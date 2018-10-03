25 Best Flowers and Plants for Christmas

Although some plants go dormant during winter, we don't want our gardens to follow suit. We've selected a few of our favorite Christmas plants and flowers for the holiday season. Grow these selections for a garden plot that can withstand the cold weather—and look great.

These winter plants and flowers are evergreen shrubs and December bloomers, and some will even thrive when grown indoors during the cold months. From Amaryllis to paperwhites, they promise to add evergreen leaves, lush, needly branches, and a touch of scarlet to pots and plantings indoors and out. Scope out your local garden store for the prettiest poinsettia pots and find some Christmas flowers and plants that make lovely gifts.