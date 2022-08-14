Muscadine Sorbet
The Southeast's native grape is in its prime at the start of fall. Enjoy it scoop by frosty scoop during the season.
With plenty of hot Southern days left between Labor Day and Halloween, this deeply mauve muscadine sorbet is the perfect treat to keep stashed in your freezer in the fall. Native to the South, muscadines grow wild in forests (and even some backyards!), but they're also farmed, which means you can find them seasonally in grocery stores in addition to farmers' markets.
Sweeter than commercial grapes, muscadines have a tangy, almost spicy scent, along with thick yet edible (albeit chewy) skins and seeds that most folks spit out. This easy sorbet recipe uses a standard blender to process the whole muscadines, which are then strained to yield plenty of sweet-tangy juice. Combined with a little lemon juice and simple syrup and then processed in an electric ice cream maker, this eye-catching sorbet will be the talk of our next block party or tailgate.
This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.