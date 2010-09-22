60 Festive Wreath Ideas for Windows, Doors, and More
Wreaths are true signs of the season. These beautiful pieces of Christmas decor always add cheer and make guests feel at home for the holidays. Here, our editors share their ideas for choosing and using festive wreaths to decorate in December. Whether on your front door, windows, or inside your home, wreaths can be traditional or modern; they can be made of evergreen branches, succulents, or anything in between. For a dramatic display, try hanging a stack of two or three, or let one adorn a mirror. The Southern Living editors even suggest considering alternative shapes for added intrigue. From squares to a horseshoe to snowy pinecones, use wreaths to show off your creativity. Here, you'll find easy DIY projects and simple tips to transform a store-bought wreath into a custom creation. Simply think of the splendor of the holiday and let your Christmas wreaths reflect the joy in your heart.
Classic Magnolia Wreath
Dress up natural magnolia leaves with a cheery holiday ribbon.
Groove with Gingham
Some multi-colored stripes and checks never hurt anyone—and dare we say, they're pretty charming.
A Traditional Style
Every home needs a touch of red and green during the holidays. This year, we freshened the typical motif with a shapely wreath made from real Granny Smith apples wired to a florist foam wreath form with florist picks. Red hypericum berries and bay leaves fill out the rest of the wreath. The apples do make this wreath weighty, so hang it from a sturdy nail.
Fresh and Free-flowing
An olive branch garland is fresh, airy, and modern. For a full wreath, wire a slightly smaller form inside the larger one. Cover with bay leaves, olive branches, and silver dollar eucalyptus
The Dapper Deer
Start with cypress clippings stuffed into a chicken wire wreath form. Then cut the wreath in half with wire clippers to place over the deer's head. Wire it back together, and cover the cut area with a bow. Finish the look with ball ornaments strung from the antlers.
Snowy Pinecone Wreath
Long, slender pinecones, such as those of a white pine, work best for this new take on a Southern holiday classic. Finish with a narrow ribbon layered on top of a wider one. Learn how to make this snowy pinecone wreath.
Keep It Classic
Sometimes, a little goes a long way. A few pinecones from the garden and some foraged tree branches get tied up in a cheerful red ribbon, ready to ring in the holidays.
Ornament Wreath
Here's a shiny way to welcome guests. Pick ornaments with colors that will best complement your entry.
Cranberry Wreath
A cranberry chain adds festive contrast.
Add Accessories
Bring pizzazz to seasonal greenery. A pretty bow and coordinating ornaments are the perfect pairing.
Use Bold Color
A bright red instantly brings Christmas cheer to any front door. This simple berry wreath adds the perfect festive touch.
Tannenbaum Wreath
This tree made of fresh greenery offers an alternative to the traditional round wreath without sacrificing fragrance. To shape your tree, trim the foliage using clippers. Learn how to make this tree form wreath.
Carol of the Bells
Add a warm touch to any wreath with the addition of some silver (or brass, or gold) bells. Christmas is here, indeed.
Mix Materials
Why choose just one? The combination of magnolia leaves and greenery create an inviting front door display.
Mad for Magnolias
Magnolia leaves, with their glossy sheen, add a little drama and flair. Throw in a few clementines and you have a show-stopping wreath to welcome visitors.
Create Contrast
Select a wreath that pops. Here, a ring of white berries pops against the maroon background.
One for Every Window
Even the most basic of wreaths can create a strong visual statement when you use multiples. These plain wreaths are simply adorned with a bow and hung with a ribbon in each window to create a stunning holiday display.
Double Stack
This presentation elevates pre-made grocery-store wreaths. They hang from fishing line that runs over the top of the door. Then, striped ribbon trails the fishing line. This allows the wreaths to move a bit, giving them a striking, free-hanging look. Sprays of fresh bay leaves, seeded eucalyptus, and large gray berzillia berries add tone-on-tone interest and texture.
Gather Supplies
Customize your wreath based on what you have in your own backyard. Pinecones, berries, and pine needles come together to create a personal yet seasonal display.
Use Seasonal Flowers
Create an elegant greeting for guests with fresh blooms. Choose flowers that coordinate with the color scheme of your home.
