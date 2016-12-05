45 Cheerful Outdoor Christmas Decor Ideas

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 08, 2021

Over the years, we've photographed plenty of Southern homes decked out for Christmas. So we know better than anyone that nobody does outdoor Christmas decorations quite like the South. Christmas wreaths, over-the-top garland, and cheery window decorations are just a few ways to decorate your home's exterior for Christmas. The Southern front porch serves as an extension of your interior style, complete with comfortable lounge furniture and a glass of sweet tea or in the spirit of the season, a hot toddy. Seasonal front porch decor gives passersby and holiday guests a sneak peak of your unique style. We've gathered all of our favorite festive home exteriors, featuring everything from tasteful Christmas window decorations to merry Christmas yard decorations to make your porches and entryways holiday ready. Whether you're decorating your home for a countryside or coastal Christmas, these looks are serving up some serious holiday house goals. Admire the joyous spirit of the holidays from these simple and extravagant exterior styles.

1 of 45

Over-the-Top Garland

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

The blue-and-green color scheme of this Southern porch mirrors the lush fauna of its surroundings.

2 of 45

Merry and Bright

The decor starts with a simple arrangement of wreaths and garland. The golden, glowing lights bring major Christmas cheer to the home.

3 of 45

Magical Magnolia

Full, lush magnolia arrangements make a big difference on this small porch. Paint a layer of leaves red for dramatic decor.

4 of 45

Cheerful Layers

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This inviting home uses dimensional layering techniques, like wreaths, bows, and lights, to create a festive display.

5 of 45

Fresh and Festive

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This stunning façade uses an array of greenery on everything from the entryway to the upstairs windows.

6 of 45

Country Charm

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

Casually draped greenery adds a touch of whimsy to this Texas country home's front porch.

7 of 45

Attention-Grabbing Archway

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Design: Keith Taylor; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This archway combines a few of the South's quintessential Christmas greenery, like pinecones and magnolia leaves, for a show-stopping entryway.

8 of 45

Whimsical Wrapping

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

When in doubt, just wrap you porch in garland. The candlelit lamps add a warm glow at night.

9 of 45

Clean and Casual

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Fresh colors are given a seasonal upgrade with pops of classic Christmas greenery. Ornaments add easy charm to the year-round centerpiece.

10 of 45

Festive Farmhouse

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This farmhouse exudes Christmas charm with warm lights, classic wreaths, and a luminary-lit pathway.

11 of 45

Classic Color

This porch turns its year-round deep red doors and forest green shutters into festive Christmas décor by playing them up with double wreaths and eye-catching red pillows.

12 of 45

Refined Rustic Retreat

Cozy-up your back porch by bringing your typical indoor decorations—like a decorated tree and a mantel garland—outside.

13 of 45

Evergreen Glow

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Miniature Christmas trees mirror the indoor decor, and multiple wreaths prove that sometimes, more is more.

14 of 45

Tasteful Drapery

Long strands of garland wrap around the entire boundary of this extended front porch, while an extra-large wreath takes advantage of the wide entryway door.

15 of 45

Themed Throws

Green and red throw pillows add a pop of color on this sizable porch.

16 of 45

Organic Overload

For a more natural decor theme, group together bundles of festive plants in an array of colors.

17 of 45

Easy Entertainment

This party-ready back porch serves as a cheerful spot for overflow party guests.

18 of 45

Simple Symmetry

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This tasteful decor relies wholeheartedly on classic wreaths, and the effect couldn't be more elegant.

19 of 45

Lit with Luminaries

Who says you need a porch to make your yard merry? We love the simple and easy luminaries lighting the way to this stately house.

20 of 45

Outfitted with Ornaments

Ornaments don't just belong indoors. Decorate your porch with colorful orbs for a charming display.

21 of 45

Coastal Charm

A garland adorned with citrus fruit is right at home in this tropical setting.

22 of 45

Red Relics

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Suzonne Stirling

The cheerful accents of red from the poinsettias and lounge furniture gracefully pays tribute to the holiday season.

23 of 45

Clean and Simple

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Paige Mullins

Sometimes simple always seems to work best. In this case, the blush pink front door garners most of the attention, while thick garland lines the entryway and ornament dotted wreaths hang on the door.

