7 Dreamy Guest House Plans

By Grace Haynes
Updated March 25, 2021
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Southerners are known for their hospitality, and when company comes knocking, we’ll never turn them away. We’ve also learned that hosts and overnight guests alike appreciate some space to spread out and privacy to exhale at the end of the day. We’ve rounded up some of the dreamiest guest cottages from our Southern Living House Plans collection that provide all the comforts of a home away from home. From charming cabins to modern farmhouses, these seven house plans are all under 700 square feet and totally customizable to fit a homeowner’s specific needs. You’ll see that these small dwellings don’t sacrifice an ounce of comfort or style. After bunking in one of these oh-so-cozy cottages, your guests might never want to leave.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Whiteside Cottage, Plan #1980

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

These guest quarters are the cozy counterpart to one of our favorite modern farmhouse plans, Whiteside Farm (SL-1979). The cottage’s features mirror those of the main home with a peaked gable, white siding, metal roof, and inviting front porch.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

430 square feet

See plan: Whiteside Cottage (SL-1980)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Bluebird Cottage, Plan #2026

Treat visitors to a five-star stay in the inviting Bluebird Cottage, a petite pairing to the historic-inspired Oakland Hall plan (SL-2025). The two-story structure gives guests plenty of room to relax, with a sitting area, fireplace, and loft upstairs.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

619 square feet

See plan: Bluebird Cottage (SL-2026)

3 of 7

Idea House at Fontanel Bunkie, Plan #1857

Every inch works hard in this 300-square-foot cabin, a miniature version of our 2013 Idea House at Fontanel in Nashville. This pint-size Southern farmhouse features a breezy front porch just big enough for a cafe table. Inside, the spacious suite can hold two queen beds, plus a full bath and kitchenette that invites guests to make themselves at home.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

317 square feet

See plan: Idea House at Fontanel Bunkie (SL-1857)

Advertisement

4 of 7

Garden Cottage, Plan #1830

Goldilocks would approve of the itsy-bitsy Garden Cottage. This 540-square-foot plan is just the right size for a mother-in-law suite or weekend retreat. It provides all our favorite creature comforts in petite proportions—a full kitchen, a cozy fireplace, and a wide front porch that’s begging for a pair of rocking chairs.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

540 square feet

See plan: Garden Cottage (SL-1830)

5 of 7

Boathouse & Bunkhouse, Plan #49

Take in the view at this welcoming cottage. Windows on every wall flood the small space with natural light, which also helps the inside feel larger. With features like exposed rafters and wood siding, the bunkhouse was designed to resemble an old boathouse that’s been turned into a waterside weekend stay.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

376 square feet

See plan: Boathouse & Bunkhouse (SL-049)

6 of 7

Cedar Creek Guest House, Plan #1450

This 500-square-foot cabin lives large thanks to its alfresco living area. With its covetable outdoor fireplace, the covered porch is just as livable in the winter as it is the summer. Inside, find an open concept kitchen and living area, plus one bedroom and one bath.

1 bedroom, 1 bath

500 square feet

See plan: Cedar Creek Guest House (SL-1450)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Palmetto Cottage, Plan #2009

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

The Lowcountry-inspired Palmetto Cottage is bursting with coastal charm. It was designed with Southern hospitality in mind, featuring a welcoming front porch, an eat-in kitchen, and vaulted entertaining area that keeps the interiors feeling light and airy.  

1 bedroom, 1 bath

656 square feet

See plan: Palmetto Cottage (SL-2009)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Grace Haynes