5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Know Cursive

Do you remember the day you learned to write in cursive? Of course you do. It was a revolutionary day, a day that opened your eyes to the possibilities of handwriting, to the beauties of flowing script. It was the day you learned that block type isn't the only way to go. It was the beginning of everything. Ok, perhaps not the beginning of everything, but it was an important day nevertheless. Whether you learned to write in cursive using a No. 2 pencil on a sheet of lined paper or whether you learned using your finger and a layer of shaving cream on a third-grade desk (as I did), everyone should be exposed to it.

Here are five reasons why you should learn cursive.

The Case for Cursive

It's Artistic

Cursive is a lost art. Scratch that. It's an art. It's not lost quite yet. When you write in cursive, you are encouraged to embrace your artistic side. It's a style of penmanship that connects the neighboring letters together, adding a few loops and leans along the way, and it adds gravitas no matter what you're writing.

It's Quick

One of the reasons people write in cursive script is because it's faster than printing each letter. Because the cursive letters are connected, you lift your pen less frequently, which cuts down on time spent forming the letters. Beauty and speed? It's a win-win.

It's Tradition

What we know as cursive originated in an old method of writing. It was a practical form that emerged from the tradition of using quills as writing instruments. Writing in cursive made using quills easier and made the handwriting results much tidier. Cursive can be traced to writing traditions in India, Greece, and Western Europe. The word "cursive" is from the Italian "corsivo" and the Medieval Latin "cursivus," which means "running," or "to hasten."

It Looks Nice

Cursive adds a welcome flourish to even the most mundane of written correspondence. Grocery-shopping list? Write it in cursive. Signing a receipt? It'd better be cursive. To-do list? Cursive again. It will make your writing experience ever so much lovelier (and continuous). That's the power of beautiful writing. A flowing cursive is one step closer to the art of calligraphy, and it's a necessity if you want to sign your name in a formal fashion.

It's Impressive

You never know when you'll have the opportunity to break out your cursive lettering skills, but we've learned that they look unfailingly great on thank-you notes. Scribble a well-practiced cursive, and you're sure to elicit more than a few exclamations of, "What beautiful handwriting you have!" Fancy handwriting, in turn, will encourage you to write more letters. Of course, you're more likely to keep in touch with friends via epistolary correspondence if your lettering is lovely. Long live cursive!

