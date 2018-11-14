Thought potato salad was just a chilled dish for outdoor picnics and summertime family reunions? We'd like to introduce you to Hot Potato Salad.Our Test Kitchen Director Robby Melvin shared this recipe from his grandmother Jackie Freeman's personal collection. In our opinion, it's a heavenly marriage of the best parts of a classic potato salad and creamy, cheesy gratin. One bite and you'll understand why this unexpected casserole is a new favorite on holiday tables throughout the South. Before you know it, this casserole might steal the show from those homemade mashed potatoes Cousin Betsy brings year after year. Who needs gravy when you can have a plate full of potato salad with bacon, cheese, and salty, briny olives? For this hot potato salad recipe, just one step will require a little planning ahead. Be sure to set the cheese in the freezer for at least 45 minutes before you begin to grate. This will ensure that the cheese grates easily and that the casserole will have the best possible texture after baking.