100 Beautiful Beach Cottages
Whether sophisticated or rustic, beach cottages are the perfect summer retreat. Coastal style fluctuates depending on your chosen beach and even changes from East to West coasts. There is always excitement in the air when heading to the beach. Families want to feel most relaxed when vacationing, so the home's personality needs to reflect that same lazy-days-of-summer attitude.
Beach cottages hold a place in visitors' memories as the house where they spent their favorite sun-filled days. Sometimes families use these spots as a place to escape the hectic schedules of everyday life. No matter why you choose to visit or purchase a beach cottage of your own, these oceanside retreats are some of our favorites.
Charming South Carolina Cottage
When Bonnie and Anthony McAlister of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, decided to renovate their beach cottage, the only thing they knew they wanted was color. "We wanted the house to be comfortable but also fun and exciting," says Anthony. "The idea was to get that 'coming into a beach house feeling' where you know you're going to have a good time."
Lively Living Area
Energized with green and coral punches, this living and dining room area complements its oceanside surroundings. Coastal accents, such as seagrass rugs, pieces of coral, and bamboo flatware, are scattered throughout to reflect South Carolina's beach-loving lifestyle. The long, wooden table adds a rustic charm to the carefree space.
Soothing Blue Bedroom
Inspired by the harbor, the homeowners chose a calming blue palette and added an oyster shell-encrusted mirror. The sand and sea color palette is ideal for a beach home. They mixed in elements that bring the room to life—throw pillows and a killer light fixture.
Tropical Kitchen
The floor, painted a leafy green, highlights the kitchen's weathered, beachy feel as the boards start to show through. Vintage-inspired beaded board lends more character to the room, while the white keeps it fresh and crisp. The bright orange door adds a fun element that works best in beach cottages.
Relaxing Wicker Porch
The homeowners scoured antique consignment stores for the vintage fishing net, which provides a focal point in the outdoor space. Rattan chairs and light wood fixtures add a tropical element to the area. Surrounded by white trim, the unobstructed view overlooks the beautiful blue water.
Chic Beach Cottage
A North Carolina couple learned to live with—and play up—their cottage's quirky charms in Morehead City. While planning a renovation, Catherine and Mason Williams grew attached to the small 1914 cottage and decided not to make any additions but to optimize every inch of the 1,350 square feet. That's where the couple's four years of living on a 53-foot Ketch sailing yacht came in handy.
Sandy-Hued Living Room
The couple chose blue, white, and sandy hues for their living room. Fun lampshades bring the colors together, and a touch of rope trim provides a nautical touch. Sparingly used coastal accessories and a casual wooden coffee table accentuate the nautical feel.
Cool Blue Bedroom
Although the main bedroom is small, the homeowners maximized their space by attaching a headboard with plenty of shelf space instead of traditional space-stealing bedside tables. Cool blues and whites make the room seem comforting rather than cramped. The window's natural light brings more airiness to this small room.
Durable Breakfast Nook
This plush seating area sees frequent use for eating or as a cozy reading nook. The cushions' natural golden shade forgives sandy feet, and the glossy paint on the wood floors is a low-cost, high-charm treatment ideal for a beach cottage. Adding extra lighting fixtures on the walls helps brighten this space for nighttime chats.
Subtle Coastal-Themed Kitchen
This galley kitchen appears larger because it uses the same shade of paint on the walls and ceiling. Cabinetry doors and drawers are accented in a cheery hue to keep the white kitchen from feeling sterile. Horizontal planked wood siding adds character that plain, painted drywall couldn't. Some coastal-themed decorations, such as the marine-style pendant lights and shrimp sculpture, convey a coastal scenery without going overboard.
Surf Shack Chic
When Susan and Spencer Croul stumbled upon this cottage, they wanted to maintain the Newport Beach area's surf culture and preserve the cottage's elements that made it so unique and charming. The minimalistic front porch is a nod to this laid-back area. Surrounded by white and cream, this cozy beach cottage looks right at home near the sandy beach.
