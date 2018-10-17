Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Give your pasta salad a fresh, colorful spin.
Easy to assemble and easy to transport, pasta salads instantly take the guesswork out of prepping for crowd-filled occasions like potlucks and picnics. A classic pasta salad recipe is a staple for any Southern hostess, primarily because cold salads will always fit perfectly for brunch, ladies luncheons, and light summer suppers alike. Give your salad lineup a fresh, colorful spin this season, starting with broccoli-and-grape salad.If you're a broccoli salad fan, you'll really swoon over this version. Fresh broccoli and chopped pecans add glorious crunch to the creamy, farfalle-based pasta salad, while grapes add just a touch of sweetness. Finish it all with some crumbled bacon slices? Now we're in business. A sweet-yet-tangy dressing lets all the ingredients really shine. Serve this broccoli pasta salad recipe as a spring or summertime side alongside your favorite grilled chicken recipe, or double the batch to share at a potluck or church gathering.