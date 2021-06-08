Raspberry Ricotta Cake
You can definitely eat cake for breakfast with this recipe.
Somewhere between the light, fluffy texture of a classic sponge cake, and the buttery, dense richness of a pound cake lies the irresistible ricotta cake. It's not-too-sweet flavor makes it equally at home on a breakfast table, or as a part of a post-dinner dessert spread. The addition of ricotta keeps the cake extra moist and provides a subtle backdrop for tart, fresh raspberries, while citrusy lemon zest rounds out its deliciously delicate appeal.
A word on those berries: try to look for ones that aren't overly ripe. This will make it much easier to fold them into the batter without breaking them apart (though your cake will still be delicious if you do!). Firmer berries will also keep the cake from being overly wet in spots after it has baked. And if you plan to enjoy your cake as a dessert, serve each slice with a little dollop of whipped cream. It's not essential, but you won't regret it!