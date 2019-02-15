The Itsy-Bitsy Cottage That Can Be Built Anywhere
Whether you're downsizing for retirement or just looking for the ultimate mother-in-law suite, this tiny house plan works for everyone. With one bedroom, one bathroom, and a sizeable kitchen this 540-square-foot house plan has just the right amount of space for one or two. A covered porch offers extra living space so you can really enjoy your surroundings.
About the Plan
Plan Designer: Group3 Designs
Name: Garden Cottage
Size: 540 square feet
Why We Love It
Rick Clanton, co-principal at Group3 Designs, puts it best: "Small scale can feel really good. I imagine walking through the front door at the end of the day with my wife and looking out at a big view of nature and just being happy." That vibe is why this cottage delights. Its practical floor plan covers all the basic needs with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bath so the real focus is on getting you to enjoy your surroundings. Clanton conceived the home so the front door could face a main house (if necessary) and the side porch could look out onto a lake, pool, or forest vista.
Wow Factor
The Lowcountry familiarity makes it welcoming and versatile. "Most traditional houses are very simple in shape," Clanton says, noting that he was inspired by timeworn beach houses he's seen in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. "There's this one that's old, shingled, and kind of dilapidated, but it has this perfectly aged, lived-in look. So I hoped to capture that same feeling without any of the mustiness." While this plan is certainly customizable, he says maintaining proportion is key. Adding wings would be fine, but don't stretch the gable too much. In other words: Keep it simple.