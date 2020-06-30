6 Beach House Plans That Are Less Than 1,200 Square Feet
If you’ve ever dreamed of building a little cottage by the sea, you’ve got to see these charming house plans, all less than 1,200 square feet.
Beachside Bungalow
At 484 square feet, this sweet little cottage, with its charming gabled roof and gracious front porch, is ideal for an oceanfront retreat for two. The plan features a living room, kitchen with a peninsula and plenty counter space (plus a pantry), and a master bedroom with an en suite closet and bath.
Shoreline Cottage
Clocking in at 930 square feet, our Shoreline Cottage is small, but mighty lovely. Inspiration for this plan came from one city-dwelling family's desire for a simple house by the sea that would capture serene views from all sides. The board-and-batten exterior, gabled roof, and generous porch set a traditional tone, while tall windows and an open interior give the home a modern spin. The main level features an open living room, kitchen, and dining room. Built-in window seats on two walls in the open living space provide hidden storage and cozy spots to curl up with a book. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the main level, while upstairs, a sleeping loft (accessed by a ladder) provides additional accommodations or storage.
Beach Bungalow
This 921-square-foot cottage has it all: a wide-open deck that’s perfect for hanging with friends after a day in the sun; a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and bath on the first floor; and a screened porch that opens up to another spacious deck on the back of the house. A spiral staircase off the kitchen leads to a second floor sleeping loft that has access to a small balcony.
Boathouse & Bunkhouse
This truly tiny structure—at 376 square feet—can be outfitted as a diminutive cabin retreat or as an attractive storage space for boats. As a bunkhouse-style cottage, the space offers cozy comfort to homeowners and visiting guests. Windows on every wall let in natural light and help the small space feel larger. The wood siding, shuttered windows, and metal roof with exposed rafter tails create the look of a boathouse renovated as a welcoming weekend cottage.
Carolina Craftsman
This quaint, 1,120-square-foot cottage features two covered porches: an open air hangout that welcomes guests on the front and a small screened porch on the back. Inside, the front door opens to a spacious family room, which leads to a small kitchen (with access to the screened porch). Off the family room is a hall that leads to a full bath and two bedrooms. The master bedroom features an adjoining full bath and a walk-in closet.
Brunswick Cottage
Cedar shingles and wooden brackets accent the peaked gables of this 1,184-square-foot home, while details like decorative wood paneling below the windows, a standing seam metal roof, and the stone chimney add crowning touches. The heart of this cottage is the galley-style kitchen and casual dining area thoughtfully designed as one integrated space. Windows let natural light fill the room and offer views at every turn. A deep front porch and screened porch off of the rear of the home make outdoor spaces a natural extension of the home. The second level offers two spacious bedrooms and a full bath.