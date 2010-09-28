Iconic Spots on the Blue Ridge Parkway Everyone Should See

Anytime is the time to explore the South's most iconic road. Traversing the mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway is not only a transit system but a pathway to discovering the area's biodiversity, scenic outlooks, and regional specialties.

America's longest linear park encompasses 469 miles of picturesque highway winding through Virginia and North Carolina. There are lookout points to observe majestic mountains and hiking trails leading to waterfalls, and picnic spots tucked away throughout the drive. There are lodges, outdoor adventures, and family-friendly activities on the road between Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Enthusiasts travel this road to capture a photo of the perfect sunrise or sunset. Every journey can lead to someplace new.