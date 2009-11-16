This Home Is Filled with Vintage-Inspired Christmas Decorating Ideas

When it comes to lighting her 9-foot Colorado spruce Christmas tree, Genia applies the philosophy that "more is better." She adds depth to the tree by stringing every inch with white lights and embellishes the illuminated tree with metallic silver, gold, and white mercury-glass balls, and other vintage ornaments in whites and creams.

Southern Icon: Keepsake Ornaments

We Southerners treasure tradition, and the holidays are a great time to pull out passed-down heirlooms for display. Trimming the tree becomes a family event when ornaments remind you of special people and past Christmases shared together.

