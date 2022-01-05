Our Favorite Double Names You'll Still Hear On Southern Playgrounds Today
In the South, you should know never to assume Anna Grace goes by Anna, or that James Wyatt goes by James.
6-Year-Old Alabama Boy Jumps in Front of Car to Save Younger Sister
We're absolutely in awe of his bravery!
Alabama Bride Signs Wedding Vows to Surprise In-Laws Who are Deaf
"I wanted to do it out of respect for them and to show them all that I love them."
6-Year-Old Alabama Girl Calls 911 to Report Missing Barbie Doll
Allegedly, a bandit was to blame.
11-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Wins Mullet Competition, Donates Earnings to Foster Care
What started as a fun quarantine haircut has now raised more than $7,000 for children in the foster care system.
Virginia Family Buys First Habitat for Humanity 3D-Printed Home
The family of two moved into the home just four days before Christmas.