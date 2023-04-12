Opening Date Set For Sevierville, Tennessee’s Record-Setting Buc-ee's

It’s been a long time coming, but the country’s largest Buc-ee’s finally has an opening date.

The Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tennessee, will open to the public on June 5, a spokesperson confirmed to Knox News.

The store will be the chain’s biggest output until the opening of the location currently being built in Luling, Texas, which will surpass the Sevierville store by 1,000 square feet.

The 74,000-square-foot flagship location will be Tennessee’s second Buc-ee’s. It sits right off Interstate 40 at Exit 407: a popular starting point for vacations in the Great Smoky Mountains. The 200-acre piece of land that spans both sides of the interstate is being developed by Kituwah LLC and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

"It is not a coincidence that we chose The 407 as our first big store location outside of Texas. We will be the proverbial 'welcome sign' at the front door of the exceptional travel experience that the Smoky Mountains, Sevierville, and Sevier County has to offer," Stan Beard, Director of Real Estate for Buc-ee's, said in a 2021 news release. "You won't forget your first visit to Buc-ee's and it won't be your last! We are thrilled to share our over-the-top customer experience and be a pivotal part of the Kituwah and EBCI vision for the Gateway to Adventure."

The Sevierville Buc-ee’s will feature 120 pumps, 22 electric vehicle stations, and a giant 250-foot car wash.

See y’all there this summer!

