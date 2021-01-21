Grace Haynes

Associate Homes EditorGrace is the Associate Homes Editor at Southern Living. She covers a variety of topics for print and digital, from design and flower arranging to cottage gardens and pets. Before moving to the Homes team, she joined Southern Living as a copy editor. Off the clock, find her strolling through Birmingham neighborhoods looking at houses and snapping photos of colorful front doors.
Advertisement
Think before throwing it down the sink.
Designer Meg Kelly rescues a down-on-its-luck Nashville home with her colorful, collected style.
Shop today and save 40% on select women's robes.
Step into the wild world of stylist Hilton Carter, and take home his ideas for designing an oasis where the indoors and outdoors meet.
These homes were designed with scenic views in mind.