We Just Found the Tiny House of Your Dreams
To all those tiny houses outside of the South, we don't want to say we told you so, but we've known smaller is smarter for a while (as evidenced in this clever abode, these little stunners, and this 660-square-foot cottage). Now, it seems one of the South's best architects has taken the tiny house industry to a whole new level.Jeffrey Dungan, of Birmingham-based Jeffrey Dungan Architects, partnered with Clayton Building Group to design a series of tiny homes that bring a big dose of luxury to the not-so-tiny industry. The series includes four different home designs each inspired by beachy escapes whether Cape Cod, Malibu, or the Lowcountry (not surprisingly, our favorite).The 396-square-foot "Low Country" is the first model tiny home of the series. Take a tour below see why we're considering throwing our savings into one of these little gems once they're available to order. Let us know if you want to go halfsies.
The Exterior
When it comes to Lowcountry charm, nothing says it better than poplar bark siding and cedar shake roof.
The Entrance
Don't let the double French doors fool you, the house is only 12 ½ feet wide by 12 feet tall in order to allow for travel on roads and under bridges.
The Living Space
Dungan opted for reclaimed wood for the ceiling beams and floors and covered the walls in vertical shiplap.
The Kitchen
Shaker-style cabinets in a dark stain and a sleek vent hood round out the kitchen.
The Utilities
The design includes space for a refrigerator, stacked washer and dryer, and a full-height pantry.
The Capacity
Eight people can be accommodated within this 396-square-foot house: two in the bedroom, two in the loft, two on the fold out couch, and two on the bunks.
The Bath
The same Shaker-style cabinets are carried from the kitchen to the bath. The bowl sink and flush-mount light fixture are the kind of details that give this jewel box its charm.