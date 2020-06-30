100 Beautiful Beach Cottages

Whether sophisticated or rustic, beach cottages are the perfect summer retreat. Coastal style fluctuates depending on your chosen beach and even changes from East to West coasts. There is always excitement in the air when heading to the beach. Families want to feel most relaxed when vacationing, so the home's personality needs to reflect that same lazy-days-of-summer attitude.

Beach cottages hold a place in visitors' memories as the house where they spent their favorite sun-filled days. Sometimes families use these spots as a place to escape the hectic schedules of everyday life. No matter why you choose to visit or purchase a beach cottage of your own, these oceanside retreats are some of our favorites.