The Small Town of Paris, Tennessee, Is Home to a 70-Foot Replica of the Eiffel Tower

Forget plane tickets, Americans need only jump in their cars to visit Paris… Tennessee, that is.

The small community of Paris, Tennessee, lies approximately 120 miles west of Nashville and just a stone's throw from Big Sandy River. If you find yourself in the area or road-tripping through the Volunteer State, we highly recommend stopping by.

One of 15 U.S. cities named Paris, the historic Henry County town of less than 11,000 residents is known for the "World' Biggest Fish Fry" as well as a 70-foot, to-scale replica of the original Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower.

Paris, which dates back to 1823, is the oldest incorporated town in West Tennessee. It was named after the famous French city to honor Revolutionary War hero, Marquis de Lafayette.

The town's Eiffel Tower, however, didn't come into existence until the 1990s. It was constructed by engineering students from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and dedicated in Memorial Park (later named Eiffel Tower Park) on January 29, 1993.

The original wood structure has since been completely replaced by steel and is a popular spot for photo ops and events. Eiffel Tower Park boasts a splash park, Olympic-size pool, playground, pickleball courts, and more.