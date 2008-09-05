What To Know Before Buying Upholstered Furniture

Using variations of robin's-egg blue, cream, and taupe, Cindy transformed the house into a beautiful and comfortable retreat filled with her favorite possessions. She says, "When I moved here, I didn't bring anything in unless it would stay forever. I only use special pieces I love."Cindy painted the walls in the living room and dining room pale blue, a hue drawn from her oak-leaf drapery and pillow fabric. "All the upholstery in these rooms is neutral, and most of the color is on the walls. Just by repainting, it would be easy to change the look if the mood strikes," she says. She retained the original tongue-and-groove paneled walls, narrow bookshelves, and built-in corner cabinets. Above the chocolate brown sofa she placed handsomely framed English landscape engravings. Rectangular serving dishes, purchased at a housewares store and mounted on wire plate hangers, complete the staggered arrangement. The bookcases and corner cabinets hold displays of additional porcelains.End tables and a painted chest echo the wall color, creating a tone-on-tone effect. "Painted furniture is a great way to break up the monotony of wooden case pieces, so that you don't always repeat the same finish," Cindy says.Upholstered dining chairs, bought a few years back and kept in storage until needed, surround the table. Her table and console look all the more interesting because of their slightly different styles and finishes. For Cindy, each room is an album of personal treasures. She says, "Remembering where you found each piece makes it even more special."An umber glaze enriches the painted chest. Tones of tan and brown balance the shades of blue.

Buying upholstered furniture is not always easy. Sure, you can go into a store, pick out a sofa, and have it delivered. But will it fit your room? Is the floor sample fabric all that's available? And don't forget the kids--will the fabric and cushions hold up to their wear and tear?

Selecting quality upholstery should be a deliberate process, much like purchasing a car or home computer. Once you analyze your needs and educate yourself, even nonexperts can separate quality furniture from the rest.

Although many upholstered pieces look the same, they are not all equal. There are so many options available that it can become confusing. Size, construction, wearability, cost--these factors, in addition to personal comfort and style, should be given serious thought before shopping. Consider the following criteria so your purchase reflects your style, your family's needs, and your ability to shop smart.

CONSTRUCTION

Manufacturers mass produce quantities of upholstered furnishings. Not all are made the same. Reputable manufacturers have visible labels identifying construction methods and any fabric warnings. The highest quality furniture is made with coil springs that are hand tied to a hardwood frame with eight knots per spring, commonly called eight-way, hand tied. This system of coils rests on jute or synthetic webbing.

SCALE

A chair and a half that looks great in a warehouse showroom may overwhelm your living room once it arrives. Measure the dimensions of your room and existing furniture, and write them down, or better yet, sketch a simple floor plan. A formal drawing isn't as necessary as an understanding of the size of space with which you are working. Even if measurements confuse you, a salesperson should be able to decipher basic room dimensions and help you make an informed selection.

ECONOMICS

Furniture prices not only vary with manufacturer, but also depend upon the fabric grade, construction, and type of cushion. Sometimes the delivery charge greatly increases the final price. This is especially true of mail order. Ask what the sticker price includes first, and then consider the options. You might find that a chair ordered with a fabric other than the floor sample is less expensive. A cushion upgrade may also be worth the additional fee.

FABRIC OPTIONS

The fabric sample rack may overwhelm, but it's worth the effort to consider what choices are offered for a particular style. Some fabrics are fashioned for durability, others for decoration on seldom-used pieces. Know how your new piece of furniture will be used. A sturdy canvas or chenille may not be necessary for a bedroom chair, but would be ideal for a frequently used family room sofa. Bring a paint and/or curtain fabric swatch so you can compare how well your existing decor will work with any new items.

PERSONAL COMFORT and STYLE

Sit on your selections before you finalize the purchase. The floor samples are meant to be tested. Mail order is a fun way to shop, but if you care how firm or how soft an item is, you may want to personally test it first. Otherwise, returning the item could be a nightmare.

No one should ever buy a mattress without lying on it first. The same goes with sofas and chairs. Cushions depend upon the various types of fill. Another factor is style or shape. For example, the arms on the sofa may be too high to rest your head when you recline. If you nap every Sunday on the sofa, make sure your new one will be comfortable when using the armrest as a pillow.

FIND A REPUTABLE RESOURCE

Overall, the best way to buy a good piece of furniture is to start with well-known retailers. They will have salespeople who are not only knowledgeable about their product, but also happy to answer your questions and supply alternatives if the perfect piece is not immediately on hand. If they can't answer your basic questions, go to someone who can. Investigating local retailers may not be as convenient as the popular mail-order catalogs, but when you're still enjoying your sofa 10 years from now, you will be glad you made the effort.SHOPPING SMART