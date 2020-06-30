100 Beautiful Beach Cottages

By Coastal Living Editors Updated June 14, 2022
Credit: Annie Schlechter; Styling: Jennifer Kain Defoe

Whether sophisticated or rustic, beach cottages are the perfect summer retreat. Coastal style fluctuates depending on your chosen beach and even changes from East to West coasts. There is always excitement in the air when heading to the beach. Families want to feel most relaxed when vacationing, so the home's personality needs to reflect that same lazy-days-of-summer attitude. 

Beach cottages hold a place in visitors' memories as the house where they spent their favorite sun-filled days. Sometimes families use these spots as a place to escape the hectic schedules of everyday life. No matter why you choose to visit or purchase a beach cottage of your own, these oceanside retreats are some of our favorites.

Start Slideshow

1 of 100

Charming South Carolina Cottage

When Bonnie and Anthony McAlister of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, decided to renovate their beach cottage, the only thing they knew they wanted was color. "We wanted the house to be comfortable but also fun and exciting," says Anthony. "The idea was to get that 'coming into a beach house feeling' where you know you're going to have a good time."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 100

Lively Living Area

Energized with green and coral punches, this living and dining room area complements its oceanside surroundings. Coastal accents, such as seagrass rugs, pieces of coral, and bamboo flatware, are scattered throughout to reflect South Carolina's beach-loving lifestyle. The long, wooden table adds a rustic charm to the carefree space.

3 of 100

Soothing Blue Bedroom

Inspired by the harbor, the homeowners chose a calming blue palette and added an oyster shell-encrusted mirror. The sand and sea color palette is ideal for a beach home. They mixed in elements that bring the room to life—throw pillows and a killer light fixture.

Advertisement

4 of 100

Tropical Kitchen

Credit: J. Savage Gibson

The floor, painted a leafy green, highlights the kitchen's weathered, beachy feel as the boards start to show through. Vintage-inspired beaded board lends more character to the room, while the white keeps it fresh and crisp. The bright orange door adds a fun element that works best in beach cottages.

5 of 100

Relaxing Wicker Porch

Credit: J. Savage Gibson

The homeowners scoured antique consignment stores for the vintage fishing net, which provides a focal point in the outdoor space. Rattan chairs and light wood fixtures add a tropical element to the area. Surrounded by white trim, the unobstructed view overlooks the beautiful blue water.

6 of 100

Chic Beach Cottage

A North Carolina couple learned to live with—and play up—their cottage's quirky charms in Morehead City. While planning a renovation, Catherine and Mason Williams grew attached to the small 1914 cottage and decided not to make any additions but to optimize every inch of the 1,350 square feet. That's where the couple's four years of living on a 53-foot Ketch sailing yacht came in handy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 100

Sandy-Hued Living Room

The couple chose blue, white, and sandy hues for their living room. Fun lampshades bring the colors together, and a touch of rope trim provides a nautical touch. Sparingly used coastal accessories and a casual wooden coffee table accentuate the nautical feel.

8 of 100

Cool Blue Bedroom

Although the main bedroom is small, the homeowners maximized their space by attaching a headboard with plenty of shelf space instead of traditional space-stealing bedside tables. Cool blues and whites make the room seem comforting rather than cramped. The window's natural light brings more airiness to this small room.

9 of 100

Durable Breakfast Nook

This plush seating area sees frequent use for eating or as a cozy reading nook. The cushions' natural golden shade forgives sandy feet, and the glossy paint on the wood floors is a low-cost, high-charm treatment ideal for a beach cottage. Adding extra lighting fixtures on the walls helps brighten this space for nighttime chats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 100

Subtle Coastal-Themed Kitchen

This galley kitchen appears larger because it uses the same shade of paint on the walls and ceiling. Cabinetry doors and drawers are accented in a cheery hue to keep the white kitchen from feeling sterile. Horizontal planked wood siding adds character that plain, painted drywall couldn't. Some coastal-themed decorations, such as the marine-style pendant lights and shrimp sculpture, convey a coastal scenery without going overboard.

11 of 100

Surf Shack Chic

When Susan and Spencer Croul stumbled upon this cottage, they wanted to maintain the Newport Beach area's surf culture and preserve the cottage's elements that made it so unique and charming. The minimalistic front porch is a nod to this laid-back area. Surrounded by white and cream, this cozy beach cottage looks right at home near the sandy beach.

