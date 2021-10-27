Music

Mickey Guyton Will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI
"I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…"
Dolly Parton Wants to Make a "Big Ole Cake and Spend All Afternoon Singing Songs" With This Country Crooner
How do we get an invite?
Loretta Lynn Remembers Late Husband on What Would Have Been Their 74th Anniversary
"I sure wish he was still here!"
Trisha Yearwood Stuns Lauren Alaina with Onstage Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry
"I could not have picked a more perfect person to ask me." 
Kentucky Folksinger Launches Program to Replace Musical Instruments Lost in Deadly Tornadoes
"Let's not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss."
Keith Urban Makes Surprise Visit to Nashville High School Music Students 
The four-time Grammy Award winner offered advice on songwriting, performing, and the music industry to a lucky group of young musicians.
Reba McEntire on Why Her Mother Will Always Be Her Biggest Fan
The country star remembers the woman who introduced her to music—her mom.
From Shows at the Ryman to Family Stockings, Amy Grant Shares the Stories Behind Her Tennessee Christmas
After a season away due to the pandemic, Nashville singer-songwriter Amy Grant and her husband, Vince Gill, are back for their Christmas at the Ryman concert series.
"Real Star of the Show": Dan + Shay Invite Talented Young Boy on Stage to Perform
George Strait Helps Raise $1.7 Million for Wounded Veterans through Annual Charity Event 
Dolly Parton Recalls How a Stranger at Church Foresaw Her Success as a Young Child
Dierks Bentley Releases Charity Tee Benefitting Veterans for Third Year in a Row
Spearheaded by Mumford & Son's Ben Lovett, Huntsville's Orion Amphitheater Ushers New Era for City

Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Mavis Staples are among the many artists set to perform for the landmark venue's opening weekend May 13-15. 

Watch Darius Rucker Scare Visitors in Funny Halloween Prank at Madame Tussauds Nashville
Sonny Osborne, Bluegrass Banjoist and One-Half of the Osborne Brothers, Has Died
Country Artist Reyna Roberts on This Week's Biscuits & Jam Podcast
Luke Bryan Describes Farm Tour as "Spiritual"
Toby Keith Pays Tribute to John Prine on New Album
Garth Brooks Thanks Randy Travis for "Singlehandedly Saving Country Music" in Heartfelt Speech
Amy Grant on How Being Prayed for "Has Made All the Difference" in Her Life
Dierks Bentley Dedicates Performance of "Riser" to 7-Year-old Fan With Leukemia
Alan Jackson and Daughter Ali Surprise Crowd with Moving Duet in Nashville
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Release Music Video for First-Ever Duet: "Does He Love You"
Vols Fan Kenny Chesney Plans His Tours Around College Football
Dolly Parton Honored by Hometown With New Tennessee Music Pathways Marker in Sevierville
Preservation Hall Adapts Free Music Lessons for Students With Disabilities
Tim McGraw Swoons Over Wife Faith Hill in Romantic Birthday Tribute
Jon Batiste Remembers Hurricane Katrina Victims with Custom Suit at Emmy Awards
Dolly Parton Fittingly Has Three Songs on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" List
Nashville's Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrate 150 Years of Making Music
Luke Bryan Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with Moving Tribute to Victims
Walker Hayes and His Wife Laney Share an Epic Love Story  
Lauren Alaina Gives Tyler Hynes a Country Music Crash Course in Hallmark's Roadhouse Romance
Garth Brooks Took a "Leap of Faith" That Launched Martina McBride's Music Career
Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special Coming to CBS This Month
Loretta Lynn Hosting Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Tennessee Flood Victims
Luke Bryan Recalls Meeting Grieving Young Fan in Emotional Clip from Docuseries
Walker Hayes' Viral Hit "Fancy Like" Inspires Applebee's to Bring Back the Oreo Cookie Shake