As a Centerpiece
Give the hanging wreath a break, and incorporate one into your table setting. Here, we spruced up a boxwood wreath with succulents, eucalyptus sprigs, and gold ribbon and placed a grouping of mismatched green candles in the center. If guests are coming, add a few fresh white tulips to the wreath with florist water picks and light the candles. Because this is a low arrangement, dinner-party conversations will flow easily all night.
An Organic Arrangement
Using three different kinds of moss from a crafts store and some florist U-pins, attach the them to a florist foam or plastic foam wreath form. Vary the mosses while pinning for an authentic garden-like feel. At the bottom, secure a spray of fresh berries and pine from the yard. Then place a homemade bow off-center for a more casual appearance.
A Modern Look
For a cheery retro style, start with a grapevine wreath (we painted ours white) and hot-glue classic round Christmas ornaments in a single color but different shades and sizes. When gluing, adhere the balls to both the wreath and one another for extra hold. Although this wreath makes a big statement, it's lightweight enough to be hung from a stick-on hook.
Pinecone Wreath
Position large pinecones, with the tips facing outward, in a tight ring around a grapevine wreath, and then attach the cones with florist wire. Nestle pieces of garland and smaller pinecones between the large cones to hide empty spots and create a lush look. Hang the wreath with wide satin ribbon, and add a bow for a pop of color.
Try a Two-Piece Wreath
Consider using a two-piece wreath to adorn a double-door entry. Start with a wreath that has a sturdy base so it will hold its shape. We used a fresh evergreen here, but a grapevine wreath will work just as well. Cut the wreath in half lengthwise with sturdy wire clippers. Use florist wire to attach evergreen clippings, fruits, and ribbons. Securely hang half of the wreath on each door so the two meet in the center when the doors are closed.
Go Ahead, Be Indecisive!
These lovely floral wreaths hang from a piece of conduit covered with ribbon. Leave the conduit up for the rest of the year for an easy to rearrange display of artwork. This is a great solution for wallpapered rooms where it would be difficult to patch nail holes.
Artistic Expression
Treat your wreath like a masterpiece by hanging it within a large frame.
Colonial Christmas
Give your holiday a nostalgic feel by using wreaths embellished with colorful fresh or dried natural materials. Plants such as holly, magnolia, mistletoe, pine, ivy, and fir were common in the 18th century. Use them as a base for a more authentic look.
Acorn Wreath
Dress up your dining chairs for the season. Collect small acorns, nuts, and other items from the yard and attach them to a wreath form that is wrapped in a chocolate brown ribbon. Glue the wreath to a bed of magnolia leaves. Use an elegant bow to attach it to the back of a chair.
Wintry Wreath
You can dress a standard wreath in white Christmas fashion as quick as you can say "St. Nick." All you need to get a decorator look is an inexpensive evergreen wreath, available at garden stores and tree lots, and a can of white flocking spray. Take the project outside to ensure you don't "dust" the unintended, and then let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
Naturally Beautiful
This moss-wrapped wreath looks like the handiwork of fairies, and most of the materials are right outside your door. Simply attach moss, lichens, acorns, and other natural materials to a straw wreath form using a hot glue gun.
Everlasting Color
Dried floral wreaths are pieces that are not only seasonally appropriate, but they also can be enjoyed all year-round.
Double the Drama
Try hanging a wreath on a mirror. The reflection adds depth and interest.
Nature's Silver
Make a living wreath with a naturally silver sheen using frost-resistant dusty miller. See the step-by-step instructions.
Don't Forget the Kitchen
The kitchen is where you spend most of your time during the holiday season. Spruce it up by hanging a wreath (or two) in the window. Stack two different kinds of wreaths together and hang with a single ribbon for an easy, layered look.
Napkin Ring Wreath
Use small-scale wreaths to decorate your table. Simply tie tiny grapevine rings to napkins using a pretty, color-coordinated ribbon.
Square Things Up
Traditional magnolia gets a modern makeover with a square shape. Here, the straight lines of the wreaths echo the lines of the space.
Double Duty
At the home of Julia Reed, the late Southern writer and raconteur, these wreaths were full on the front and back, providing interior and exterior decoration. She tied it all together with lovely blue ribbon, proving a great wreath doesn't need all the trappings to be spectacular.
