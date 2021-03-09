To plumb the majesty of such a place, to know its secrets, requires more than a hell-bent drive over Newfound Gap. It requires a long weekend at least, a week for sure, and perhaps a lifetime. It demands the patience of a suitor, who returns day after day with fresh inquiry and admiring eyes. And so you set up camp, as it were, at one of the gateway towns just outside the park or actually camp within its embrace, and you court it. You spot salamanders, wildflowers, and yes, fireflies that synchronize their glow. You thank the pewter-bellied clouds that catch and cling to these high peaks and deliver a copious rainfall that does not ruin a day's vacation but instead nourishes thousands of species and carves a wonderland of streams and tributaries, plunging falls and rolling cascades. You inhale mountain air so fresh as to be mythic, stalk trout, and listen for birdcalls and the rustle of a brown bear cub dawdling after its mother. You thank heaven, and the National Park Service, for holding this kingdom in trust for you and all of us. And you fall into the deep slumber only the mountains can provide, just to return the next day for more.