24 of 45

Go Gold

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

To achieve this elegant look, decorate the door with mixed garland and spray paint palm fronds a sleek gold.

25 of 45

Forest Fresh

Credit: Photo: Allison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

The abundance of greens creates a beautiful forest-like bounty. Add garland, tree clippings, and magnolia leaves to attain this Southern look.

26 of 45

Porch Pining

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Lilt Floral Design

It's no secret that we're pining over this porch set-up. Large pinecones add warmth to the luscious garland train and vintage bells add cheerful charm to the front door.

27 of 45

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Photo: Chris M. Rogers

Light pink ribbons hang from the leafy garland, while a palm frond wreath stands front and center to achieve this coastal Christmas look.

28 of 45

Christmas Colors

Credit: Photo: Lucas Allen

Bright red and dark green tag-team this home to create an effortless holiday look.

29 of 45

Full of Festive Spirit

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Christmas time is the perfect time to go all out on decorations, tastefully done of course. With a joyful holiday-themed runner stretching from the front door to the front steps and green and red décor sprinkled throughout—one step on this front porch will instantly transport you to the North Pole.

30 of 45

Tasteful Tri-fecta

Credit: Photo by Charles Walton IV

This decorating technique is perfect for homes with elongated, glass front doors. Stretch three evergreen wreaths vertically and place a giant bow on top for a stunning finish.

31 of 45

Magnificent Magnolia

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Liz Strong

Magnolia particularly shines in this front porch decor. An extra-long magnolia garland wraps around the door frame, while a bountiful magnolia wreath hangs delicately on the front door.

32 of 45

Luscious Lemons

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

This lemon-adorned front porch display is perfect for homes in warmer climates. The vibrant yellow of the lemons against the deep red and green adds a refreshing twist on holiday decor.

33 of 45

Fancy Pheasants

Credit: Kriech-Higdon Photography

The rustic decor on our 2021 Kentucky Idea House's outdoor dining table mimics its surroundings. We love the matching pheasant cloth napkins and table centerpiece.

34 of 45

Fresh Greenery

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

Fresh garlands from local tree lots add a hint of the outdoors to this covered porch living space. Blue accents make the green pop even more.

35 of 45

Nothing Faux About It

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This holiday home lends itself to all the greenery in the world with a beautiful brick walk. Magnolia trees and Fraser firs stand at the ready to welcome all holiday guests.

36 of 45

Wreathed in Red

Credit: Photo by Ralph Anderson

Magnolia leaf wreaths cover the windows of this country home. We love how the red ribbon accents the brick steps and copper porch roof.

37 of 45

Green Christmas

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This holiday look is all about accenting the mossy green door. A simple satin ribbon adds cream that matches the door frame, while the mossy wreath and door garland are welcoming natural wonders.

38 of 45

Christmas in the Pines

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Pinecones are an inexpensive and natural decoration that elevate any entryway.

39 of 45

Magnolia Swags

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Accents of magnolia on lampposts and mailboxes lead guests' eyes to the home's entryway garland.

40 of 45

Citrus and Pines

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Floral Design: Mary Cox Brown; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Citrus pops against classic magnolia garland and flowerpot fillers.

41 of 45

Tied Up in Bows

Credit: LAUREY W. GLENN

This colonial home is the epitome of "welcome home for the holidays." Satin ribbons and pinecones make for an easy and festive outdoor decoration on all the main exterior elements of the home.

42 of 45

Blue Christmas

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Elizabeth Demos

Blue ribbons and red berries pop against this charming brick Savannah, Georgia, home.

43 of 45

Ornamented Reindeer

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

Decorated statuary tie in the holiday spirit – especially when the statuary are reindeer!

44 of 45

Retro Red

Credit: Photo by Laurey W. Glenn

Decorations don't have to feel modern to be stylish. Retro decorations like old toys and burlap make an outdoor space feel homey and festive.

45 of 45

Gold Accents

Credit: Photo: Brittany Ambridge; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Sometimes a hint of holiday color is all you need. Gold ribbons and a wicker candle urn standout against oversized pinecones and green garland.

