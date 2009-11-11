These Christmas Decorating Ideas Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home

Petite wreaths come together in a snap to dress up empty tabletops. A few sprigs of pine, rosemary, or cypress are the essential elements.

For a horseshoe-shaped one, strip the needles from the bottom inch of two pieces of greenery; then overlap the stripped sections so the needles of each clipping point in opposite directions. Place that on a piece of florist wire that's been trimmed to a length about ½ inch shorter than the stems. Using dark green florist tape, attach the stripped portions to the wire. Gently bend the wire to make a horseshoe shape, and then manipulate the greenery to follow suit, bending and securing it to the wire with florist tape as needed. Finish it with a bow tied around the wreath's center to hide the construction.

For the Wreath, using florist wire, make a ring and then bend the wire back around itself to secure. Cover with greenery (with needles pointing in the same direction), and attach to the form with florist tape. Add a bow.