12 of 100

Exotic Living Room

The living room is decorated with comfy upholstered pieces to ensure maximum relaxation. The corduroy, leather, and vintage grain sack upholstery encourage lounging, while batik prints in rich reds and marine blues provide an exotic beat. The mix-and-match feeling of this space offers an authentic beach cottage personality.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 100

Island-Style Bedroom

In the bedroom, batik prints in the same color palette as the living room cover the space against a backdrop of crisp white. A John Severson watercolor painting of Waikiki Beach hangs above the built-in bed, bringing the outdoors inside. Vertical shiplap paneling adds a different maritime characteristic.

14 of 100

Cozy Dining Room

Credit: Lisa Romerein

Woven accents—a seagrass rug, a painted wicker chair—plus a few nautical nods, such as the brass pendant fixture, keep the mood casual and the focus on the water. "This is the SoCal version of an East Coast fishing shack—everything is cozy and masculine; nothing is delicate," the homeowner says. The eclectic mix has a "found-items" style reminiscent of beach house rentals.

15 of 100

Subtle Nautical Kitchen

The kitchen's 1950s rope-and-wood chairs and the sailboat prints exude nautical style without being over the top. An Oriental rug covers the vintage Douglas fir floors in rich reds and blues, tying the kitchen with the rest of the cottage. The framed black-and-white sailboat photos in this kitchen appear in a mini-gallery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 100

Charming Coastal Cottage

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson

Stella and Dave Peterson's coastal Georgia vacation home has all the classic details. The house, built to mimic the century-old style, has broad porches with exposed rafter tails. "I'm an old-house person, but I've realized you can build character into new construction and create your history," Stella says.

17 of 100

Pastel Living Room

This serene living room came together in a wash of pastels. To promote conversation, designer Jane Coslick opted for four chairs instead of the traditional sofa-centered seating arrangement. She repeats fabric from the dining room on the round ottoman to unify the look of the adjacent rooms.

18 of 100

Understated Bedroom

A piece of salvaged crown molding serves as a shelf and holds a collection of sea coral. The homeowner scoured flea markets and integrated her finds into the decor. "I sought things that would lend a sense of history: old windows, mirrors, side tables, cabinet doors, and dressers," she says. She then used paint to freshen furnishings and give them a coastal vibe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 100

Quirky Dining Room

The 10-foot-long heart-pine dining table was painted and distressed. An assortment of side chairs scored at a local thrift store complements the table. A fresh application of candy-stripe fabric unifies the mismatched set of chairs.

20 of 100

Retro Beach Kitchen

The punchy turquoise hue of the vintage-style appliance puts a stylish spin on the space. A tumbled-glass backsplash mimics natural sea glass and contrasts the sleek concrete countertops. Reproduction pendant lighting and period barstools top off the soda fountain look the homeowners hoped to achieve.

21 of 100

Simple Beach Cottage Style

Homeowner Jerry West Sanders transformed this Steamboat Island, Washington, cottage into her dream home. "I wanted a simple, coastal look for easy living," she says. "I like color, but I don't use it in this setting."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 100

Bright-White Living Room

The homeowner used easy-to-wash white slipcovers to keep things simple in her living room so as not to distract from the gorgeous view. Hanging white linen or cotton draperies and shades on doorways and windows add a dreamlike quality to the summer's breeze. A little splash of blue from the throw pillows is the only color used.

23 of 100

Neutral Bedroom

A refurbished mantel serves as a headboard in this bedroom. The homeowner installed sconces for nighttime reading because the small space doesn't allow for bedside tables. Layering neutrals in the room adds texture and charm without an abundance of clutter. 

24 of 100

Rustic Dining Room

Mexican tile floors give the dining room, which also doubles as an office, a more rustic look. "The room had wood walls and wood beams, so I felt like that was enough," homeowner Jerry West Sanders says. To connect the room with the rest of the interiors, she introduced touches of white in a painted table, corner cupboard, and chandelier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 100

Outdoor Living Space

Previous owners built an outdoor room at the end of the main-level deck as a windbreak. The space is outfitted with a hutch, buffet, chandelier, and draperies to make it a comfortable extension of the living space. There is no better place to unwind than looking at the water.

26 of 100

Diamond in the Rough

One of 19 tiny, shingled homes along Defenders Row in Goat Island on the Rhode Island shore, the Southern Cross offered unparalleled views of Newport Harbor on one side and Narragansett Bay on the other. It was the homeliest cottage homeowners Reeder and Marion Laffey Fox had ever seen. After polishing up the faded cottage, the couple agreed it was a brilliant investment.

