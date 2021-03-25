7 Dreamy Guest House Plans

Southerners are known for their hospitality, and when company comes knocking, we’ll never turn them away. We’ve also learned that hosts and overnight guests alike appreciate some space to spread out and privacy to exhale at the end of the day. We’ve rounded up some of the dreamiest guest cottages from our Southern Living House Plans collection that provide all the comforts of a home away from home. From charming cabins to modern farmhouses, these seven house plans are all under 700 square feet and totally customizable to fit a homeowner’s specific needs. You’ll see that these small dwellings don’t sacrifice an ounce of comfort or style. After bunking in one of these oh-so-cozy cottages, your guests might never want to leave.