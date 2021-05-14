50 Thoughtful Messages for a Meaningful Thank You Note
Not sure what to write in a thank you card? Here's how to show your gratitude with a handwritten note.
If we learned anything from our mothers, it's that sending a thank you card is non-negotiable. It's the polite way to recognize a friend, colleague, or family member's thoughtfulness and show you appreciate their support and warm wishes.
One of the first things to keep in mind when writing a thank you card is to make sure you convey your gratitude. Make sure the recipient can tell that their message, gift, or action was well-received, and give it a personalized touch. If they sent a gift, mention how you plan to use it or why you like it. They'll see that their thoughtfulness has not gone unnoticed.
With all of that to consider, it's not wonder that you might hit a bit of writer's block when you put pen to paper. Don't fret. Sending a thank you card is simple. If you're stumped on what to say, we're in your corner. From birthday thank you notes to wedding thank you card wording ideas, here is what to say in a thank you note for every occasion.
Keep in mind that you'll want to send your card in a timely manner, so get to writing!
What to Write in a Birthday Thank You Card
Let them know they made your day special.
- Thank you for thinking of me on my special day.
- I can't wait to use my new gift!
- I couldn't have picked out a better gift for myself if I tried.
- You knew exactly what I wanted.
- You know me so well, what a precious gift!
- Your thoughtfulness is a gift.
- You made my day!
What to Write in a Graduation Thank You Card
Tell them just how encouraging their support has been.
- Thank you for supporting me in my next adventure.
- I'm thankful to have you in my corner as I take this next step.
- I don't know where I would be without your support.
- You lift me up!
- Thank you for believing in me.
- I wouldn't be where I am without your help along the way.
- Thank you for being part of this big moment.
What to Write in a Wedding Thank You Card
Be sure to convey their presence was a present.
- Thank you for celebrating this milestone with us.
- We're so happy to have you in our lives to celebrate our Big Day.
- Thank you for being part of our joyous day.
- We're touched beyond words by your generous gift.
- Thank you for being here on our journey.
- Having you there as we take this big step meant the world to us.
- Thank you for coming to our Big Day!
What to Write in a Baby Shower Thank You Card
Show them their love and encouragement is well received.
- Thank you for helping us welcome our little one into the world.
- We're so thankful our child will know such love.
- Thank you for supporting us as we take on our exciting new roles.
- This is just what we needed for the baby!
- Thank you for showing us and our baby so much love.
- Your friendship and support makes us certain we can do this.
- We can't wait for our baby to meet you!
What to Write in an Interview Thank You Card
Make sure they know you appreciate them making time for you.
- Thank you for considering me for this position
- I appreciate you setting time aside to speak with me.
- It was great to hear more about the company.
- Thank you for our wonderful conversation.
- It was a pleasure to learn more about this company.
- Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show you how I can fit into your team.
- I appreciated your thought-provoking questions.
What to Write in a Thank You Card for a Teacher
Make it clear that you appreciate their hard work.
- Thank you for helping our child continue to learn and grow.
- We couldn't thank you enough for looking out for our child.
- You've had such a positive impact on our child.
- Thank you for pushing me to be my best self.
- Thank you for encouraging me to keep striving for the best.
- I appreciate all your support and motivation.
- Your wisdom and outlook inspire us each day!
- Your mentorship is invaluable.
What to Write in a Thank You Card for a Hostess
Thank them for welcoming you with open arms.
- Thank you for hosting!
- Thank you for welcoming us into your home.
- You put together a wonderful celebration.
- I'm so happy we could get together.
- Your home is beautiful!
- Thank you for organizing everything.
- I appreciate all the time and effort you put in to make this event possible.