27 of 100

Watery-Blue Living Room

A watery blue and green color palette and scattered seashell decor make this living room look. A perfect mix for a beach cottage, the casual wicker, wood, and soft upholstered furniture help make this room feel like a place where you can come to relax. French doors and a wall of windows bring natural light.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 100

Deep-Blue Bedroom

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn

Bright white forms a clean backdrop for rich blue accents in the bedroom. The four-poster bed is positioned directly in front of the balcony, giving an unobstructed view of the harbor. A set of French doors open the space for a priceless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

29 of 100

Relaxing Sunroom

This sunroom fills with light from the French doors, pouring over the seagrass rug, wicker, and wood furniture. The weathered coffee table and ocean-themed accents add to the nautical decor. White trimmed windows offset the darker hues in the room to create a pleasing balance.

30 of 100

Polished Kitchen

The green squares faux-painted diagonally on the floors add a touch of whimsy. "I wanted to inject some color beneath your feet," the homeowner says. "This was the perfect solution." It adds character while remaining a neutral color palette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 100

Entertaining Cottage

Chris and Mark Miller's free-spirited cottage in Long Beach, California, overlooks Alamitos Bay and the Pacific. "We love to entertain," says Chris. You can see this party element throughout the house and on their rooftop deck that features a hot tub, refrigerator, and ice-maker.

32 of 100

Durable Living Room

Big, wooden letters above the family room's French doors spell out the couple's motto. " 'Miller Time' is being surrounded by family and friends on the beach and enjoying the house," the homeowner explains. The living room features nautical elements and a sea-inspired color palette. Durable cotton-duck slipcovers and a cotton rug in the family room make cleanup easy in case the party—or the dogs—get out of hand.

33 of 100

Tranquil Bedroom

When the guests go home, the homeowners retire to their soothing blue main suite. "It's like we're waking up in the clouds every morning," they say. The white trim and soft blue walls build a private bedroom oasis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 100

Nautical Dining Room

Credit: Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn

The family's dining room also features nautical elements and a patriotic color palette of red, white, and blue. The homeowners designed the hutch, table, and other furnishings to fit the space and their needs. The round table adds another entertaining space that suits this household's lifestyle.

35 of 100

Well-Stocked Bar

A fully equipped bar next to the family room allows easy access. An excellent space for guests, the cheery yellow directors' chairs add a pop of color to the ocean-inspired area. Combining whimsy and practicality into the room makes it a place everyone will want to hang out.

36 of 100

Old-Meets-New Beach Cottage

For her centuries-old Sag Harbor, New York, cottage, Catherine Lippincott—with the help of a close friend and designer Tom Scheerer—shattered convention and followed her heart, pairing unexpected colors and juxtaposing her favorite traditional and modern pieces of furniture and art. The result? A perfectly imperfect mix of new and vintage pieces, both distressed, sleek, subtle, and daring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 100

Campy Living Room

Light wicker furniture and a soft blue wing chair balance the heavier wood of the living room. For a super-casual, camplike feel, try hemming the curtains, so they hit just at the windowsills. This look works exceptionally well in rooms with high ceilings and wainscoting, which provides a natural visual cue for the shorter length.

38 of 100

Quirky Bedroom

Credit: Peter Murdock

Consider a face-lift of what you already have before writing it off completely. With just a few tweaks, an old four-poster bed found a place in this bedroom. The bed was painted black with a satin finish to give it a more modern look and match the iron extensions and canopy frame attached to the posts. Now the canopy, made from old Indian bedspreads, reaches the ceiling.

39 of 100

Cheery Sunroom

The homeowner uses her sunroom to curl up with a book or hang with friends, so comfy seating was a must. She had only an 11- by 13-foot area to work with, so she had her contractor build two benches for a space-saving and less expensive option than a sectional. She kept the room cheery and bright with fresh white paint on the walls and ceiling and colorful blue cushions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 100

Vibrant Dining Room

The once-dingy white industrial pendant light was utilitarian before being doused with cobalt paint. A coat of sunny yellow takes the Chippendale chairs from traditional to kitschy with the stroke of a paintbrush. Mixing finishes like what's on these tables and chairs adds textual variety.