Exotic Living Room
The living room is decorated with comfy upholstered pieces to ensure maximum relaxation. The corduroy, leather, and vintage grain sack upholstery encourage lounging, while batik prints in rich reds and marine blues provide an exotic beat. The mix-and-match feeling of this space offers an authentic beach cottage personality.
Island-Style Bedroom
In the bedroom, batik prints in the same color palette as the living room cover the space against a backdrop of crisp white. A John Severson watercolor painting of Waikiki Beach hangs above the built-in bed, bringing the outdoors inside. Vertical shiplap paneling adds a different maritime characteristic.
Cozy Dining Room
Woven accents—a seagrass rug, a painted wicker chair—plus a few nautical nods, such as the brass pendant fixture, keep the mood casual and the focus on the water. "This is the SoCal version of an East Coast fishing shack—everything is cozy and masculine; nothing is delicate," the homeowner says. The eclectic mix has a "found-items" style reminiscent of beach house rentals.
Subtle Nautical Kitchen
The kitchen's 1950s rope-and-wood chairs and the sailboat prints exude nautical style without being over the top. An Oriental rug covers the vintage Douglas fir floors in rich reds and blues, tying the kitchen with the rest of the cottage. The framed black-and-white sailboat photos in this kitchen appear in a mini-gallery.
Charming Coastal Cottage
Stella and Dave Peterson's coastal Georgia vacation home has all the classic details. The house, built to mimic the century-old style, has broad porches with exposed rafter tails. "I'm an old-house person, but I've realized you can build character into new construction and create your history," Stella says.
Pastel Living Room
This serene living room came together in a wash of pastels. To promote conversation, designer Jane Coslick opted for four chairs instead of the traditional sofa-centered seating arrangement. She repeats fabric from the dining room on the round ottoman to unify the look of the adjacent rooms.
Understated Bedroom
A piece of salvaged crown molding serves as a shelf and holds a collection of sea coral. The homeowner scoured flea markets and integrated her finds into the decor. "I sought things that would lend a sense of history: old windows, mirrors, side tables, cabinet doors, and dressers," she says. She then used paint to freshen furnishings and give them a coastal vibe.
Quirky Dining Room
The 10-foot-long heart-pine dining table was painted and distressed. An assortment of side chairs scored at a local thrift store complements the table. A fresh application of candy-stripe fabric unifies the mismatched set of chairs.
Retro Beach Kitchen
The punchy turquoise hue of the vintage-style appliance puts a stylish spin on the space. A tumbled-glass backsplash mimics natural sea glass and contrasts the sleek concrete countertops. Reproduction pendant lighting and period barstools top off the soda fountain look the homeowners hoped to achieve.
Simple Beach Cottage Style
Homeowner Jerry West Sanders transformed this Steamboat Island, Washington, cottage into her dream home. "I wanted a simple, coastal look for easy living," she says. "I like color, but I don't use it in this setting."
Bright-White Living Room
The homeowner used easy-to-wash white slipcovers to keep things simple in her living room so as not to distract from the gorgeous view. Hanging white linen or cotton draperies and shades on doorways and windows add a dreamlike quality to the summer's breeze. A little splash of blue from the throw pillows is the only color used.
Neutral Bedroom
A refurbished mantel serves as a headboard in this bedroom. The homeowner installed sconces for nighttime reading because the small space doesn't allow for bedside tables. Layering neutrals in the room adds texture and charm without an abundance of clutter.
Rustic Dining Room
Mexican tile floors give the dining room, which also doubles as an office, a more rustic look. "The room had wood walls and wood beams, so I felt like that was enough," homeowner Jerry West Sanders says. To connect the room with the rest of the interiors, she introduced touches of white in a painted table, corner cupboard, and chandelier.
Outdoor Living Space
Previous owners built an outdoor room at the end of the main-level deck as a windbreak. The space is outfitted with a hutch, buffet, chandelier, and draperies to make it a comfortable extension of the living space. There is no better place to unwind than looking at the water.
