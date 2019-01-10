Pizza Casserole
Our Pizza Casserole tops a greasy delivery pie any day of the week. This deluxe mixture of pizza toppings is sealed with a layer golden melted cheese that will win over the whole family, no matter the occasion.Made with rigatoni pasta, bell pepper, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni slices, and a tasty Italian combination of pizza cheeses, you won’t miss that handled slice for a second. We use a combination of packaged and fresh mozzarella cheese to create the ideal, melty consistency. You can also sneak in or substitute some extra chopped veggies to create your preferred mix.The best part of this pasta bake, besides the first bite, just might answering your kids’ daily “what’s for dinner?” question and watching their faces light up. You know the grown-ups will smile, too.