41 of 100

Key West Cottage

Built at the end of the 19th century, Candice and Marty Carr cherish this clapboard getaway cottage in Key West. A 1980s addition gave it the sawtooth roofline, with parallel gables that create a zigzag appearance. On the inside, it's clear that laid-back is the attitude of choice in this home.

42 of 100

Tennesse Meets Key West

Credit: Jean Allsopp

When selecting furnishings, the Carrs searched for antiques at their favorite shops back home in Tennessee and combed Memphis designer Shelley Miller's studio for fabrics. "We always laugh and say that the style of this house is 'Tennessee comes to Key West,'" they said. The Southern touches, such as skirted tables, pleated lamp shades, and floral patterns, seem at home with the Key West signatures of horizontal-slat walls, brightly colored decor, and nautical accents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 100

Casual Kitchen

A farm table and cherry cabinetry in the kitchen underscore the home's casual feel. Doors and windows expose the pool area, making it an ideal home for outdoor entertaining. The large wooden table in the center of the kitchen allows for indoor dining.

44 of 100

Poolside Kitchen

One of the best features of this cottage is the pool, which shares a wall with the home's foundation. "The pool's location was bred out of necessity," the Carrs say. With two statuesque Spanish lime trees (a protected species) in the backyard, fitting a pool in was challenging. But the pool directly beside the house becomes an extension of the living space.

45 of 100

Poolside Bar

A poolside bar invites guests outside. A painting by Key West artist Rick Worth, created with automobile paint, will withstand the elements. The covered porch also gives guests a reprieve on sun-filled days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 100

New England Style Beach Cottage

Hal and Mary Quayle fell in love with this 100-year-old cottage on Bailey Island, Maine, and after some simple touch-ups, turned it into a cozy hideaway with thrilling views. They embraced the cottage's quirky character and celebrated its aged-to-perfection charm. The Maine coastline seems designed for quaint coastal cottages.

47 of 100

Traditional Beach Room

Credit: Jean Allsopp

An assortment of 20th-century furniture came with the house, so the homeowners spent a lot of time rearranging and incorporating some of their pieces while preserving the Old Maine feel. The beams and paneling add an old ship atmosphere. Next to the wood-burning fireplace, this cozy room has the perfect set-up to chat with guests.

48 of 100

Typical Cottage Bedroom

Wood-planked floors and cozy quilts made of light, sea-colored pastels honor the rustic feel of the century-old cottage. It embraces the charm of the setting and the house. Contrasting the wood surroundings, the pop of white and pastels break up an otherwise dim area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 100

Kitchen with a View

The tiny breakfast table in front of the windows provides the best view of the waves crashing off Casco Bay. A collection of enamelware in the kitchen's open cabinets came with the house and was surprisingly in the homeowner's favorite shades of blue. It's hard to go wrong with blue in a beachfront cottage.

50 of 100

Simple Sunroom

The enclosed sunroom offers an ideal spot to sit and watch the bay while still protected from the elements. Even on stormy evenings, the room provides thrilling views. White ceilings and floors allow the outside water to shine.

51 of 100

Island Living

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Stylist: Elizabeth Beeler

For many, the choice to pack up and move to an island paradise happens only after lifelong dreaming and years of searching. For Charleston, South Carolina, residents LeGrand and Allison Elebash, a developer and interior designer, respectively, that decision was almost instant. "We were offered an opportunity to build a resort on St. Kitts, which required us to move there for a few years," says Allison.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 100

Warm and Cozy Living Room

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Stylist: Elizabeth Beeler

The home's open floor plan, original parquet floors, and West Indies-style vaulted ceilings stained dark brown appealed to the homeowners. "It was perfect—we wanted a home that felt like we were in the islands but still had an elegance about it because we entertain a lot," says Allison. The blend of coastal and modern furnishings achieves this look.

53 of 100

Tropical Punch

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Stylist: Elizabeth Beeler

The family room's slipcovered sofa, bold coffee table, and patterned pillows exemplify one of Allison's simple design tricks: "I always like to start with neutral sofas because you can do anything with them," she says. "You can change out the pillows, side chairs, or tables in the room, and the sofa still works." The tropical influences emerge through the bold choice of colors.

