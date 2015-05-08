Our Favorite Homemade Jam Recipes to Sweeten Any Day

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Jennifer Causey

The convenience of store-bought ingredients can save tons of time during busy weeks, and there are some things that even the best chefs don't make from scratch. When it comes to jam, though, we're partial to the homemade variety. Jam recipes are the easiest way to add something homemade to your spread without much effort at all. Even novice cooks can throw together a delicious homemade jam on the stovetop or even easier—in the slow cooker. If you went a little overboard buying fresh produce at the farmers' market this week, don't let anything go to waste. Simply make one of our gorgeous jam recipes with the leftovers. With sweet and savory options, our homemade jam recipes can be added to biscuits, burgers, peanut butter sandwiches, cornbread, and more. Plus, if you need a last-minute hostess gift that feels personal, whip up some homemade jam, put it in a mini Mason jar, and tie it with a cute ribbon. Voila! You gave a memorable and delicious gift they'll really appreciate. A jar of homemade jam is one of our favorite staples to always have on hand.

Blackberry Chambord Jam

Credit: Photo courtesy Taunton Press

Recipe: Blackberry Chambord Jam

This jam blends blackberries and Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur that brings out the flavor of the fruit.

Peach-Raspberry Jam

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Jam

This jam keeps in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Stone Fruit Preserves

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Stone Fruit Preserves

We made this delicious jam with peaches, but you can also substitute unpeeled plums or nectarines.

Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Not only is Strawberry-Lemonade Jam spread between the layers of our Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake, this sweet-tart jam does double duty as a base for savory sides and entrees.

Nectarine-Ginger Preserves

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Nectarine-Ginger Preserves

Try it with sweet potato biscuits, blueberry pancakes, or praline ice cream.

Cardamom-Plum Jam

Credit: Photo: Cedric Angeles

Recipe: Cardamom-Plum Jam

"Spices! In jam! This was the jam that made me realize how good homemade preserves could be--and I'm pretty sure it landed me my book deal. You can use any kind of plums. Tart, even under-ripe, plums too puckery to eat out of hand make especially good jams." Liana Krissoff

Recipe from Liana Krissoff, author of Canning for a New Generation

Strawberry-Orange Jam

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Strawberry-Orange Jam

Keep this jam in the refrigerator up to 1 month.

Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam

We love this sweet and savory condiment on our Pork Tenderloin Sliders.

Black and Blue Jam

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Black and Blue Jam

Make your biscuits even better with this delectable homemade jam. Keep it in the refrigerator up to 1 month.

Tomato-Peach Preserves

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Tomato-Peach Preserves

These salty-sweet preserves pair perfectly with goat cheese crostinis.

Balsamic-Plum Preserves

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Balsamic-Plum Preserves

Try it with smoked turkey, pulled pork, fried green tomatoes, or warm baked Brie.

Peach-Pepper Preserves

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Peach-Pepper Preserves

Try this sweet and spicy jam with coconut fried shrimp, chicken quesadillas, or a ham and fontina panini.

Double Berry Freezer Jam

Recipe: Double Berry Freezer Jam

Fresh strawberries and blueberries team up for this clever (and tasty!) no-cook freezer jam.

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

Savor the sweet flavor of fresh strawberries long after the season is done with this three-ingredient recipe.

Tomato Jam

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato Jam

Beautifully sweet and savory, this fresh tomato jam is a true summer treat. It pairs well with biscuits, burgers, or our Cornmeal Thumbprint Cookies.

Fig Jam

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Fig and Lemon Refrigerator Jam

Lemon brightens up this sweet, summery jam recipe that's perfect for beginner cooks.

Bacon Jam

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Bacon Jam

If you want to take your cookout to the next level, just add bacon jam—the neighbors will be in awe of your restaurant-quality burgers.

Tomato-Ginger Jam

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Tomato-Ginger Jam

This savory jam pairs gorgeously with our fresh Field Pea Cakes, but it would work well with main dishes like grilled fish or chicken.

Strawberry-Blueberry Jam

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Jam

What better way to "put up" your favorite summer berries than with an easy slow-cooker jam recipe? Simply put all five ingredients in your slow cooker, stir, and in a few hours, you'll have delicious homemade jam.

By Southern Living Editors