Roasted Potato Salad
This recipe will convince you that a tasty potato salad doesn't always need mayonnaise.
Hear me out: you don't need mayonnaise to make a delicious potato salad. Years ago, I would have balked at even the thought of it, but after trying some really tasty versions without mayo I can assure you it is indeed possible. Although the two salads—with and without mayo—share some the same basic ingredients, it may not even be fair to compare them. They're quite different, but each is a worthy side—especially when paired with summery, grilled mains.
What makes the mayo-less version so good? First the potatoes are roasted to deepen their flavor. (You should be doing this for all your potato salads, no matter the type!) While they cool, you whip up a tangy Dijon vinaigrette, then toss it with the potatoes, a bit of celery for crunch, bacon (because why not?!), and a small handful of fresh parsley and tarragon for a little something extra. The deep licorice notes of the latter is especially good here, so don't skip it.