Set a Festive Scene with Our Favorite Christmas Table Settings

"I love to blend the high and low, the formal and informal," says Buffy Hargett Miller. This seasonal tablescape starts with gray-and-white plates (Juliska's Country Estate in Flint), which she brightens up with cheery bursts of red, simple patterned table linens, shiny silver pieces, and a cascading centerpiece garland. Buffy's tricks could apply to most earthenware, pottery, or transferware dishes. "This styling is just right for informal holiday gatherings like Christmas breakfast or even a family supper during December," she adds.

1. The Centerpiece

Garland draped down the table acts as a runner. Insert pops of color with red berries, green pears, small apples, and fresh amaryllis. Simply place small vases throughout the garland and trim an amaryllis stem to fit snuggly over the rim of the vase.

2. The Place Setting

Skipping the fancy chargers that are typically pulled out for Christmas dinner, Buffy selected matching Country Estate salad and dinner plates. At each setting, she layered plates with gray-and-white-striped napkins and black flatware from CB2, which she tied together with ruby-colored ribbons. In lieu of place mats, Buffy improvised with red plaid dish towels folded in half. "It was just the right look. I wanted a fabric with a large print, but a table-cloth would have been too dressy. These were a less expensive option," she says.

3. The Holiday Touch

"Silver goblets and peppermints are the quickest way to bring Yuletide cheer and glitz to any table," says Buffy, who admits she still borrows her mother's silver pieces during the holidays. "I mix them with pewter candleholders to take the shine down a notch." The place card holders are easy to make. Hot-glue three candy canes together with the curved ends fanned out at the bottom so they will stand up. Tie on a place card at the top, or prop one at the bottom like you would set art on an easel. Fill silver bowls with additional red-and-white peppermints, or scatter them down the table.