Hang Wreaths on Wainscoting
This evergreen trio adds an unexpected holiday touch.
Rustic Wreath
Use a rough material, like burlap, to add some country charm to your wreath.
Seasonal Wall Art
Rearrange your prints (like these botanicals) to make room for a wreath. Simply tie it with a knot of satin ribbon.
Fruits of the Season
Accentuate a basic wreath with fresh fruit—red and green apples and oranges—for a classic look.
Simple Touch
Use removable adhesive hooks to hang thin boxwood wreaths on the fronts of built-in shelves for added flair.
Punch of Color
A simple berry wreaths brightens up a doorway. If you opt for a dried or faux version, you can reuse it year after year.
Evergreen Wreath
Start with a pre-made version and embellish with pinecones and ribbons. Add smaller wreaths to accent all the front windows of the home. Use wired ribbon to create a bow above the pinecones. Learn how to make this evergreen wreath.
A Creative Container
This sweet succulent wreath is eye candy indeed. Display it as a centerpiece, tie it to the back of a chair, or hang it on an interior wall. Mix and match your favorite succulents for great texture. With regular watering and bright light, it can live for years. Learn how to make this succulent wreath.
Moss Wreath
Soothing hues and luscious textures set the tone for an elegant holiday. Chartreuse reindeer moss brightens this wreath. Scout out shady corners of your garden for lush mats of moss. Supplement with store-bought moss as needed. Learn how to make this wreath.
Terra-cotta Pots
Use weathered pots from your own collection, or age new ones using our technique. Hide the wreath hanger with a ribbon, and then add a bow. See how to make this terra-cotta pots wreath.
Flocked Pinecones
Add simple elegance by flocking a pre-made pinecone wreath. In a well-ventilated area, spray several layers of canned flocking on the wreath, allowing each layer to dry completely. To display as a coffee table piece, add adhesive-backed felt pads to the bottom of a round mirror that is slightly larger than your wreath. Place wreath on top of mirror. Add glass votives.
Round Magnolia Wreath
Magnolia wreaths have a sophisticated, Southern look, and they don't shed messy needles like pine versions. Try hanging it with pretty grosgrain ribbon.
Stretch Your Wreath
Give your wreaths a custom look by stretching round ones to create an oval shape. This is a perfect solution for narrower double doors.
Not Just for Front Doors
Look for opportunities to add a wreath to other entries throughout the house. Start with cabinet doors and small interior doors.
Dress Up Outdoors
Don't forget about your barn or other outbuildings. Make sure that the style of the wreath matches your outbuilding. Here a simple, rustic wreath complements the charm of a raw wood barn.
Beyond Greenery
Don't throw away those small scraps of paper left over after you've wrapped all the gifts. Turn them into a wreath. Loosely roll up each piece and use a dot of hot glue to secure it. Apply hot glue to each roll and attach to a round cardboard base, working your way around until the cardboard is covered. Hang with a ribbon.
Mirror a Wreath
A magnolia wreath seems to float atop this dining room mirror. Arkansas designer Keith Taylor started with a 30-inch pre-made pine wreath and then twisted sprigs of cut magnolia into it. It hangs on clear fishing line from a tack (just above the mirror) that's painted the same color as the wall.
Mirror a Wreath, Part Deux
Once you've "wreathed" one mirror, you might as well go ahead and wreath them all! This one is built on a 16-inch wreath and attached to the mirror using a suction cup with a hook. The white bow and cream-colored roses echo the palette of the room. Combining them with lots of glossy magnolia leaves doubles the impact.
Horseshoe Wreath
Taking only about an hour and a half to make, this wreath is easy: Sketch the shape in plastic foam, cut it out, attach bay leaves with wire, and tie on ribbons.
Embrace Faux Wreaths
"I used to buy fresh ones until I realized I could get the same look without the expense," Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe says of the preserved set she now uses each year.
Smart Wreath
Unlike fresh boxwood (which tends to shed), preserved boxwood is typically coated in glycerin and will look new year after year.
Just Chime In
Tie on vintage bell swag and a trio of ribbons to the top center of a cypress-and-olive branch wreath.