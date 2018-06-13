Crispy Potatoes Recipe

Rating: Unrated

These potatoes are full of flavor and crunch.

By Nick Wallace

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

When roasting potatoes, be sure and don't crowd the pan; potatoes are just like children in a car – they don't like to be touched! Overcrowding will result in steaming, mushy potatoes instead of crispy exteriors and tender interiors. To guarantee crispy roasted potatoes, choose a white potato that isn't too waxy or too starchy. An all-purpose potato, such as the russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, are all good choices. On the off chance you have leftovers, try this delicious idea straight from the Southern Living Test Kitchen: reheat the potatoes and top with a poached egg and fresh pico de gallo or salsa.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss potatoes with oil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well coated. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet, and top with thyme sprigs.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned and crispy, about 25 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with crispy thyme sprigs.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/29/2021