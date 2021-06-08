Raspberry Ricotta Cake

You can definitely eat cake for breakfast with this recipe.

By Joy Howard

Somewhere between the light, fluffy texture of a classic sponge cake, and the buttery, dense richness of a pound cake lies the irresistible ricotta cake. It's not-too-sweet flavor makes it equally at home on a breakfast table, or as a part of a post-dinner dessert spread. The addition of ricotta keeps the cake extra moist and provides a subtle backdrop for tart, fresh raspberries, while citrusy lemon zest rounds out its deliciously delicate appeal.

A word on those berries: try to look for ones that aren't overly ripe. This will make it much easier to fold them into the batter without breaking them apart (though your cake will still be delicious if you do!). Firmer berries will also keep the cake from being overly wet in spots after it has baked. And if you plan to enjoy your cake as a dessert, serve each slice with a little dollop of whipped cream. It's not essential, but you won't regret it!

  • Heat oven to 350°. Coat a springform pan with cooking spray, line it with parchment, then spray it once more. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fit with a paddle attachment and set at medium-high speed, cream together the butter and sugar until pale yellow and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, blending them completely between each addition. Add the ricotta, vanilla, and zest and blend well. Reduce the mixer’s speed to low and add the flour mixture one-third at a time, fully blending between additions.

  • Use a silicon spatula to fold in 1 cup of the raspberries. Pour the batter in the prepare pan, spreading it evenly. Gently press the remaining ⅓ cup raspberries into the top of the cake.

  • Bake the cake until golden around the sides and set in the center (a toothpick should come out clean when you poke it into the cake), about 40 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan at least 10 minutes before removing. Let cool completely before serving.

