sections: a dining room and a sitting area. "Typically, you see an outdoor living room attached to the main living room and an outdoor kitchen attached to a kitchen. We flipped that notion and set the outside living room right behind the kitchen," Brandon says. The Summer Classics Home teak furniture can withstand the elements, while low-maintenance Zuri Premium Decking in Hickory by Royal Building Products mimics the look of hardwood. A signature Southern "haint blue" ceiling is painted Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Rain Refresh Exterior in Misty (SW 6232). Centering the hangout zone around the fireplace keeps the space inviting year-round.

2021 Idea House Outdoor Kitchen Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Dine Alfresco

Located right outside the main bedroom, the Metropolitan Signature Kitchen by Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds is designed for weekend cookouts. Between the dining table, the lounge area on the patio, and the broad brick steps, there are plenty of places for guests to gather.

2021 Idea House Outdoor Fireplace Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Enjoy the Setting

A bourbon pavilion in the backyard offers front-row views of the river.

