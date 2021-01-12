You can never go wrong by turning to Italian for dinner. Simple, hearty, and packed with flavor, an Italian-style casserole bake can be as comforting as a big bowl of soup. This recipe is like a delicious—and lighter—twist on classic Chicken Parmesan. There is enough sauce for every bite of chicken, the panko adds the perfect amount of crunch, and the mozzarella cheese melts nicely over the top into a gooey finish. A garnish of parsley at the end keeps things bright and adds a nice freshness. While the casserole isn't packed with heartier carbs like pasta or buckets of cheese, it makes a wonderful pairing with pasta noodles on the side or simple steamed vegetables. Everyone gets to build their own meal, and who doesn't love that? Make this Chicken Parmesan Casserole tonight and expect rave reviews. Bonus tip: Any leftovers make an extra tasty version of a meatball sub.