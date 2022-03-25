Joy Howard

Joy Howard is a cookbook author, food stylist, and recipe developer who's spent more than a decade creating recipes for home cooks. She is the author of Disney Eats and the forthcoming Tomato Love (Storey Publishing, Summer 2022), is a frequent contributor to Southern Living and America's Test Kitchen, and for many years wrote a column for EatingWell magazine about cooking with kids.
Salted Caramel Banana Pudding 
New!
You'll go bananas for this reinvented classic.
Brown Butter Easter Egg Blondies 
New!
The Easter Bunny will be right over.
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
New!
Cupid-approved.
Strawberry Shortcake with Bourbon-Soaked Berries
New!
There's no shortage of shortcake recipes, but this version offers two delicious twists.
Mint Meringue Christmas Trees
New!
Oh Christmas tree!
Cherry-Walnut Rugelach
New!
We've changed up the traditional rugelach flavors.
Coconut-Pecan Truffles
New!
Truffles might sound fancy, but they are super easy to make.
Cornmeal-Lime Cookies
New!
A layer edible luster dust hides delectable flavors.
Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
4
Creamy, crunchy, and oh-so-delicious.
Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
New!
This recipe will complete your cookie tray.
Bourbon-Orange Biscotti
New!
An Old-Fashioned inspired cookie.
Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies
New!
Kids and adults alike will love these festive cookies.
Earl Grey Tea Cakes 
New!
These earl grey-infused cookies transition seamlessly from day to night.
Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies
2
The perfect cookie for the red velvet cake lover.
Striped Slice-and-Bake Shortbread
New!
We used metallic sprinkles to take these cookies to the next level.
Triple-Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 
1
A little holiday magic makes these chocolate cookies look homemade.
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
New!
You only need five ingredients for this chilly dessert to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Caramel Pecan Icebox Cake
New!
No need to turn on your oven for this decadent cake.
Heirloom Tomato Tart
New!
Enjoy those late summer tomatoes in a delicious tart.
Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies
New!
Change up your sprinkles for any special event.
Roasted Potato Salad
New!
This recipe will convince you that a tasty potato salad doesn't always need mayonnaise.
Bacon Cheddar Scones
New!
You're all set for your next brunch.
Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp
New!
Sweet corn and shrimp come together with a little kick.
Easter "Charcuterie" Board
New!
All your holiday favorites come together to make the most adorable Easter board.
Lavender Shortbread Cookies
New!
Dress up homemade, buttery shortbread with this colorful herb.