Diamond in the Rough
One of 19 tiny, shingled homes along Defenders Row in Goat Island on the Rhode Island shore, the Southern Cross offered unparalleled views of Newport Harbor on one side and Narragansett Bay on the other. It was the homeliest cottage homeowners Reeder and Marion Laffey Fox had ever seen. After polishing up the faded cottage, the couple agreed it was a brilliant investment.
Watery-Blue Living Room
A watery blue and green color palette and scattered seashell decor make this living room look. A perfect mix for a beach cottage, the casual wicker, wood, and soft upholstered furniture help make this room feel like a place where you can come to relax. French doors and a wall of windows bring natural light.
Deep-Blue Bedroom
Bright white forms a clean backdrop for rich blue accents in the bedroom. The four-poster bed is positioned directly in front of the balcony, giving an unobstructed view of the harbor. A set of French doors open the space for a priceless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Relaxing Sunroom
This sunroom fills with light from the French doors, pouring over the seagrass rug, wicker, and wood furniture. The weathered coffee table and ocean-themed accents add to the nautical decor. White trimmed windows offset the darker hues in the room to create a pleasing balance.
Polished Kitchen
The green squares faux-painted diagonally on the floors add a touch of whimsy. "I wanted to inject some color beneath your feet," the homeowner says. "This was the perfect solution." It adds character while remaining a neutral color palette.
Entertaining Cottage
Chris and Mark Miller's free-spirited cottage in Long Beach, California, overlooks Alamitos Bay and the Pacific. "We love to entertain," says Chris. You can see this party element throughout the house and on their rooftop deck that features a hot tub, refrigerator, and ice-maker.
Durable Living Room
Big, wooden letters above the family room's French doors spell out the couple's motto. " 'Miller Time' is being surrounded by family and friends on the beach and enjoying the house," the homeowner explains. The living room features nautical elements and a sea-inspired color palette. Durable cotton-duck slipcovers and a cotton rug in the family room make cleanup easy in case the party—or the dogs—get out of hand.
Tranquil Bedroom
When the guests go home, the homeowners retire to their soothing blue main suite. "It's like we're waking up in the clouds every morning," they say. The white trim and soft blue walls build a private bedroom oasis.
Nautical Dining Room
The family's dining room also features nautical elements and a patriotic color palette of red, white, and blue. The homeowners designed the hutch, table, and other furnishings to fit the space and their needs. The round table adds another entertaining space that suits this household's lifestyle.
Well-Stocked Bar
A fully equipped bar next to the family room allows easy access. An excellent space for guests, the cheery yellow directors' chairs add a pop of color to the ocean-inspired area. Combining whimsy and practicality into the room makes it a place everyone will want to hang out.
Old-Meets-New Beach Cottage
For her centuries-old Sag Harbor, New York, cottage, Catherine Lippincott—with the help of a close friend and designer Tom Scheerer—shattered convention and followed her heart, pairing unexpected colors and juxtaposing her favorite traditional and modern pieces of furniture and art. The result? A perfectly imperfect mix of new and vintage pieces, both distressed, sleek, subtle, and daring.
Campy Living Room
Light wicker furniture and a soft blue wing chair balance the heavier wood of the living room. For a super-casual, camplike feel, try hemming the curtains, so they hit just at the windowsills. This look works exceptionally well in rooms with high ceilings and wainscoting, which provides a natural visual cue for the shorter length.
Quirky Bedroom
Consider a face-lift of what you already have before writing it off completely. With just a few tweaks, an old four-poster bed found a place in this bedroom. The bed was painted black with a satin finish to give it a more modern look and match the iron extensions and canopy frame attached to the posts. Now the canopy, made from old Indian bedspreads, reaches the ceiling.
Cheery Sunroom
The homeowner uses her sunroom to curl up with a book or hang with friends, so comfy seating was a must. She had only an 11- by 13-foot area to work with, so she had her contractor build two benches for a space-saving and less expensive option than a sectional. She kept the room cheery and bright with fresh white paint on the walls and ceiling and colorful blue cushions.
