Two-Bedroom House Plans We Love
Maybe you’re dreaming of downsizing to a cozy cottage or planning to build a lakeside retreat. There’s probably a Southern Living house plan that checks every box on your wish list. (If not, all our plans are customizable to fit the way you live.) We’ve rounded up some of our favorite two-bedroom house plans that could serve as primary residences for empty nesters or second homes for long-weekend escapes. Our list features charming Lowcountry cottages, homes with pretty porches, rustic cabins, and more. Though smaller in square footage, these house plans don’t sacrifice an inch of comfort or style.
New Bunkhouse, Plan #1948
A former Southern Living editor-in-chief built this rustic-modern cabin as a lakeside retreat. With a breezy screened porch and open-concept floor plan, there’s plenty of space to entertain. Each bedroom features a private bath and walk-in closet.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,031, square feet
See plan: New Bunkhouse (SL-1948)
Cloudland Cottage, Plan #1894
This 1,200-square-foot storybook cottage was made for long-weekend getaways. Visitors can gather in the central living space or on the back porch. There’s plenty of room for overnight guests, with two bedrooms and two bunk areas upstairs.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,200 square feet
See plan: Cloudland Cottage (SL-1894)
Woodward, Plan #1876
Empty nesters will flip for this Lowcountry cottage. This one-story plan features amble porch space, an open living-and-dining area, and a cozy home office. The bedrooms are tucked away from all the action in the back of the house.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,422 square feet
See plan: Woodward (SL-1876)
Mango Cottage, Plan #1623
The cozy 1,334-square-foot Mango Cottage lives much larger thanks to its farmhouse-inspired pitched roof. Inside, a tall, vaulted ceiling keeps the living area feeling airy. Each bedroom includes a private bath. The loft area upstairs could be turned into another guest room, home office, or hangout space.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,334 square feet
See plan: Mango Cottage (SL-1623)
Holly Grove, Plan #1581
Holly Grove is a beautiful place to call home. Architect John Tee designed a straightforward plan inspired by shotgun houses. Step up to the front door of this one-story home, and you can see straight through to the back porch. The floor plan is divided into two sides: one includes two bedrooms and the other an open kitchen, living, and dining area.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,269 square feet
See plan: Holly Grove (SL-1581)
Tideland Haven, Plan #1375
If you’re in the market for wraparound porches, the popular Tideland Haven plan is just the one for you. French doors and tall windows beckon residents outside to grab a rocker on the porch while also flooding the interior with natural light. The home office and quiet screened porch off the main bedroom are two other design elements we love.
Two bedrooms, two baths
2,418 square feet
See plan: Tideland Haven (SL-1375)
Banning Court, Plan #1254
Here’s a cottage brimming with Southern charm. Banning Court’s gracious front porch delivers major curb appeal. With its classic architectural style, this home could fit into Lowcountry settings or suburban neighborhoods. The straightforward one-story plan makes room for coveted amenities like a home office and cozy screened porch.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,286 square feet
See plan: Banning Court (SL-1254)
Couples Cottage, Plan #1120
If a coastal lifestyle is what you’re after, check out the Couples Cottage. This plan is a retiree’s dream, with plenty of room inside for entertaining and two stories of pretty porches (open-air and screened!). Upstairs, the two bedrooms each have a private bath and access to their own personal porch.
Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths
2,090 square feet
See plan: Couples Cottage (SL-1120)
Grayson Trail, Plan #988
Here’s a tiny home you’ll surely fall for. The 808-square-foot Grayson Trail cabin doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of comfort. Front and back porches can function as alfresco living rooms. The main bedroom is on the first floor. Upstairs, the loft area can be turn into a bunk room for grandkids.
Two bedrooms, one bath
808 square feet
See plan: Grayson Trail (SL-988)
Deer Run, Plan #731
Farmhouse lovers should look no further than this country cabin. The Deer Run plan packs a lot into 973 square feet. Front and back porches invite you to take in the beautiful surroundings, and with two bedrooms, there’s enough room for overnight guests.
Two bedrooms, two baths
973 square feet
See plan: Deer Run (SL-731)