Our Favorite Homemade Jam Recipes to Sweeten Any Day
The convenience of store-bought ingredients can save tons of time during busy weeks, and there are some things that even the best chefs don't make from scratch. When it comes to jam, though, we're partial to the homemade variety. Jam recipes are the easiest way to add something homemade to your spread without much effort at all. Even novice cooks can throw together a delicious homemade jam on the stovetop or even easier—in the slow cooker. If you went a little overboard buying fresh produce at the farmers' market this week, don't let anything go to waste. Simply make one of our gorgeous jam recipes with the leftovers. With sweet and savory options, our homemade jam recipes can be added to biscuits, burgers, peanut butter sandwiches, cornbread, and more. Plus, if you need a last-minute hostess gift that feels personal, whip up some homemade jam, put it in a mini Mason jar, and tie it with a cute ribbon. Voila! You gave a memorable and delicious gift they'll really appreciate. A jar of homemade jam is one of our favorite staples to always have on hand.
Blackberry Chambord Jam
This jam blends blackberries and Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur that brings out the flavor of the fruit.
Peach-Raspberry Jam
This jam keeps in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Stone Fruit Preserves
We made this delicious jam with peaches, but you can also substitute unpeeled plums or nectarines.
Strawberry-Lemonade Jam
Not only is Strawberry-Lemonade Jam spread between the layers of our Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake, this sweet-tart jam does double duty as a base for savory sides and entrees.
Nectarine-Ginger Preserves
Try it with sweet potato biscuits, blueberry pancakes, or praline ice cream.
Cardamom-Plum Jam
"Spices! In jam! This was the jam that made me realize how good homemade preserves could be--and I'm pretty sure it landed me my book deal. You can use any kind of plums. Tart, even under-ripe, plums too puckery to eat out of hand make especially good jams." Liana Krissoff
Recipe from Liana Krissoff, author of Canning for a New Generation
Strawberry-Orange Jam
Keep this jam in the refrigerator up to 1 month.
Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam
We love this sweet and savory condiment on our Pork Tenderloin Sliders.
Black and Blue Jam
Make your biscuits even better with this delectable homemade jam. Keep it in the refrigerator up to 1 month.
Tomato-Peach Preserves
These salty-sweet preserves pair perfectly with goat cheese crostinis.
Balsamic-Plum Preserves
Try it with smoked turkey, pulled pork, fried green tomatoes, or warm baked Brie.
Peach-Pepper Preserves
Try this sweet and spicy jam with coconut fried shrimp, chicken quesadillas, or a ham and fontina panini.
Double Berry Freezer Jam
Fresh strawberries and blueberries team up for this clever (and tasty!) no-cook freezer jam.
Strawberry Jam
Savor the sweet flavor of fresh strawberries long after the season is done with this three-ingredient recipe.
Tomato Jam
Beautifully sweet and savory, this fresh tomato jam is a true summer treat. It pairs well with biscuits, burgers, or our Cornmeal Thumbprint Cookies.
Fig Jam
Lemon brightens up this sweet, summery jam recipe that's perfect for beginner cooks.
Bacon Jam
If you want to take your cookout to the next level, just add bacon jam—the neighbors will be in awe of your restaurant-quality burgers.
Tomato-Ginger Jam
This savory jam pairs gorgeously with our fresh Field Pea Cakes, but it would work well with main dishes like grilled fish or chicken.
Strawberry-Blueberry Jam
What better way to "put up" your favorite summer berries than with an easy slow-cooker jam recipe? Simply put all five ingredients in your slow cooker, stir, and in a few hours, you'll have delicious homemade jam.