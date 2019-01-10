Pizza Casserole

Our Pizza Casserole tops a greasy delivery pie any day of the week. This deluxe mixture of pizza toppings is sealed with a layer golden melted cheese that will win over the whole family, no matter the occasion.Made with rigatoni pasta, bell pepper, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni slices, and a tasty Italian combination of pizza cheeses, you won’t miss that handled slice for a second. We use a combination of packaged and fresh mozzarella cheese to create the ideal, melty consistency. You can also sneak in or substitute some extra chopped veggies to create your preferred mix.The best part of this pasta bake, besides the first bite, just might answering your kids’ daily “what’s for dinner?” question and watching their faces light up. You know the grown-ups will smile, too.

By Southern Living
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Cook sausage and garlic in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes or until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon, reserving drippings in skillet. Drain sausage mixture on paper towels, and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir marinara sauce and 1/2 tsp. salt into sausage mixture.

  • Sauté onion and next 3 ingredients in hot drippings 5 minutes or until tender; stir in olives and chopped pepperoni. Reserve 1/4 cup onion mixture.

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions in a large Dutch oven.

  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in half-and-half; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 7 to 10 minutes or until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Stir in fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pepper, and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Pour sauce over pasta in Dutch oven, stirring to coat. Stir in onion mixture.

  • Transfer pasta mixture to a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish, and top with sausage mixture, packaged mozzarella cheese, reserved 1/4 cup onion mixture, and pepperoni slices.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