54 of 100

Soothing Bedroom

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Stylist: Elizabeth Beeler

Allison gave the couple's existing headboard a makeover in the main bedroom with soft blue fabric. The warm wood furniture, bamboo blinds, and seagrass rug reflect the home's natural vibe. Adding plants to any room increases its soothing effect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 100

Outfitted Outdoor Space

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Stylist: Elizabeth Beeler

Allison ensured the porch accommodated the family's daily activities, including seaside siestas in a quilted hammock. "When we're home, we spend most of our time out on the porch," says Allison. "So there's a spot to do everything."

56 of 100

Colorful Carolina Cottage

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson; Stylist: Sunday Hendrickson

Over a decade, this getaway on the marsh in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, had seen it all: kids growing up, graduating, moving away, getting married, having kids of their own. But while things changed and evolved for the family, the house stayed the same. Wrapped in a large porch, this home invites cherished coastal memories.

57 of 100

Nurture Your Nature

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson; Stylist: Sunday Hendrickson

Carroll didn't have to look far to find the color inspiration that would define the living room. She just had to glance out the windows. "When the marsh is in season, you get a bright hit of green where the grass meets the water," she says, "and when the sun sets, the sky turns pretty shades of lavender." To keep things from getting too overwhelming, she made sure to ground the space with soothing neutrals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 100

Room with a View

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson; Stylist: Sunday Hendrickson

Because the dining room is open to the main living area, Carroll continued the green and lavender palette in softer, more subdued colorways to focus on food, friends, and family. "I didn't want to do too much here," she says, "but I love the chandelier. It's a custom piece that echoes the shape of a captain's wheel."

59 of 100

Pick a Starting Point

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson; Stylist: Sunday Hendrickson

When Carroll laid eyes on the indoor-outdoor Trina Turk fabric, she didn't think twice about using it to upholster the guest room's custom headboard. She knew the fun and bold print was what homeowners had in mind. "The fabric became the jumping-off point," she says. "It informed everything else in the room."

60 of 100

Sea-Worthy Guest Room

Credit: Richard Leo Johnson; Stylist: Sunday Hendrickson

The unexpected color combinations in the guest room's inspired Carroll to think outside the box. Draped in charming Katie Ridder wallpaper, the space uses the illustrated ships to dictate the rest of the decor. She borrowed the poppy red color from the tiny flag in the wallpaper's illustration and repeated this palette on the pillows and custom twin headboards. The Greek key motif adds sophistication to this room.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 100

Cape Cod Charmer

Credit: Annie Schlechter; Styling: Jennifer Kain Defoe

This picturesque, two-bedroom cottage in Orleans, Massachusetts, was in prime condition, but new owners soon discovered they needed more space. Because of strict conservation regulations, the only option to add square feet was to create a new level below the first floor. "We didn't want a McMansion; we wanted to stay true to the house and allow it to keep its scale and its authentic Cape Cod aesthetic," the homeowner says.

62 of 100

Warm Gathering Space

Credit: Annie Schlechter; Styling: Jennifer Kain Defoe

The family room features a charmingly rustic vibe, thanks to its white-painted wooden ceiling, walls, and mix-and-match furnishings. The brick fireplace focal point adds to the authenticity of the home. Supporting the simplistic decor are touches of nautical blue.

63 of 100

Breezy Kitchen

Credit: The homeowners opened up the previously cramped kitchen to allow for one of their favorite pastimes: entertaining.

The homeowners opened up the previously cramped kitchen to allow for entertaining. A wooden island allows for more guests, and the hanging light fixture brightens the small space. Helping to maximize this space is the use of windows, which transforms this kitchen with picturesque sightlines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

64 of 100

Light-Filled Retreat

Credit: Annie Schlechter; Styling: Jennifer Kain Defoe

The couple opted for darker wood furnishings and accessories that pop against the light, exposed walls in the bedroom. Sconces provide more lighting without taking up space. The over-the-headboard window acts as a shelf and lighting source.

65 of 100

Open-Air Office

Credit: Annie Schlechter; Styling: Jennifer Kain Defoe

The office loft is the perfect place to enjoy the scenery, a cup of coffee, or even the occasional bit of paperwork. An accent chair provides a burst of sunshine-yellow in the room, but the in-swing casement windows offer the best sunshine view. Keeping the color palette neutral allows these elements to stand out.

66 of 100

Lake Michigan Summer House

Credit: Lisa Romerein, Stylist Elizabeth Beeler

A quaint, vintage cottage overlooking Lake Michigan's cobalt blue water is the perfect summer escape for one South Florida family. One of the highlights of their yearly tradition is celebrating Independence Day on the water. The yellow-painted house sits right on the sands.