Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Give your pasta salad a fresh, colorful spin.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 to 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Easy to assemble and easy to transport, pasta salads instantly take the guesswork out of prepping for crowd-filled occasions like potlucks and picnics. A classic pasta salad recipe is a staple for any Southern hostess, primarily because cold salads will always fit perfectly for brunch, ladies luncheons, and light summer suppers alike. Give your salad lineup a fresh, colorful spin this season, starting with broccoli-and-grape salad.If you're a broccoli salad fan, you'll really swoon over this version. Fresh broccoli and chopped pecans add glorious crunch to the creamy, farfalle-based pasta salad, while grapes add just a touch of sweetness. Finish it all with some crumbled bacon slices? Now we're in business. A sweet-yet-tangy dressing lets all the ingredients really shine. Serve this broccoli pasta salad recipe as a spring or summertime side alongside your favorite grilled chicken recipe, or double the batch to share at a potluck or church gathering.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, cut broccoli florets from stems, and separate florets into small pieces using tip of a paring knife. Peel away tough outer layer of stems, and finely chop stems.

  • Whisk together mayonnaise and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; add broccoli, hot cooked pasta, and grapes, and stir to coat. Cover and chill 3 hours. Stir bacon and pecans into salad just before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022