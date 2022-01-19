The Miracle of a Southern Funeral: Rituals and Recipes for a Proper Goodbye

Southern funerals are miracles when you think about it. They are actually just a step or two below a wedding—except that the reception lasts three or four days, you cry more, and you pull the whole thing together in less than a week. My mother, sister, and I bought plane tickets and a casket, hired a musician, met with a pastor, made decisions about flowers, and called or texted almost everyone we knew in the same amount of time it took me to button up one of the 89 wedding dresses I tried on in 2004. Part of the success of a funeral depends on your community showing up with coolers of drinks or a side of salmon (my friend Murff has a smoked-salmon guy in Memphis who is so fast and reasonably priced that she won't give you his name unless you've known her since kindergarten). But that's part of the miracle too. After my father's graveside service, we expected to welcome people back at the house but hadn't determined what was for lunch. A few neighbors brought platters of cold cuts, a cousin replated leftover side dishes, some sort of buttered cheese puffs materialized, and dozens of people ate all afternoon, loaves-and-fishes style. Which brings me to one of the most beautiful, important lessons I learned about Southern funerals: There's always a logistics operator behind the scenes.