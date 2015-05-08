Our Favorite Homemade Jam Recipes to Sweeten Any Day

The convenience of store-bought ingredients can save tons of time during busy weeks, and there are some things that even the best chefs don't make from scratch. When it comes to jam, though, we're partial to the homemade variety. Jam recipes are the easiest way to add something homemade to your spread without much effort at all. Even novice cooks can throw together a delicious homemade jam on the stovetop or even easier—in the slow cooker. If you went a little overboard buying fresh produce at the farmers' market this week, don't let anything go to waste. Simply make one of our gorgeous jam recipes with the leftovers. With sweet and savory options, our homemade jam recipes can be added to biscuits, burgers, peanut butter sandwiches, cornbread, and more. Plus, if you need a last-minute hostess gift that feels personal, whip up some homemade jam, put it in a mini Mason jar, and tie it with a cute ribbon. Voila! You gave a memorable and delicious gift they'll really appreciate. A jar of homemade jam is one of our favorite staples to always have on hand.