Vibrant Dining Room
The once-dingy white industrial pendant light was utilitarian before being doused with cobalt paint. A coat of sunny yellow takes the Chippendale chairs from traditional to kitschy with the stroke of a paintbrush. Mixing finishes like what's on these tables and chairs adds textual variety.
Key West Cottage
Built at the end of the 19th century, Candice and Marty Carr cherish this clapboard getaway cottage in Key West. A 1980s addition gave it the sawtooth roofline, with parallel gables that create a zigzag appearance. On the inside, it's clear that laid-back is the attitude of choice in this home.
Tennesse Meets Key West
When selecting furnishings, the Carrs searched for antiques at their favorite shops back home in Tennessee and combed Memphis designer Shelley Miller's studio for fabrics. "We always laugh and say that the style of this house is 'Tennessee comes to Key West,'" they said. The Southern touches, such as skirted tables, pleated lamp shades, and floral patterns, seem at home with the Key West signatures of horizontal-slat walls, brightly colored decor, and nautical accents.
Casual Kitchen
A farm table and cherry cabinetry in the kitchen underscore the home's casual feel. Doors and windows expose the pool area, making it an ideal home for outdoor entertaining. The large wooden table in the center of the kitchen allows for indoor dining.
Poolside Kitchen
One of the best features of this cottage is the pool, which shares a wall with the home's foundation. "The pool's location was bred out of necessity," the Carrs say. With two statuesque Spanish lime trees (a protected species) in the backyard, fitting a pool in was challenging. But the pool directly beside the house becomes an extension of the living space.
Poolside Bar
A poolside bar invites guests outside. A painting by Key West artist Rick Worth, created with automobile paint, will withstand the elements. The covered porch also gives guests a reprieve on sun-filled days.
New England Style Beach Cottage
Hal and Mary Quayle fell in love with this 100-year-old cottage on Bailey Island, Maine, and after some simple touch-ups, turned it into a cozy hideaway with thrilling views. They embraced the cottage's quirky character and celebrated its aged-to-perfection charm. The Maine coastline seems designed for quaint coastal cottages.
Traditional Beach Room
An assortment of 20th-century furniture came with the house, so the homeowners spent a lot of time rearranging and incorporating some of their pieces while preserving the Old Maine feel. The beams and paneling add an old ship atmosphere. Next to the wood-burning fireplace, this cozy room has the perfect set-up to chat with guests.
Typical Cottage Bedroom
Wood-planked floors and cozy quilts made of light, sea-colored pastels honor the rustic feel of the century-old cottage. It embraces the charm of the setting and the house. Contrasting the wood surroundings, the pop of white and pastels break up an otherwise dim area.
Kitchen with a View
The tiny breakfast table in front of the windows provides the best view of the waves crashing off Casco Bay. A collection of enamelware in the kitchen's open cabinets came with the house and was surprisingly in the homeowner's favorite shades of blue. It's hard to go wrong with blue in a beachfront cottage.
Simple Sunroom
The enclosed sunroom offers an ideal spot to sit and watch the bay while still protected from the elements. Even on stormy evenings, the room provides thrilling views. White ceilings and floors allow the outside water to shine.
Island Living
For many, the choice to pack up and move to an island paradise happens only after lifelong dreaming and years of searching. For Charleston, South Carolina, residents LeGrand and Allison Elebash, a developer and interior designer, respectively, that decision was almost instant. "We were offered an opportunity to build a resort on St. Kitts, which required us to move there for a few years," says Allison.
Warm and Cozy Living Room
The home's open floor plan, original parquet floors, and West Indies-style vaulted ceilings stained dark brown appealed to the homeowners. "It was perfect—we wanted a home that felt like we were in the islands but still had an elegance about it because we entertain a lot," says Allison. The blend of coastal and modern furnishings achieves this look.
