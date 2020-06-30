6 Beach House Plans That Are Less Than 1,200 Square Feet

Clocking in at 930 square feet, our Shoreline Cottage is small, but mighty lovely. Inspiration for this plan came from one city-dwelling family's desire for a simple house by the sea that would capture serene views from all sides. The board-and-batten exterior, gabled roof, and generous porch set a traditional tone, while tall windows and an open interior give the home a modern spin. The main level features an open living room, kitchen, and dining room. Built-in window seats on two walls in the open living space provide hidden storage and cozy spots to curl up with a book. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the main level, while upstairs, a sleeping loft (accessed by a ladder) provides additional accommodations or storage.

View this house plan.