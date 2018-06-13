Crispy Potatoes Recipe
These potatoes are full of flavor and crunch.
When roasting potatoes, be sure and don't crowd the pan; potatoes are just like children in a car – they don't like to be touched! Overcrowding will result in steaming, mushy potatoes instead of crispy exteriors and tender interiors. To guarantee crispy roasted potatoes, choose a white potato that isn't too waxy or too starchy. An all-purpose potato, such as the russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, are all good choices. On the off chance you have leftovers, try this delicious idea straight from the Southern Living Test Kitchen: reheat the potatoes and top with a poached egg and fresh pico de gallo or salsa.