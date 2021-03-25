7 Dreamy Guest House Plans
Southerners are known for their hospitality, and when company comes knocking, we’ll never turn them away. We’ve also learned that hosts and overnight guests alike appreciate some space to spread out and privacy to exhale at the end of the day. We’ve rounded up some of the dreamiest guest cottages from our Southern Living House Plans collection that provide all the comforts of a home away from home. From charming cabins to modern farmhouses, these seven house plans are all under 700 square feet and totally customizable to fit a homeowner’s specific needs. You’ll see that these small dwellings don’t sacrifice an ounce of comfort or style. After bunking in one of these oh-so-cozy cottages, your guests might never want to leave.
Whiteside Cottage, Plan #1980
These guest quarters are the cozy counterpart to one of our favorite modern farmhouse plans, Whiteside Farm (SL-1979). The cottage’s features mirror those of the main home with a peaked gable, white siding, metal roof, and inviting front porch.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
430 square feet
See plan: Whiteside Cottage (SL-1980)
Bluebird Cottage, Plan #2026
Treat visitors to a five-star stay in the inviting Bluebird Cottage, a petite pairing to the historic-inspired Oakland Hall plan (SL-2025). The two-story structure gives guests plenty of room to relax, with a sitting area, fireplace, and loft upstairs.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
619 square feet
See plan: Bluebird Cottage (SL-2026)
Idea House at Fontanel Bunkie, Plan #1857
Every inch works hard in this 300-square-foot cabin, a miniature version of our 2013 Idea House at Fontanel in Nashville. This pint-size Southern farmhouse features a breezy front porch just big enough for a cafe table. Inside, the spacious suite can hold two queen beds, plus a full bath and kitchenette that invites guests to make themselves at home.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
317 square feet
See plan: Idea House at Fontanel Bunkie (SL-1857)
Garden Cottage, Plan #1830
Goldilocks would approve of the itsy-bitsy Garden Cottage. This 540-square-foot plan is just the right size for a mother-in-law suite or weekend retreat. It provides all our favorite creature comforts in petite proportions—a full kitchen, a cozy fireplace, and a wide front porch that’s begging for a pair of rocking chairs.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
540 square feet
See plan: Garden Cottage (SL-1830)
Boathouse & Bunkhouse, Plan #49
Take in the view at this welcoming cottage. Windows on every wall flood the small space with natural light, which also helps the inside feel larger. With features like exposed rafters and wood siding, the bunkhouse was designed to resemble an old boathouse that’s been turned into a waterside weekend stay.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
376 square feet
See plan: Boathouse & Bunkhouse (SL-049)
Cedar Creek Guest House, Plan #1450
This 500-square-foot cabin lives large thanks to its alfresco living area. With its covetable outdoor fireplace, the covered porch is just as livable in the winter as it is the summer. Inside, find an open concept kitchen and living area, plus one bedroom and one bath.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
500 square feet
See plan: Cedar Creek Guest House (SL-1450)
Palmetto Cottage, Plan #2009
The Lowcountry-inspired Palmetto Cottage is bursting with coastal charm. It was designed with Southern hospitality in mind, featuring a welcoming front porch, an eat-in kitchen, and vaulted entertaining area that keeps the interiors feeling light and airy.
1 bedroom, 1 bath
656 square feet
See plan: Palmetto Cottage (SL-2009)