Valerie Fraser Luesse

Senior Travel Editor
Valerie Fraser Luesse has been associated with Southern Living and its affiliates since 1988 or, as she puts it, "I predate voicemail." After a decade in corporate communications, she moved to Southern Living Editorial as creative development director in 2001 and was later a senior writer in the travel department. Valerie left the magazine to freelance for a while (Valerie hated freelancing) and returned in 2016. Since then, she has had many adventures in storytelling, online and on the road.

The Alabama native lives in Birmingham and writes novels on the side, including Under the Bayou Moon, The Key to Everything, Almost Home, and Missing Isaac.
A Grateful Farewell to “JAF”
Article
No one loved the South—or Southern Living—more than a beloved editor-in-chief who led the magazine for nearly 20 years.