Tropical Punch
The family room's slipcovered sofa, bold coffee table, and patterned pillows exemplify one of Allison's simple design tricks: "I always like to start with neutral sofas because you can do anything with them," she says. "You can change out the pillows, side chairs, or tables in the room, and the sofa still works." The tropical influences emerge through the bold choice of colors.
Soothing Bedroom
Allison gave the couple's existing headboard a makeover in the main bedroom with soft blue fabric. The warm wood furniture, bamboo blinds, and seagrass rug reflect the home's natural vibe. Adding plants to any room increases its soothing effect.
Outfitted Outdoor Space
Allison ensured the porch accommodated the family's daily activities, including seaside siestas in a quilted hammock. "When we're home, we spend most of our time out on the porch," says Allison. "So there's a spot to do everything."
Colorful Carolina Cottage
Over a decade, this getaway on the marsh in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, had seen it all: kids growing up, graduating, moving away, getting married, having kids of their own. But while things changed and evolved for the family, the house stayed the same. Wrapped in a large porch, this home invites cherished coastal memories.
Nurture Your Nature
Carroll didn't have to look far to find the color inspiration that would define the living room. She just had to glance out the windows. "When the marsh is in season, you get a bright hit of green where the grass meets the water," she says, "and when the sun sets, the sky turns pretty shades of lavender." To keep things from getting too overwhelming, she made sure to ground the space with soothing neutrals.
Room with a View
Because the dining room is open to the main living area, Carroll continued the green and lavender palette in softer, more subdued colorways to focus on food, friends, and family. "I didn't want to do too much here," she says, "but I love the chandelier. It's a custom piece that echoes the shape of a captain's wheel."
Pick a Starting Point
When Carroll laid eyes on the indoor-outdoor Trina Turk fabric, she didn't think twice about using it to upholster the guest room's custom headboard. She knew the fun and bold print was what homeowners had in mind. "The fabric became the jumping-off point," she says. "It informed everything else in the room."
Sea-Worthy Guest Room
The unexpected color combinations in the guest room's inspired Carroll to think outside the box. Draped in charming Katie Ridder wallpaper, the space uses the illustrated ships to dictate the rest of the decor. She borrowed the poppy red color from the tiny flag in the wallpaper's illustration and repeated this palette on the pillows and custom twin headboards. The Greek key motif adds sophistication to this room.
Cape Cod Charmer
This picturesque, two-bedroom cottage in Orleans, Massachusetts, was in prime condition, but new owners soon discovered they needed more space. Because of strict conservation regulations, the only option to add square feet was to create a new level below the first floor. "We didn't want a McMansion; we wanted to stay true to the house and allow it to keep its scale and its authentic Cape Cod aesthetic," the homeowner says.
Warm Gathering Space
The family room features a charmingly rustic vibe, thanks to its white-painted wooden ceiling, walls, and mix-and-match furnishings. The brick fireplace focal point adds to the authenticity of the home. Supporting the simplistic decor are touches of nautical blue.
Breezy Kitchen
The homeowners opened up the previously cramped kitchen to allow for entertaining. A wooden island allows for more guests, and the hanging light fixture brightens the small space. Helping to maximize this space is the use of windows, which transforms this kitchen with picturesque sightlines.
Light-Filled Retreat
The couple opted for darker wood furnishings and accessories that pop against the light, exposed walls in the bedroom. Sconces provide more lighting without taking up space. The over-the-headboard window acts as a shelf and lighting source.
Open-Air Office
The office loft is the perfect place to enjoy the scenery, a cup of coffee, or even the occasional bit of paperwork. An accent chair provides a burst of sunshine-yellow in the room, but the in-swing casement windows offer the best sunshine view. Keeping the color palette neutral allows these elements to stand out.
Lake Michigan Summer House
A quaint, vintage cottage overlooking Lake Michigan's cobalt blue water is the perfect summer escape for one South Florida family. One of the highlights of their yearly tradition is celebrating Independence Day on the water. The yellow-painted house sits right on the sands.