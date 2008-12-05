46 Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas For a Gorgeous Holiday

Christmas trees are the centerpiece of the home and the holiday season. A beautifully decorated tree will evoke memories of the holidays for years to come. The first rule is to pick the best tree for your space, whether that be shorter and wider or taller and slimmer, and then the decorating fun begins. Fill it with colorful lights and ornaments, wrap in ribbon, or display a beautiful tabletop tree. No matter how big or small or how it is decorated, the tree should always reflect the personality of you and your family. Bring out the garland, wreath, and Christmas trinkets, and create a festive space with your Christmas tree as the star of your holiday decorations. Whether you’re celebrating Christmas on the coast, in a cabin, or right at home, let the decoration around the room and outside the window inspire you to create picture-perfect Christmas tree decorations. These inspiring Christmas tree decor ideas will refresh your holiday look this year and bring new cheer into your home.