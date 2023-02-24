Reese Witherspoon Shares Behind The Scenes Moment From "Sweet Home Alabama"

"I'm going to remember this forever.'"

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on February 24, 2023

If you’re anything like us, you’ve seen Sweet Home Alabama so often that the line, “Look at you, you have a baby... In a bar” just runs through your head on occasion. We thought we knew everything about the beloved rom-com, including the fact that it’s illegal to land a plane on Peachtree Lane and that the movie wasn’t filmed in Alabama at all (looking good, Georgia)! However, Reese Witherspoon just dropped a memory from her time on the set that we had never heard before.

Sweet Home Alabama

Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Witherspoon stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her new Netflix rom-com Your Place Or Mine. While that film looks sweet with Witherspoon playing opposite Ashton Kutcher, she really caught our attention when Barrymore asked her to take fans behind-the-scenes of Sweet Home Alabama

"I remember that scene that we shot in the rain, and I'm in the wedding dress and I run away from my wedding, and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," she told Barrymore on the show. "And it was pouring down rain, but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy amazing moment, I'm going to remember this forever.'" She’s not the only one to think back fondly on that particular moment! 

Witherspoon told Barymore that not only does she still treasure the memory, but she also owns that exact dress, which just cements her status as a Southern Style Icon.

