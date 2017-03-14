We Just Found the Tiny House of Your Dreams

To all those tiny houses outside of the South, we don't want to say we told you so, but we've known smaller is smarter for a while (as evidenced in this clever abode, these little stunners, and this 660-square-foot cottage). Now, it seems one of the South's best architects has taken the tiny house industry to a whole new level.Jeffrey Dungan, of Birmingham-based Jeffrey Dungan Architects, partnered with Clayton Building Group to design a series of tiny homes that bring a big dose of luxury to the not-so-tiny industry. The series includes four different home designs each inspired by beachy escapes whether Cape Cod, Malibu, or the Lowcountry (not surprisingly, our favorite).The 396-square-foot "Low Country" is the first model tiny home of the series. Take a tour below see why we're considering throwing our savings into one of these little gems once they're available to order. Let us know if you want to go halfsies.